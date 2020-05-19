The NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase, which was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday at Pitt-Pradford, still finds itself in a holding pattern although event organizers are still hopeful to play later this summer.
The Showcase, which had to be postponed because of COVID-19, is different from most high school “All-Star” events. “All-Star” games are reserved for current seniors and typically happen at some point after the high school season is over for that particular sport.
However, the Showcase is different and can feature players from all varsity grades (9-12) under PIAA rules because interested players go through a three-part tryout process to be selected for the game and also do not directly represent their school or wear any school-issued uniform or apparel.
Now in its fourth year, the Showcase — which features a boys and girls game — pits players from New York and Pennsylvania against each other annually as a way to showcase some of the top talent on the soccer field from both states.
The event usually boasts a large media event where the teams are officially unveiled to those in attendance. Organizers hoped to still have that media day, but Showcase organizer Kris Linderman sent out an email Sunday sahing there would be no media day this year.
He is working to get all players and coaches their game-day uniform in hopes of those players can submit photos of themselves to help finish the program for when the Showcase happens.
“We are planning a July or early August game date and should be able to schedule that toward the beginning of June considering that PA is in the Yellow phase in the McKean County area, and our area in NY is moving toward that direction and it is only May 17th,” said Linderman in the email. “If things keep improving over the next weeks like they have the past couple weeks, then we feel that a July or early August make up date would be possible.
Of course that depends on if things keep improving. Given the green light to play, we are ready to go. We will remain hopeful and positive. The players are itching to get to play, and we are hopeful for some type of return to normalcy.”
People can keep tabs on the status of the game through the event’s social media on Facebook at Mazza the Corporate Cup, Twitter @oleansoccerclub and Instagram at nypa_soccer-showcase.
When the Showcase is held, the Tri-County Area will be well-represented on both Pennsylvania teams if all players selected are still able to attend with the games moved to a later date.
On the boys side, Pennsylvania will be looking for its first win in the event this year, as New York won the inaugural game 1-0, following with a 2-1 win in 2018 and a 4-2 victory last year.
The Pennsylvania girls squad will be looking for back-to-back wins, as it won 1-0 last year after suffering a 4-1 loss in 2018. There was no girls game the initial year in 2017.
On the boys’ side, Elk County Catholic’s T.J. Weaver, who will head the boys squad. Weaver will also have area coaches Matt Erickson (DuBois), Phil Esposito (DuBois Central Catholic) and Alex O’Neill (Elk County Catholic) as assistant coaches.
Area players on the boys squad include DuBois senior Zach Farrell and junior Justin Kalgren and Brockway junior Noah Bash and sophomore Jared Marchiori.
St. Marys junior Vinicius Nunes will be making his second-straight appearance in the Showcase, while senior Clayton Zilkofski rounds out the area contingent.
As for the PA girls squad, Brockway’s Dave Britten and St. Marys’ Sam Zimmerman will each serve as assistants to head coach Warren Shaw of Bradford.
Four area girls will be making their third appearance in as many Corporate Cup games in St. Marys’ seniors Lauren Ekcert and Kaylee Muccio and junior Kyla Johnson and Elk County Catholic senior Olivia Sorg. Senior Britney Shaw will be the fourth Lady Dutch player to represent the area in the game.
Sorg was named the Pennsylvania MVP for the Corporate Cup game in 2018, while Eckert scored the lone goal in a 4-1 defeat.
Brockway has has one player in the Showcase in senior Chanell Britten, who is also representing PA for the second year in a row after scoring the lone goal in last year’s victory.
DuBois has three representatives in freshman Mariah Allen and sophomores Stefanie Hoyt and Rylee Wadding, who are both also making a second straight appearance.