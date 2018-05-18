DuBOIS — A two-run home run from Kaitlin Dormire powered Cleary to a 2-1 victory over St. Mary-of-the-Woods to claim the USCAA Small College World Series softball title Thursday afternoon at Heindl Field.
The World Series softball title is Cleary’s first, as they made the tournament this season for the third year in a row.
St. Mary-of-the-Woods was the three-time World Series defending champion and has won the title 10 times.
Both teams were held scoreless into the fourth inning, as Cleary’s Morgan Richer reached on a walk in the bottom of the fourth, followed by the two-run homer to left field from Dormire.
Dormire finished the tournament with four home runs, as no other player had more than two throughout the week.
St. Mary-of-the-Woods cut into the deficit in the sixth inning, as Kerri Schrock singled and then came in to score on a single by Kelsey Young to cut the deficit in half.
Cleary’s Riley Thompson limited the damage, pitching a complete game to secure the win and lead Cleary to the title.
Thompson finished the game with seven hits and one run allowed over seven innings in the circle, striking out eight.
Taylor Andrew kept St. Mary-of-the-Woods in the game with a strong pitching performance of her own.
Andrew pitched a complete game, allowing five hits over six innings with the only two runs coming on Dormire’s home run, while striking out six.
