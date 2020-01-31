BRADFORD — The rosters for the 2020 NY/PA Corporate Cup Soccer Showcase have been announced as the games are to be played Sunday, May 17 at Pitt Bradford’s Kessel Athletic Complex.
The boys game will be played at 1 p.m. while the boys will follow at 4 p.m.
The Corporate Cup pits players from New York and Pennsylvania against each other annually as a showcase of some of the top players on the pitch from each state.
Unlike most of the other season-ending all-star games around the area that are only for seniors, the Corporate Cup allows players grades 9-12 to compete for a spot on the roster.
This year marks the fourth year of the corporate cup, as the event began in 2017 with just a boys game, while this year will be the third girls contest after it was added in 2018.
After just three Tri-County boys played in the inaugural Corporate Cup, the event has seen an increase in area athletes every year since.
All players selected to the roster went through four tryouts before earning a spot on their respective teams.
On the boys side, Pennsylvania will be looking for its first win in the event this year, as New York won the inaugural game 1-0, following with a 2-1 win in 2018 and a 4-2 victory last year.
The Pennsylvania girls squad will be looking for back-to-back wins, as it won 1-0 last year after suffering a 4-1 loss in 2018.
This season, the area will be represented by 15 players, nine on the girls side along with six on the boys team.
The Tri-County area also has a large representation on the coaching staffs of both teams, led by Elk County Catholic’s T.J. Weaver, who will head the boys squad.
Weaver will also have area coaches Matt Erickson (DuBois), Phil Esposito (DuBois Central Catholic) and Alex O’Neill (Elk County Catholic) as assistant coaches.
Warren’s Denny Flatt and Port Allegany-Smethport’s Aaron Clark are the final two assistant coaches for the boys squad.
On the girls side, Brockway’s Dave Britten and St. Marys’ Sam Zimmerman will each serve as assistants to head coach Warren Shaw of Bradford.
Bradford’s Jim Warnick and A.J. Lucas will also serve as assistant coaches along with Warren’s Jeremy Bickling.
Four area girls will be making their third appearance in as many Corporate Cup games in St. Marys’ seniors Lauren Ekcert and Kaylee Muccio along with junior Kyla Johnson and Elk County Catholic senior Olivia Sorg.
Sorg was named the Pennsylvania MVP for the Corporate Cup game in 2017, while Eckert scored the lone goal in a 4-1 defeat.
Senior Britney Shaw will be the fourth Lady Dutch player to represent the area in the game, while DuBois follows with the second-most players for the area with three.
A trio of underclassmen will represent the Lady Beavers, including Mariah Allen, who was just one of three freshmen selected to the team, as she will be joined by sophomore teammates Stefanie Hoyt and Rylee Wadding, who are both making a second straight appearance.
The area contingent on the girls side will be rounded out by Brockway senior Chanell Britten, who is also representing Pennsylvania for the second year in a row after scoring the lone goal in last year’s victory.
Bradford leads the way with selections as the Lady Owls will be represented by nine players while the roster is rounded out by three Warren players as well as one apiece from Kane, Curwensville and Coudersport.
On the boys side, the area contingent includes two players from both Brockway and DuBois.
Senior Zach Farrell and junior Justin Kalgren will represent the Beavers, while junior Noah Bash and sophomore Jared Marchiori will take the pitch for the Rovers.
The lone Tri-County boy making a second-straight appearance will by St. Marys junior Vinicius Nunes, while Ridgway senior Clayton Zilkofski rounds out the area contingent.
Just like on the girls side, Bradford leads all Pennsylvania teams with eight selections on the boys side, while Warren follows with the second-most selections at six.
The boys team is rounded out by two Port Allegany-Smethport players, along with one apiece from Kane and Curwensville.