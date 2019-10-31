HYDE — Clearfield will look to begin its District 6-9 title defense as the second seed as it plays host to third-seeded Juniata in the semifinal round Friday night.
Last season the Bison (8-2) claimed the title over Bellefonte after having a bye in the semifinal round.
The meeting is the first between the two schools since a regular season matchup in 2011, one in which the Bison came out on top by a score of 41-13.
Both teams are led offensively by dual-threat quarterbacks, as for Juniata (4-6) that is Jacob Condo.
The sophomore is 76-of-146 passing on the year for 1,097 yards and 13 touchdowns along with six interceptions, as he also has 460 yards rushing on 101 carries for a team-high seven scores.
Senior Jamie Bailer leads the Indians’ rushing attack with 539 yards on 90 totes for six touchdowns, while Caleb Seeger has also found the end zone six times in the ground game on 47 carries for 286 yards.
On the defensive side of the ball, Juniata is led by Garett Kint with 65 tackles, including 41 solo tackles.
While the Indians’ offense is scoring 25.7 points per game this season, their defense is surrendering 28.8 points per contest.
On the other side, it is Oliver Billotte who is a threat for the Bison with both his arm and his legs, as he has 1,531 yards on the year on 105-of-186 passing for 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Billotte has added 396 rushing yards on 106 carries this season for 13 touchdowns, which is tied for second most among area ball carriers.
With Billotte’s main target in the passing game in Jake Lezzer out for the year, Matt Pallo stepped up and caught a pair of passes, both going for touchdowns and 82 yards in last week’s win over Bishop Carrol.
On the year, Pallo has 22 catches for 294 yards and six scores.
Clearfield is led in the ground game by Brett Zattoni, who has carried the ball 145 times for 788 yards and nine touchdowns this season.
The Bison have the third most yardage per game among area teams with 373.3, as 200.7 of those yards come in the ground game while they average 172.6 passing yards a game.
On the defensive side of the ball, Clearfield is led by Nick Domico with 71 tackles on the season.
The game will kickoff at 7 p.m. as the winner will take on top-seeded Bellefonte, who has a bye in the semifinals, in next week’s title game.
Last season, the Bison defeated Bellefonte in the regular season and then again for the district crown, but this season it was the Red Raiders coming away with a 28-19 victory.