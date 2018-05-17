DuBOIS — Six teams entered Wednesday with a chance to win the title at the United State Collegiate Athletic Association Small College Softball World Series, and it was top-seeded Cleary University that emerged as the lone unbeaten and team to beat.
On a day when most teams were fighting to stay alive, Cleary (29-14) needed just one victory to clinch a spot in today’s national championship game. That win was a well-played 2-0 triumph over second-seeded St. Mary-of-the-Woods College in Wednesday afternoon’s winners’ bracket finals.
St. Mary’s, the two-time defending national champs, bounced back with a 7-0 win against Carlow University in the third-place game Wednesday evening to earn a rematch with Cleary in today’s title game slated for 12 p.m. Carlow was playing its third game of the day, having already beaten Penn State Brandywine, 11-7, in the morning and then NHTI, 11-0, in 5 innings in the losers’ bracket semifinals.
St. Mary’s (23-16) must beat the Lady Cougars twice to win its third straight crown.
The winners’ showdown was your typical pitchers’ duel between Cleary’s Riley Thompson and St. Mary’s Christian Chambers that was decided by one huge hit. And, that big blow came in the form of a one-out, two-run home run by Cleary’s Kaitlin Dormire in the bottom of the sixth.
Dormire’s blast to left-center, which scored teammate Morgan Richer, was her third homer in her last two games at Rose and Dennis Heindl Memorial Field. She had two solo shots in a 5-4 win against NHTI on Tuesday. Richer was the lone player on either team to have two hits in the game.
Thompson allowed a two-out single to Pomeroy Jacklyn McClain in the top of the seventh but ended things there to finish off the shutout — her second of the tournament and third win overall. She allowed five hits while striking out four and walking two.
Chambers ended up the hard-luck loser, giving up the two earned runs on seven hits. She struck out one and walked one.
Thompson allowed just two runners to advance past first base in the game.
Pomeroy Taylor Andrew drew a leadoff walk in the second but was later stranded at third, while Kerri Shrock was left standing at second in the sixth after reaching on a fielder’s choice and stealing second.
Both teams played great defensively, despite Cleary committing two errors in the game, with each side turning a double play.
Chambers’ shutout bid was aided by some stellar defensive play by the Pomeroy outfielders. Center fielder Kindra Gingerich made two different diving catches, while left fielder Baylee Waters made a nice sliding catch to end the bottom of the first.
Here is a closer look at the other World Series games played Wednesday:
Carlow 11,
PSU Brandywine 7
In the first elimination game Wednesday morning, Carlow jumped out to a 3-2 lead after one inning, then outscored Penn State Brandywine 8-4 over the final four innings to stay alive with a high-scoring 11-7 victory.
Carlow pounded out 13 hits in the win. Kelsey Geyer led the way with a 3-for-3 day with three runs scored and a RBI. Abby tatgenhorst was 2-for-4 with five RBIs, while Sofia Papageorge was 2-for-4 with a double and five RBIs.
Alysa Fairman and winning pitcher Abby Stroud each added two hits, with Stroud driving in a pair of runs.
Brandywine’s Rachel Cherubini was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, while Katy Steffan was 3-for-4 with three triples. Julie Foeldes collected three RBIs without the aide of a hit.
NHTI 3,
Mississippi University
for Women 2
Wednesday’s second elimination game saw NHTI rally in the top of the seventh inning to come away with a thrilling 3-2 victory against Mississippi University for Women.
Mississippi took a 2-0 lead into the seventh, only to see the Lynx put together a big inning against reliever Cara Hopper — who entered the game in the third.
The inning started out innocently enough, as Madisynn Boumel drew a one-out walk. Hopper then got NHTI leadoff hitter Masha Lange to fly out to center for the second out. However, Danyel McNicholas extended the inning with a two-out walk. McNicholas was the lone player on either team to have two hits in the game.
Brianna Connolly then stepped to the plate and blasted a double over the left fielder’s head to score both runners to tie the game. A Lady Owl error kept the inning going, a miscue the Lynx capitalized on when Brianna Whitcomb doubled to center to score Connolly to put NHTI up 3-2.
Mississippi’s Heidi Matthews drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh, but NHTI pitcher Tori Lemay retired the next three hitters to finish off a complete-game five-hitter. Lemay struck out six and walked three in the win.
Carlow 11,
NHTI 0, 5 innings
The high NHTI felt in its comeback win against Mississippi University for Women was quickly subdued in its afternoon elimination game against Carlow, as the Lady Celtics came away with an 11-0, 5-inning mercy-rule victory.
Carlow scored two runs in the first before putting the game away by scoring six runs in the third and three more in the fourth.
Kelsey Geyer, Abby Tatgenhorst and Sofia Papageorge each had two hits for Carlow. Abby Stroud, who played first base in the game, added a two-run homer, while Adrianna Gottheld had a two-run single.
Alysa Fairman was the recipient of all that offense, as she tossed a three-hit shutout.
St. Mary’s 7,
Carlow 0
Having already won two games Wednesday, Carlow University couldn’t make it three wins in three tries as the Lady Celtics saw their stay at the World Series come to an end with a 7-0 loss to St. Mary-of-the-Woods College.
St. Mary’s jumped to an early 2-0 lead on a RBI squeeze bunt by Kerri Schrock and a run-scoring single from Kelsey Young in the bottom of the first.
The Pomeroys maintained that 2-0 advantage most of the way, putting things away with a five-run bottom of the sixth. Schrock had a RBI single in the sixth, while Mariah Stout plated two more runs with a single. The Pomeroys’ Hollie Jones was the lone player in the game with two hits.
St. Mary’s Taylor Andrew threw a three-hit shutout, striking out three and walking two.
