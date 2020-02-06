DuBOIS — Athletes complete in sports for a multitude of reasons.
For DuBois Central Catholic senior Maia Cogley, it’s just as much, if not more, about the journey off the field or court than on it. That’s not to say Cogley hasn’t experienced her share of success on it as three-sport athlete who plays volleyball, basketball and softball.
“Sports help cope with my stress, either from school or anything in general,” said Cogley. “I am typically a person who deals with stress daily, so it is very helpful all throughout.”
Cogley has been a staple a the varsity level since she was a freshman and by year’s end will have earned four letters in volleyball and softball and three in basketball. She made a name for herself more so in the first two.
Cogley served as the Lady Cardinals setter in volleyball while being a key utility player during DCC’s current impressive run on the diamond.
She has split time as a starter at second base and in the outfield, including last season when the Lady Cardinals reached the state finals for the first time in program history.
While she has enjoyed more individual success in those sports, Cogley gets the most gratification from basketball because it has challenged her the most.
“Although I enjoy playing all three sports, basketball would have to be my favorite,” she said. “Even though we aren’t the best team by record, my teammates, coaches and my skills are the reason. It’s the sport where I have seen myself improve and enjoy the most.
“I enjoy competitive games, practices and challenging myself every day.”
When it comes to her greatest sports moment, it’s one that is likely common among the school’s softball players — reaching the Class A state finals a year ago.
“This was a great accomplishment for us because we worked hard every year to get there, and when we did, it felt awesome to be there,” she said. “You don’t always get a chance to play a game like that.”
When not playing sports or in school, Cogley has a part-time job at a local restaurant. Handling all that may be tough for some, but Cogley has learned to deal with it.
“I don’t find it hard at all personally to keep sports and education balanced because I have great time management,” she said. “I always know what time to get my homework and studying done and still participate in sports.
“It’s got easier over the years too because I have been doing it for so long. It’s enjoyable for me to have so much going on because I like to stay busy all the time.”
Cogley, the daughter of Cheryl and John Bloom, has followed in the footsteps of older brother Austen Cogley in being a three-sport athlete at DCC. He competed in golf, basketball and baseball for the Cardinals. She also has a younger sister Aleia.
The Lady Cardinal credits her mother in helping shape her into the person she is.
“My mom is my biggest role model,” said Cogley. “She always pushes me to be the best version of myself. She’s kind-hearted towards others and has always set good examples for me.”
After graduation, Cogley plans to attend college to study pharmacy and is still unsure of she’ll continue her athletic career.
“I would like to play a sport in college, but I feel that I should focus on my studies, especially because of the field I want to get into,” she said.