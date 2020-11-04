BROCKWAY — Like most girls soccer teams in District 9, Karns City has been a thorn in the side of Clearfield when it comes to the postseason.
That was until Tuesday night when the Lady Bison used a strong second half to knock off the eight-time defending D-9 champion Lady Gremlins in a high-scoring affair, 5-4, at Brockway’s Frank Varischetti Field to capture the Class 2A championship.
The title-game meeting was the fifth in a row between the schools in Class 2A, with the Lady Gremlins winning the last four. Prior to that, Karns City had won four straight Class A crowns before moving up to Class 2A. Overall, the Lady Gremlins had won 22 D-9 titles in the previous 25 years prior to Tuesday.
Clearfield’s offensive explosion of five goals was more than the Lady Bison scored combined in those previous four championship games. Karns City won a tight contest, 3-2, a year ago and came away with a 3-1 victory in 2017. The first two title game matchups ended in 3-0 Lady Gremlins wins.
Tuesday’s meeting proved to be a see-saw battle with the lead changing hands four times, with second-seeded Karns City holding the lead just once at 2-1 in the first half. Clearfield junior Emma Hipps made sure that lead didn’t last long though, as her two first-half goals helped even things at 2-2 at the half.
The top-seeded Lady Bison (15-2-1) pulled ahead in the opening minute of the second half on a goal by Riley Ryen only to see Karns City answer back on McKenna Martin’s second of the game less than four minutes later.
Clearfield wasn’t to be denied this time around though and regained the lead when its lone senior, Amanda Hazel, headed home a Ryen corner kick in the 52nd minute. Teammate Elle Smith added to that lead 2:38, with her goal proving to be the eventual game-winner.
The district championship is Clearfield’s first since 2015 when the Lady Bison beat St. Marys, 5-0, for its fifth straight Class 2A crown at the time.
“Karns City is a good team, and that was a heck of a game,” said Clearfield coach Todd Winters. “We came in here expecting to score at least four goals with the talent we have this year. I went down and watched St. Marys play Karns City (in semifinals), and I thought with the talent we had, we could put some goals up against them.
“Karns City never gave up though. When we got that two-goal lead (in second half), I thought we had some breathing room. But, we didn’t. They came right back on us.
“This is big win for program. This (rivalry) has been going on for a while now, and this was my third time (coaching) in it. They knocked us out the last two years, so this feels pretty darn good.”
Karns City came out the aggressors and had two good scoring looks in the first three minutes, but Clearfield keeper Cayleigh Walker denied shots by Alyson Fennell and Cecelia Morrow.
Clearfield then scored on its first chance of the game as Emily McCracken threaded a pass to Emma Hipps, who wove through a couple defenders in the box before blasting a shot that Lady Gremlin keeper Rossi McMillen got a piece of but couldn’t keep out.
Both teams had scoring chances in the ensuing 18 minutes but the Lady Bison maintained that 1-0 lead past the midway point of the half. Walker made two saves during that stretch, including a sprawling effort in the 10th minute.
Ryen just missed making it 2-0, but her direct kick from 23 yards out in the 21st minute skidded off the top of the crossbar. McMillen also stopped a shot by Smith at the near post in the 24th minute.
Karns City quickly counter attacked after that stop and pulled even when Emma Dailey slipped a shot past Walker with 16:04 left in the half. The Lady Gremlins took the lead just over four minutes later when Martin ran on to a through ball and cut right in the box before firing a shot into the bottom, left corner to make it 2-1.
Karns City’s lead lasted just over four minutes when Hipps pulled the Lady Bison even with 7:42 remaining in the half. She took a pass from Smith, split a couple defenders and ripped a shot that glanced in off the right post.
The Lady Gremlins nearly went back in top before the break, but Walker made a diving save with 4:30 on the clock to keep it a tied game. Walker had eight saves on the night.
Clearfield started the second half with a bang, as Ryen was at the right spot at the right time in the Lady Gremlin box. After the ball bounced around a couple players, it found its way to a wide open Ryen on the left side and she calmly redirected it home 57 seconds in to put Clearfield back up 3-2.
“That was real big,” said Winters of the quick second-half goal. “We said that first goal was going to create some momentum, and it came pretty quick. That got our girls fired up and into it. Had they (Karns City) scored, it wold have been a lot harder to come back.”
That lead was short-lived though, as Martin scored 3:32 later to knot things at 3-3 on her team’s first shot of the half. Clearfield wasted little time answering back as Hazel headed home a perfect corner kick by Ryen near the far post to put her team up for good at 4-3 with 28:13 to play.
Smith added some insurance with her lone goal of the game less than three minutes later — insurance the Lady Bison needed when Dailey netted her second of the game in the 58th minute on what was Karns City’s second shot of the half.
The Lady Gremlins mustered just one more shot from there though — an effort by Morrow that was stopped in the 63rd minute — as Clearfield held Karns City scoreless for the final 22:28 of the game.
Clearfield had a couple chances to extend its lead in that final stretch, but McMillen made a couple saves while Ryen hit the crossbar for the second time in the game.
Next up for Clearfield is the WPIAL champ in the state quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 14.
CLEARFIELD 5,
KARNS CITY 4
Score by Halves
Karns City 2 2 — 4
Clearfield 2 3 — 5
Scoring Summary
First Half
C—Emma Hipps (Emily McCracken assist), 5:33.
KC—Emma Dailey, 23:53.
KC—McKenna Martin, 28:14.
C—Emma Hipps (Elle Smith assist), 32:18.
Second Half
C—Riley Ryen, 40:57.
KC—McKenna Martin, 44:29.
C—Amanda Hazel (Riley Ryen assist), 51:47.
C—Elle Smith, 54:25.
KC—Emma Dailey, 57:32.
Statistics
Shots: Karns City 13, Clearfield 15. Saves: Karns City 7 (Rossi McMillen), Clearfield 8 (Cayleigh Walker). Corner kicks: Karns City 4, Clearfield 4.