HYDE — Clearfield’s Brett Zattoni loves to compete.
In fact, he participated in four different sports for the Bison.
The son of Tom and Wendy Zattoni is a four-time letterwinner in track and field and a three-time letterwinner in both football and wrestling. Zattoni also participated in swimming and diving his senior year.
Zattoni, who has an older sister Raquel and a younger brother Jarrett, has played football since third grade. He says it’s his favorite sport.
“It has always been apart of my life, and I love the physicality of the sport,” said Zattoni.
He said he has always enjoyed playing sports.
“I love competing with myself and others,” he said.
Zattoni was a Progressland First Team running back in his last season. He had 1,017 yards on 176 carries and a total of 13 touchdowns.
He said that his favorite memory was making the PAFootballNews.com Coach’s Select All-State First Team for Class 4A as a fullback his junior year.
Zattoni also looks up to a former football player as his role model — legendary Georgia running back Herschel Walker.
“He’s an athlete I have always looked up to, and I love how he always overcame every problem he faced,” said Zattoni.
Outside of sports, the Bison senior is involved in Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He said it is hard sometimes to balance his school work with sports, but it’s all worth it.
Zattoni knew he was going on to play football in college, and he said that the COVID-19 pandemic affected that, as well as cancelling his last track season.
“I’m upset about it all,” he said. “I missed out on my final track season and I also missed out on some college visits which made making my final decision even harder to make.”
In the end, Zattoni has chosen to attend Mercyhurst College where he will play for the Lakers. He is undecided on a major.