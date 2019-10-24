BROCKWAY — The Clearfield girls soccer team features the perfect mix of youth and experience, and both were on display Wednesday night in Brockway as the Lady Bison upset second-seeded St. Marys, 4-2, to reach their first District 9 Class 2A title game since 2017.
The youth showed up on the offensive end, where duo of freshman Elle Smith and sophomore Emma Hipps gave the Lady Dutch fits all night. Smith scored two first-half goals and set up a third in the second half, while Hipps had a goal and assist.
Sophomore Lydia Brown also found the back of the net — a score that put the Lady Bison up 3-1 just past the midway point of the second half.
With that trio running the offense, Clearfield leaned heavily on its senior plays in the back line to slow down a Lady Dutch offense led by the likes of Lauren Eckert, Carlee Ginther and Kaylee Muccio.
Senior Emily Shipley shadowed Eckert for most of the game, with fellow senior Jasmyne Wilbur and junior Amanda Hazel flanking her. Eckert, the Lady Dutch’s all-time leading scorer, found the net twice but was otherwise bottled up most of the evening.
Senior keeper Hayley Moore, Clearfield’s last line of defense, recorded 10 saves in the win — the program’s first in the postseason since a 5-0 victory against the Lady Dutch in the 2015 D-9 Class 2A championship game.
Next up for Clearfield is a showdown with top-seeded Karns City in next week’s finals. The Lady Gremlins beat fourth-seeded Brookville, 6-0, Wednesday night.
“We have real young team with five freshmen starting, and we never really came from behind this season,” said Clearfield coach Todd Winters. “In our losses we trailed the whole game. So, it was good to see the girls come back in that respect.
“It was a solid team effort and we spread the ball around a lot. St. Marys is a good team. That No. 10 (Eckert), 22 (Ginther) and 2 (Muccio) are all studs, and that 17 (Garverick) could throw it a mile. We didn’t have any film to prepare for them, and I talked to some coaches on what to expect and the girls played well.
“I think when I get home it will sink in we’re going to the finals. The coaches are super excited about it, and I know this is what the seniors wanted.
Clearfield (14-4-1) had the first shot of the game in the opening minutes, but that effort sailed wide. St. Marys then seized control of the action and grabbed an early 1-0 lead on a set piece in the sixth minute.
St. Marys’ Katie Garverick launched a long throw-in into the Clearfield box that sailed over everyone’s heads. Eckert ran it down and blasted a shot past Moore.
Eckert nearly made it 2-0 just under three minutes later, but Moore came up with a big save — a stop that ignited a rush up the field by the Lady Bison. Smith ran onto a ball in the box and didn’t miss as she buried a shot into the back of the net just 19 seconds after Moore’s save to even the score at 1-1.
Both sides had scoring chances over the ensuing eight minutes. Moore turned away a shot by Muccio on another long throw-in during that stretch while also stopping a shot by Kyla Johnson.
St. Marys keeper Britney Shaw denied Smith in the 13th minute. Smith didn’t miss on her next opportunity.
Hipps started the scoring play with a strong run up the right side, firing a shot on goal that Shaw made a diving stop on. Smith was there for the rebound though, slamming it home to put Clearfield up 2-1 with 21:19 left in the first half.
Hipps and Smith teamed up just over a minute later, but this time Smith’s shot rolled just wide of the far post. Moore made one final save in the first half, denying a shot by Muccio from the right side with 12:32 remaining.
Clearfield ultimately took that 2-1 lead into the break.
St. Marys (16-2) nearly pulled even in the opening minute of the second half when Johnson made a run up the left side. She crossed a ball into the box to Ginther, but her redirect was stopped by Moore.
Clearfield had a near miss three minutes later as Smith blocked a clearing attempt by a Lady Dutch defender and found herself all alone on a run against Shaw. However, Smith’s shot slide just wide of the left post.
The near misses continued for both sides, as Johnson had a shot go just wide in the 54th minute while Hipps hit the post on the other end in the 56th minute.
Shaw and Moore traded saves just before the midway point of the second half before Shaw added another save on a Hipps shot.
Clearfield was the team to finally break the ice after the half when Brown took a pass from Hipps and fired a shot from the left side into the far corner of the net to put the Lady Bison up 3-1 with 18:13 to play.
Eckert answered back just under three minutes later, scoring off a pass from Johnson, to make it a one goal game again at 3-2.
Hipps quickly gave Clearfield some breathing room again in the 68th minute when she took a pass from Smith on the outside, beat a defender and made a strong run into the box before beating Shaw with a shot to make it 4-2.
The final 10 minutes proved to be furious, with both teams having multiple scoring chances.
Eckert fired a shot into the side of the net with 7:27 to play, while Hipps hit the post with just under five minutes remaining.
Shaw made saves on shots by Riley Ryen, Smith and Madison Davis in the final three minutes, while Moore turned away one shot by Eckert in that closing stretch.
“Obviously not the score we were looking for, but I do think our girls left it (all) out there,” said St. Marys coach Samantha Zimmerman. “I don’t think they have any regrets. They played hard, and I’m very proud of them. This season they have been a super group of girls who are talented and very coachable. My first year of coaching, I couldn’t have asked for anything better.
“We started out strong scoring the first goal, but even after we got down, they used that deficit as motivation and played all 80 minutes.”
The game was the last one in a Lady Dutch uniform for Eckert, Muccio, Shaw, Chloe Mattivi and Courteney Pistner.
“We’re losing a great senior class, but they are leaving good knowledge .. tips, trick, other things ... with the younger players,” said Zimmerman. “So, the have helped build the future of this program. The stuff they leave behind is going to help us for next year too.”