Clearfield’s Bob Gearhart couldn’t wait to finally take his son Ryan to spring training this season.
Gearhart spent about a week at spring training in the late 80s when he was in high school with his late uncle Denning when Pittsburgh was the infancy of its mini dynasty with guys like Barry Bonds and Bobby Bonilla in the very early part of their time with the Pirates.
“He went every year,” Gearhart said of his uncle. “He knew all those guys. He was real good friends with (Pirates broadcaster) Greg Brown. They would always send texts.
“It was one of the greatest trips I ever took, being a big baseball fan as a kid. Having that up close access that you always dreamed you could have when you were sitting at Three Rivers Stadium.
“Back then everything was a lot more accessible. The stadium was totally different. You could walk right up to players and listen in on their conversations. It was so easy to get an autograph from just about anybody.”
Gearhart actually did get a few autographs, including Ozzie Smith and Danny Tartabull, on a foul ball he snagged.
“We sat right behind home plate because my uncle had handicap-accessible seating,” he said. “I can remember telling him that I wanted to go see if I could get a foul ball. I walked out behind the seating area and stood there for about 30 seconds and a guy hit a foul ball that bounced across the road and I went and got it.
“The whole experience back then was great. I was literally standing right next to guys like Bo Jackson and Nolan Ryan, only separated by a chain-link fence. We saw four or five games and got to see a lot of really great players.”
Gearhart really wanted to be able to share some of those kinds of experiences with Ryan, who is in his sophomore year at Clearfield.
So the duo embarked on a trip in mid-March, hoping to take in a couple Pirates games at Lecom Park in Bradention, Florida.
“I’ve wanted to take my son ever since he was a little kid,” Gearhart said. “And the next thing I know he’s a sophomore in high school and I’m running out of time to do that.
“He’s going to be playing varsity baseball the next two years and I didn’t want to compromise his schedule. I still felt bad about him missing a couple practices, but looking back now I’m really glad we did go.”
Unfortunately for the Gearharts, they happened to be there when the novel coronavirus first rocked the sports world.
They had tickets to Pirates games on March 12 and 13 and were just hanging out the night before when the news of Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert’s positive test for coronavirus hit.
“We went out to eat Wednesday night and got back and my son was watching the ACC Tournament on TV, and that’s when I saw on the ticker that the Utah Jazz had postponed their game.” Gearhart said. “So as soon as we saw that, I thought, ‘uh-oh’, because you knew where it was going from there.”
Luckily, the Gearharts had tickets for an afternoon contest Thursday before Major League Baseball had made any type of decision about the status of spring training games.
“While we were at the game we started getting texts saying that some of the basketball tournaments were getting canceled,” Gearhart said. “The domino effect was starting. So I knew right then and there that the next day’s game was probably in jeopardy.”
But the Gearharts were there and spent the afternoon enjoying one of the final spring training games of baseball that would be played in 2020.
The Blue Jays beat the Pirates 7-5 with both teams playing many of their likely starters for the first six innings of the game.
“It was pretty much what would have been the Pirates’ Opening Day lineup for the first six innings,” Gearhart said.
The Pirates led 3-0 early, getting a Bryan Reynolds solo shot in the third.
But the Blue Jays tied the game 3-3 thanks to solo homers from young stars Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, then went ahead 5-3 and never relinquished the lead.
Pittsburgh prospect Cole Tucker belted a home run in the eighth to finalize the scoring.
It was during the game that MLB postponed the rest of spring training.
“It was probably about the fourth inning that Major League Baseball announced that they were shutting down after that day,” Gearhart said. “There would be no more games.
“So that was disappointing because I had been waiting so long to take my son to some spring training games. But fortunately we did get one in. We sat there and watched that game and enjoyed it and were just hoping they didn’t pull the plug in the middle of it.”
With the game against the Minnesota Twins no longer happening on Friday and the Gearhart’s flight home not until Sunday, they had a few days to spend in Florida with great weather and the scope of what the United States was about to be facing not yet known.
So they made the most of it.
“We found an awesome beach, the best beach I’ve ever been on,” Gearhart said. “It was gorgeous weather. Every day we were there was just gorgeous, blue skies, sunshine, probably upper 70s.
“Everything was still open. We really lucked out to be honest. Nothing in life had really changed at that point. Other than not getting to see the second game, we had an awesome trip.”