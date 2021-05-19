DuBOIS — Both the Clearfield Lady Bison and DuBois Lady Beavers softball teams used a two-run inning during Tuesday’s game at Highland Park for each team’s offensive output through six innings — with Clearfield scoring its runs in the top of the second and DuBois answering in the bottom of the fourth.
But with the game on the line, the visiting Lady Bison spoiled Senior Day for the Lady Beavers, plating three runs in the top of the seventh en route to a 5-2 win.
“It was great to be able to grind out a win like that,” Clearfield head coach Derek Danver said. “This was a game all year that I was looking forward to and we knew it was going to be a battle. (DuBois) is a scrappy team and it came down there to the end with some clutch hits in the seventh inning ... We had a couple two-out hits from Lauren Ressler and Alaina Fedder. That was the difference.”
Clearfield’s Emma Hipps allowed just three hits on the day and struck out 10.
“Hipps was out there doing her thing,” Danver said. “Hats off to DuBois. I thought they did a pretty good job putting the bat on the ball. They did a nice job running the bases and kind of put us in some pressure situations, but Emma was able to work out of them and keep them to two runs.”
“I thought it was a very well played game for both teams,” DuBois head coach Denny Nosker said. “2-2 with one of the top teams in the area in the seventh inning, they made a couple plays and we didn’t. You can’t hang your hat on that. It was a good played game and they got a hit when we needed it. We knew we were going to have a tough time with Hipps. We got the two runs in the one inning to tie it and I was hoping we could get out of the seventh and have a chance in the bottom. She’s tough to hit on.”
The Lady Bison got on the board in the second inning as Alexis Benton hit a double to the left field/center field gap to bring home Alaina Fedder. After an error by DuBois, Anna Twigg hit a sac fly to right that brought home Benton for the 2-0 lead.
Hipps took a no-hitter into the fourth but Lady Beaver Morgan Pasternak broke it up with a single that just went passed third base. Pasternak then stole second base and third prior to a sac bunt by Saige Weible that brought Pasternak home to cut the lead to 2-1 Clearfield.
One batter later, DuBois’ Taylor Smith hit a solo shot to center that bounced off the top of the fence and over to tie things up at 2-2. From there, it was a duel between Hipps and DuBois pitcher Allie Snyder — who also went the distance in the losing effort by scattering eight hits on the day.
“I thought Allie threw a good game,” Nosker said. “Obviously Taylor’s home run was huge. Morgan getting on base, stealing second and stealing third — that kind of got a little life into us.”
DuBois got out of a jam in the fifth as Snyder got Fedder to fly out to center with running catch by Ruby Singleton, who had a couple highlight reel snags on the day and led the Lady Bison at the plate going 3-for-4.
Clearfield couldn’t break the 2-2 tie in the top of the sixth and neither could DuBois in the bottom of the innings.
But in the top of the seventh, Singleton legged out an infield single with one out and Ressler hit a double down the right field line that scored Singleton for the 3-2 Clearfield lead.
After Olivia Bender drew a walk, Fedder hit one deep to left over the left fielder and brought home Ressler and Bender for a 5-2 Lady Bison lead.
Down to DuBois’ last ditch effort, Hipps took care of business, striking out the side in the seventh to secure the victory.
“There was a lot of things throughout the game that didn’t go our way,” Danver said. “We hit balls hard at people. We got thrown out on a number of stolen base attempts. We didn’t get down on ourselves and we kept grinding.”
Clearfield improved to 11-5 on the season and travels to Curwensville today.
“We said at the postgame conference there, we haven’t had a lot of games that have been close wins,” Danver said. “A lot of our close games we’ve been on the wrong side of this year, so it was nice to get a win in a close game like that.”
Nosker said one of his goals on Senior Day was to get all of his seniors in at some point, as he was just one person shy of accomplishing that feat.
“My goal tonight, I knew it was going to be a tough game,” Nosker said. “I have seven seniors. My goal was to get all the seniors in. I didn’t get one. I feel bad for Janee Waxler but I’ll make it up to her the next couple games. But that was my goal — to get everybody in as best as I could.”
DuBois falls to 8-7 on the year and will play three more games in three days.
“We have a game (today) at P-O and a game Thursday with Williamsport and a game Friday with Punxsy so we can’t dwell on this too long,” Nosker said. “We’ve got to get ready for (today). P-O, we’ve looked at their scores. They beat Bald Eagle and then turn around and lose to a team I never thought they should lose to. So I think they’re probably in the same boat we are — we’re trying to find ourselves 15 games into the season. We still don’t know where we’re at yet.”
CLEARFIELD 5,
DuBOIS 2
Score by Innings
Clearfield 020 000 3 — 5
DuBois 000 200 0 — 2
Clearfield—5
Ruby Singleton cf 4130, Emma Hipps p 4000, Lauren Ressler 1b 3111, Olivia Bender c 1100, Sam Campolong cr 0000, Alaina Fedder ss 3122, Alexis Benton rf 4111, Alexis Bumbarger 3b 3000, Anna Twigg dp 3001, Kylee Hertlein 2b 3010, Morgan Cheek lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 28-5-8-5.
DuBois—2
Sarah Henninger ss 2000, Morgan Pasternak cf 3110, Lauren Walker 1b 3010, Saige Weible rf 3001, Taylor Smith 3b 3111, Allie Snyder p 2000, Morgan Felix ph 1000, Lakin Smith dp 1000, Aleigha Geer ph 1000, Alexis Pfeufer c 2000, Jaden Swatsworth 2b 2000, Emma Torretti lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 23-2-3-2.
Errors: Clearfield 0, DuBois 2. LOB: Clearfield 7, DuBois 1. 2B: Ressler, Hertlein, Fedder. HR: Smith. SAC: Weible. SF: Twigg. HBP: Ressler (by Snyder); Henninger (by Hipps). SB: Pasternak 2, Henninger. CS: Singleton, Campolong, Hertlein.
Pitching
Clearfield: Emma Hipps-7 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 10 SO, 1 HB.
DuBois: Allie Snyder-7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Hipps. Losing pitcher: Snyder.