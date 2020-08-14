While the PIAA and state officials battle back-and-forth about whether high school fall sports will happen, the 7-team Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League (CPYFL) is set to open its season on time Saturday.
The league — which is comprised of the Brockway Bears, DuBois Renegades, Johnsonburg Shamrocks, Punxsutawney Chucks, Reynoldsville Falcons, St. Marys Stallions, and Treasure Lake Titans — was quick to put together COVID-19 guidelines before preseason workouts began to ensure the season would start on time.
And, that’s just what happened as all the teams began practicing on July 27 and will have put in 3 solid weeks of workouts when the season kicks off Saturday.
“We didn’t delay anything this year, everything pretty much started on schedule as normal,” said CPYFL President Kelly Laird, who also is the director of the Treasure Lake Titans youth football organization. “As far as COVID guidelines, we have those in place based on what’s going on in the counties … Jefferson, Clearfield and Elk ... that our teams are associate with.
“We moved forward being that those counties were in green phases. We have guidelines in place that we implemented as far as temperature screens for both the kids and adults. We have a tracking (system) so if we do get a systematic kid, parent or coach where we can track that. We’re also disinfecting all our blocking pads and any other equipment used before and after practices and will do the same with balls after each half during all the games.
“What we’re doing practice-wise on a league-wide basis is treat each age group — pee wee, JV and varsity — as its own cohort. We don’t bring them all in together in circle like we use to and get the whole team together shoulder to shoulder.
“We’re keeping everyone separate and spread as we talk to each group. That’s even at end of practice. We treat them like three different teams, but still try to get all the information out at the same time. We’re taking every step possible to just try make it as normal as possible under the conditions.”
Laird said the league encourages parents/fans to wear masks but is not making it mandatory. They are asking people who attend games to practice social distancing.
The season will open some of the teams playing at different locations from previous years. Brockway, DuBois, Johnsonburg, Punxsutawney and St. Marys traditionally play on those town’s high school fields.
However, because of the uncertainty of the PIAA season, only Brockway and Punxsy have been granted use of the high school facilities to start the year so long as they follow guidelines for social distancing and the 250-person outdoor limit for events.
DuBois, which has a scheduled bye in Week 1, has yet to receive approval to use Mansell Stadium and has plans to use an alternative field — possibly Treasure Lake’s — if need be. St. Marys plans to play all road games until it gets word on using Dutch Country Stadium.
Johnsonburg will use its practice field within the borough until it knows whether Memorial Stadium can be used at some point, while Treasure Lake and Reynoldsville have their own fields they traditionally use.
All seven teams will field varsity (11 to 13 year olds) and junior varsity (9-10 year olds) squads this season, which both play regulation games. All but Brockway, DuBois and St. Marys also will field pee wee (7-8 year old) teams, which play a scrimmage-type game. At season’s end, playoffs are held for both the junior varsity and varsity divisions, with league champions set to be crowned on Oct. 17.
Laird said that the numbers for the league (average per team) are pretty consistent compared to other seasons, and there was no drastic increase or decrease because of concerns about COVID-19.
“The parents seem to be happy to have the kids be active again, and everybody has been having a good time (so far),” he said. “We still keep in the back of our minds that the virus is still there, it’s active.
“We follow it every day, and we put the protocols in place and follow them. If we were to get a case, whether it be a positive or someone with symptoms, we have system in place for that too.”
The season kicks off Saturday with a trio of matchups — St. Marys at Reynoldsville (JV at 11 a.m., varsity at 1 p.m.), Johnsonburg at Treasure Lake (pee wee at 12 p.m., JV at 2 p.m., varsity at 4 p.m.) and Punxsy at Brockway (JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity at 7:30 p.m.)
Below is a list of the players on each team by age group:
Brockway Bears
Varsity Roster
Ryder Benninger, Tyler Burkett, Hayden Crawford, Eric Decker, Madox Decker, Zayden Faith, Marcus Hoover, Koltom Kahle, Kyle Kennedy, Colin Weir-Khamis, Skyler Mosier, Blake Mowrey, Elysabeth Myers, Aiden Patton, Derrik Pinge, Michael Pirow, Logan Serafini, Chase Wolfe.
Junior Varsity Roster
Ben Bash, Kory Crawford, Hayden Crawford, Eric Decker, Nolan Konyndyk, Elysabeth Myers, Logan Rakvin, Cole Senior, Logan Serafini, Matthew Winnings, Chase Wolfe
DuBois Renegades
Varsity Roster
Isaac Barber, Nathaniel Clark, Aaron Eberly, Thacher Hanzely, Easton Harris, Kendahl Hoare, Bryson Kail, Josiah Moose, Ethan Risch, Nicholas Roman, Landon Schaffer, Xavier Schwentner, Brody Ward, Seth Wilmoth, Ryan Woodel.
Junior Varsity Roster
Brady Baronick, Anthony Brunstetter, Ethan Buck, Calvin Cooper, Zadian Ellis, Mateo Gallegos, Glenn Gamble, Alex Hanzely, Brogan Hoare, Cael Hoare, Kinley Knisely, Kody Knisely, Adam Kozak, Jesse Moose, Jonah Moose, Landon Roush, Liam A. Schwentner, Daniel Smith Jr., Aydin Uong, Julian Williams.
Johnsonburg Shamrocks
Varsity Roster
Rocco Allegretto, Hayden Brunner, Avery Bitler, Parker Calla, Hunter Hodgdon, Dean Lanese, Jack McAlee, Levi Miller, Dallon Piccirillo, Anthony Pistorio, Bryce Potts, Hunter Santiso, Austin Simon, Noah Stauffer, Nathan Steger,
Junior Varsity Roster
Matthew Boschert, Jesse Brunner, Tyler Cambell, Jace Cenni, Hunter Dellaquila, Brayden Klink, Jack Gardner, Marcus Gasbarre, Mason Gordon, Logan Hake, David Kennedy, Jamez Magnusson, Guido Mattivi, Hunter Miller, Walker Miller, Eli Morris, Dane Papa, Bryce Potter, Cooper Pura, Charlie Steger, Owen Steger, Xavier Stockman, Huck Washburn, Jace Zimmerman.
Pee Wee Roster
Vincent Adamski, Roman Carnahan, Chase Dinch, Braxton Gardner, Quaid Grunthaner, Devin Klink, Charlez Magnusson, Jackson Modaffare, Jason Modaffare, Emmett Rockwell, George Schreiber, Bentley Wiltrout, Ethan Wolfe.
Punxsutawney Chucks
Varsity Roster
Gage Barrick, Talon Beer, Adin Bish, Difayah Brisbone, Jayden Campbell, Tyger Dobson, Collin Eberhart, Micheal Fabbri, Zaden Gould, Ryder Jobe, Karsten Meanor, Logan Moore, Tyler Phillips, Kolby Reitz, Jayden Rutan, Jordan Rutan, Colin Slater, Brady Snyder, Zack States, Landon Temchulla, Beau Thomas, Raydain Vozsnyak, Andrew Wingert, Ward Yoder, Maddox Young.
Junior Varsity Roster
Austin Adams, Landyn Belisky, Sage Blystone, Bristan Brisbone, Hunter Campisano, Blake Chiplis, Brady Dobson, Carter Eberhart, Dillion Ferguson, Camden Fischer, Colston Gould, Bobby Hack, Zainen Hergert, Liam James, Edward Malone, Tyler Manzo, Brady Moore, Gavin Neal, Greyson Pearce, Draven Reid, Jonathan Rowan, Zakkary Schepis, Jagger Smith,
Pee Wee Roster
Davian Campbell, Bryton Cassatt, Troy Cregger, Brantley Cressler, Conner Dobson, Ford Lloyd, Peyton Meanor, Jet Riley, Levi Shrock, Landon Smith, Lane Smiley, Brad States, William Vozsnyak, Brody Wyant.
Reynoldsville Falcons
Varsity Roster
Brandt Bash, Bailee Bell, Bailey Brubaker, Noah Crawford, Jon Domitrovich, Malachi Domitrovich, Jason Gardner, Antonio Giambanco, Hunter Gibson, Logan Hassan, Caleb McDonald, Brayden Ross, Connor Smith, Blake Wadding, Landon Yohe.
Junior Varsity Roster
Colton Crawford, Logan Davis, Brock Fike, Camden Frantz, Ashton Geer, Chad Gerg, Joey Gibson, Isaiah Hassan, Mason Hunt, Cayden Hynds, Brody Knouse, Mackenzie McDonald, Ben McGranor, Luca Morelli, Mason Ross, Jake Roy, Landon Ruchlewicz, David Valimont, Chase Wadding, Nathan Witherite, Kaitlynne Wolfe, Cash Wolfgang.
Pee Wee Roster
Aiden Clont, Tristan Dunlap, Jace Frantz, Hunter Hassan, Cyllus Holben, Liam Kifer, Cooper Knouse, Callen Krieg, Evan Lippert, Colton Nissel, Neeko O’Dell, Zachary Pearce, Cooper Rake, Logan Ruchlewicz, Coltyn Schuckers, Caden Stoneberg, Dalton Stoneberg, Owen Sweeney,
St. Marys Stallions
Varsity Roster
Jacob Babcock, Brayden Barnett, Braeden Chicola, Landon Cook, Jonathan Couch, Charlie Geci, Jake McDonald, Austen Micale, Michael Miller, Westin Nicklas, Darren Shaw, Frankie Smith, Talon Thomas, Owen Thompson, Brody Wehler, Wesley Young.
Junior Varsity Roster
Cooper Brouse, Aaden Brunner, Liam Buck, Tyson Cummings, Jonathan Farabaugh, Jason Gabler, Aiden Gardner, Jakob Gerg, TJ Gornati, Trenton Gregori, Charlie Hasselman, Chase Herzing, Troy Herzing, Koen Hoy, Zakary Houck, Cayden Kastner, Benny Mecca, Jackson Meyer, Chase Micale, Brady Myers, Bode Regulski, Landon Rippy, Gavohn Smith, Mason Shealy, Bruno Stager, Jackson Wehler.
Treasure Lake Titans
Varsity Roster
Parker Billock, Josiah Brackman, Landon Buchanan, Evan Dixon, Adam Drahushak, Landon Engle, Hunter Ho, Josh Matthews, Dominic Micale, Antonio Prouty, Dalton Reasinger, Jonathan Reed, Ryan Reinsel, Tony Rodriguez, Joseph Ruscitti, Alex Sago, Ryan Wildnauer, Ben Yale.
Junior Varsity Roster
Jayden Bowser, Forrest Brooks, Noah Clinton, Nolan Clouser, Owen Dehner, Brock Dixon, London Duncan, Alex Estrada, Jaymeson Fillhart, Remy Helm, Locke Lander, Sean Micale, Avery Ott, Chase Perkins, Conner Perkins, Luke Reed, Logan Sallows, Hunter Shepler, Kenden Snyder, Brock Yale.
Pee Wee Roster
Connor Anthony, Noah Brackman, Heath Carlson, Dylan Colbey, Malikye Estrada, Liam Fulmer, Parker Hess, Landon Liddle, Anthony Middleton, Gavin Pearce, Owen Snyder, Shaylin Wiseman, Liam Wolfgang.