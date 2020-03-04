HERSHEY — For the first time in four years, the Clearfield wrestling team is sending more than one wrestler to the PIAA Class AAA Championships, as sophomores Mark McGonigal and Oliver Billotte will hit the mats later this week in Hershey.
The last time Clearfield had two state qualifiers was 2016, when McGonigal’s older brother Luke — then a sophomore — and senior Travis Ogden made the trek to the Giant Center.
McGonigal’s appearance marks the six year in a row a McGonigal Brother has competed at states, and he will look to do something older brother Luke couldn’t — win a medal as a sophomore. The elder McGonigal went to win silver and gold medals as a junior and senior, respectively.
Mark McGonigal (NW-3, 33-7), making his second straight tip to Hershey at 152, landed in a tough part of the draw in the bottom half of the bracket.
He wrestles Penn manor junior Colt Barley (SC-4, 36-50 in a pigtail bout, with winner facing Southeast champ Cameron Robinson (40-2) of Council Rock North in the Round of 16. Robinson, ranked second in the state according to papowerwrestling.com, is a four-time qualifier who placed second last year and fifth as a sophomore.
That quarter of the draw has Nazareth senior Nate Stefanik (NE-2, 34-5), who has placed eighth and sixth at states.
The top half at 152 is headlined by DuBois senior Ed Scott (NW-1, 36-0), a returning state champ who struck gold at 138 a year ago. Scott, a four-time qualifier who also placed third a freshman, is the top-ranked wrestler in the state and sits at No. 4 nationally according to Intermat.
Southwest Region champ Cole Spencer (38-0) of Pine-Richland, who placed eighth two years ago, also is in the top half along with Hatboro-Horsham senior AJ Tamburrino (SE-3, 35-3) and Bethlehem Catholic senior Matt Lackman (NE-1, 23-5). Tamburrino (ranked No. 3), a third-place finisher a year ago, and Lackman (No. 6) meet in the Round of 16.
Billotte, who went 15-9 as a freshman, has enjoyed a breakout season as a senior and has flourished in the postseason at heavyweight after competing at 220 for most of the regular season.
The Northwest Regional runner-up, Billotte enters states with a 34-4 record. But like his teammate, Billotte also landed in a a tough quarter of his draw.
The Bison, ranked No. 10, opens against fourth-ranked William McChesney (28-4) of Greensburg-Salem. McHesney also is a first-time qualifier. The reward for the winner is a potential matchup with Sun Valley senior Hunter Catka (38-0), who is ranked No. 1 in the state. Catka, a state champ two years ago, was a bronze medalist as a junior.
The third-ranked wrestler — Exeter senior Robert Unruh (SC-1, 43-2) — also is in the top half.
Leading the way in the bottom at 285 is Hempfield junior Isaiah Vance (SW-1, 38-1) who placed fourth a year ago. Northwest champ Thomas Pollard (34-0) of Meadville, who beat Billotte in overtime in last week’s regional final, also is in the bottom half.
The PIAA Class AAA Championships get underway Thursday at 4 p.m.