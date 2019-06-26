DuBOIS — Errors were costly for the DuBois American Legion baseball team in a 15-3, 5-inning loss to Clearfield Tuesday.
DuBois’ six errors not only accounted for six unearned runs in the contest but also kept it from gathering any kind of momentum.
That couldn’t have been any clearer than in the second inning when five unearned runs crossed the plate to break a 1-1 tie and give Clearfield a five-run advantage that it never lost.
It certainly proved to be enough for Clearfield hurler Hunter Dixon as allowed three runs, one earned, on six hits while walking one and striking out five in the abbreviated complete-game victory.
While Clearfield managed nine hits in the game, they were spread out throughout the lineup as just one hitter, Seth Bumbarger, finished with more than one as he went 2-for-3 with a double.
Matt Bailor and Eli Glass also had doubles for Clearfield while Hayden Williams finished with three RBIs and Glass, Bumbarger and Bailor all had two each.
Garrett Prosper and Alex Beers finished with doubles for DuBois.
Clearfield jumped on top early as Nathan Barr singled to leadoff the game and went all the way to third on an error.
He didn’t stay there long as Williams followed with an RBI groundout to put Clearfield up 1-0.
DuBois pitcher Dayne Bauman, who suffered the loss, escaped without any further damage despite loading the bases with two outs.
It didn’t take long for DuBois to tie the score as Garrett Starr opened the home half of the first with a single, took second on a wild pitch and later scored on an RBI double by Prosper.
However, things took a turn for the worse in the second as Clearfield pushed across five unearned runs to open up a 6-1 advantage. Glass delivered the big hit in the inning, belting a two-run double.
DuBois then answered with a pair of unearned runs in the bottom half of the inning to cut the margin to 6-3.
Unfortunately, that turned out to be the last time a DuBois runner crossed the plate.
The same wasn’t true for Clearfield as it had one more big inning left as it sent 14 hitters to the plate in the fifth, scoring nine more runs to take a 15-3 lead and eventually end the game early.
DuBois will host Marion Center Sunday at 5 p.m.