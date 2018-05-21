BROCKWAY — The 41st annual Brockway All-Sports banquet to honor BAHS student athletes will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the high school cafeteria.
Letterwinners in grades 9-12 will be honored and the annual Sportsman of the Year award will be presented.
The guest speaker is Jim Covert, an All-American football player at the University of Pittsburgh and All-Pro member of the Chicago Bears of the NFL.
He grew up in Conway, Pa., northwest of Pittsburgh, and attended Freedom Area High School in Beaver County, where he played football and was first team all-state. He also excelled at wrestling.
After high school, he went to the University of Pittsburgh, where he played every game his freshman year as a defensive lineman.
After missing the 1979 season with an injury, he came back in 1980 as an offensive left tackle and he started at that position in the next three seasons. The Panthers had a powerhouse during Covert’s time there. He was an All-American and one of four members of the 1980 team who are in the College Football Hall of Fame, the others being Dan Marino, Hugh Green and Mark May. Pitt was 31-5 from 1980-82.
The Chicago Bears drafted him in the first round of the 1983 NFL draft. He became the starter at left tackle and was named to the UPI’s 1983 NFL All-Rookie team.
The Bears were 22nd in total offense in 1982, but with Covert as a starter over the next few season, they steadily improved and were second in the league in 1985, when they won the Super Bowl.
During his career with Chicago, the Bears won six NFL Central Division titles and played in three NFC Championship games, along with the Super Bowl win.
During his career, he was named to an All-Pro team four straight years (1984–1987), a first- or second-team All-NFC selection four times (1985–1987, 1990), and a first- or second-team All-NFL selection three times. He was a consensus All-NFL and All-Pro pick in 1985 and 1986. He was selected to two Pro Bowls, in 1985 and 1986. In 1986, he was selected as the Miller Lite NFL Offensive Lineman of the Year and was also named to the NFL’s 1980’s All Decade Team.
After retiring from football in 1991, his focus has been on healthcare sales, marketing and acquisition initiatives.
After working at several firms, including Caremark and HealthSouth, in 2007 he was named President and Chief Executive Officer of The Institute for Transfusion Medicine, one of the nation’s leading non-profit organizations specializing in transfusion medicine and related services, and the leader in transfusion medicine in both the Pittsburgh and Chicago regions.
Its two blood centers, Central Blood Bank in Pittsburgh and LifeSource in Chicago, provide nearly a million units of lifesaving blood products annually.
Covert has been inducted into the Beaver County Sports Hall of Fame, the College Football Hall of fame, the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League Hall of Fame, the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame and the National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame. He has been nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame several times but has not been selected yet.
He also serves on the Board of Trustees at Pitt, where he is chairman of the Governance and Nominating Committee.
He and his wife Penny have three children.
Tickets for the banquet are $15 per person. More information is available from Nick Hoffman, 265-7822.
