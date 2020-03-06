HERSHEY — Survive and advance.
That’s the battle cry in the postseason, and it’s exactly what Clearfield sophomores Mark McGonigal and Oliver Billotte did Thursday at the PIAA Class AAA Wrestling Championships.
Each went 1-1 on the day, doing so in opposite directions. But, the end result was both Bison will take the mats today in Hershey with a chance to capture their first PIAA medals.
McGonigal (34-8), a returning state qualifier, opened his day with a hard-fought 10-4 victory against Penn Manor junior Colt Barley (36-7) in a 152-pound pigtail bout.
The Bison opened the scoring with a takedown just 10 seconds in, but Barley managed to escape before the midway point to trail 2-1 after one. Barley rode out McGonigal in the second but the Bison earned a point when Barley was called for an illegal move while trying to turn him.
Trailing 3-1, Barley chose bottom in the third and earned a quick escape to get within a point but McGonigal countered with a takedown. Barley picked up a pair of points around the 1-minute mark when the Bison was hit for stalling a second time before letting his opponent up.
The sequence made it a 5-4, but McGonigal wasted little time sealing the win has he took Barley down to his back for a five-point and a 10-4 victory.
The win earned the Bison a matchup with returning state runner-up Cameron Robinson of Council Rock North (41-2), and Robinson knocked McGonigal in the consolation bracket with an 18-4 major decision.
McGonigal will face Kiski Area junior Sammy Starr (30-6), the Southwest runner-up, in the second round of consolations today needing to win twice before he losing again to reach the medal rounds for the first time.
As for Billotte (35-5), the Bison heavyweight suffered a tough a 3-1 first-round loss to Greensburg-Salem sophomore William McChesney (29-4), who entered the weekend ranked No. 4 in the state according to papowerwerstling.com.
Billotte (No. 10) opened the scoring with an escape in the opening moments of the second period, but McChesney would take a 2-1 lead to the third after taking down the Bison with 18 seconds left in the period.
McChesney chose bottom in the third and escaped quickly yo go up 3-1. That’s how the score finished, as Billotte couldn’t find an opening over the final 1:54 to take down McChesney to force overtime
Billotte bounced back from the loss by pinning Bensalem senior John Klewin (34-5) in 2:40 in their first round consolation bout. Billotte led 6-3 at the time of the fall, scoring a takedown in the first and two more in the second.
The Bison now wrestles York Suburban senior Nasier Spellman (23-6) in the second consy round needing two more victories to reach the medal rounds.
Class AAA action resumes today at 2:15 p.m. with the quarterfinals and second round of consolations.