PUNXSUTAWNEY — Compared to some other top-level girls golfers in the District 6-9 area, Clearfield’s Christina McGinnis was a latecomer to the game.
The Lady Bison senior didn’t begin playing until right before she entered high school, but she has quickly moved up the ranked and put an exclamation point on her Clearfield career Monday by capturing her first District 9 Class AA title and trip the PIAA Championships.
McGinnis carded a 95 to best Kane’s Natalia Chittester (98) by three shots to take home the gold medal. Both girls advance directly to the state championships this year, with the PIAA West Regional not being held because of COVID-19.
With the victory, McGinnis — who has been the medalist in every match/event she has competed in this fall — posted her best finish at districts for the third year in a row after tying for 14th as a freshman with a 110. She tied for fifth as a sophomore with a 108 and was third a year ago — hitting the 100 number on the dot to advance to the West Regional Tournament.
District 9 could have had a third state qualifier Monday, but third-place finisher Maeve Hanley of Punxsutawney didn’t shoot the required 100 or lower. The Lady Chuck came in with a 103, a score that helped lead Punxsy past Moniteau, 327-347, for the Class AA team title.
As for McGinnis, she got off to a strong start, which carried her to the title. She started on No. 1, playing a traditional 18 holes, and made par on each of the first two holes and four of the first five.
McGinnis went on to post a 43 on the front, building a six-shot lead over Chittester and an 11-shot advantage over Clarion’s McKayla Kerle in the featured group of No. 1 players. Kerle, who was the D-9 runner-up a year ago with a 95 at Pinecrest Country Club, finished fourth Monday with a 105.
The back proved to be a challenge for McGinnis, and most of the field due to the course’s fast greens. McGinnis didn’t record a par on the back while carding three triple bogeys en route to a 52.
Chittester played the final nine holes a little better, carding just one triple bogey while shooting 49 once again. It wasn’t enough to catch the Lady Bison though, as McGinnis’ strong front nine proved to be the difference on the day.
“This (winning title) was goal this year,” said McGinnis. “I put in a lot of hours to try to get here, and I’m really happy with that. Getting to play at states is definitely a great opportunity for me to get more exposure and hopefully extend my career even more.
“Being ahead on the front definitely helped me, and I thought I played really well and was on my game. I didn’t play as well as I wanted to on the back. I kind of fell into a rut and didn’t get the score I hoped for, but it all worked out.”
Lady Bison coach Leslie Palumbo had high praise for her senior.
“I’m elated,” said Palumbo. “She’s an awesome athlete and so easy to coach. She absorbs everything you say, and she’s out practicing on her own first thing in the morning as soon as it’s daylight. And, you’ll still see on the course in the evening.
“She deserves this honor. She puts her heart and soul into her practicing and how she can make herself better. She has been with me since eighth grade, and that’s when she had an interest. Before that, she really didn’t have an interest in it and didn’t grow up playing golf. So, that’s another awesome part of this for her to win districts.”
Four other area golfers also hit the links Monday.
That contingent was led by Brookville’s Audrey Barrett, who shot a 129 and tied for 11th. Ridgway’s Kaitlyn Amacher was close behind with a 131, which played her in a tie for 13th.
Brookville’s Regan Ganoe (145) finished 21st, while Clearfield’s Allison Shipley (182) was 23rd.
The PIAA Class AA Championships will be a one-round event this year, instead of the normal two-day tourney, and be held Oct. 19 at the Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Here are the final results from the District 9 Class AA Girls Golf Championships held Monday at the Punxsutawney Country Club. The Top 3 golfers, if their scores are 100 or better, advance to the PIAA Championships to be played Oct. 19 at the Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Punxsutawney 327 (Maeve Hanley 103, Riley Kiersten 109, Elizabeth Sikora 115); 2. Moniteau 347 (Brynne Barger 106, Emma Covert 110, Kendall Sankey 131).
INDIVIDUAL STANDINGS
1. Christina McGinnis, Clearfield 95
2. Natalia Chittester, Kane 98
3. Maeve Hanley, Punxsy 103
4. McKayla Kerle, Clarion 105
5. Brynne Barger, Moniteau 106
6. Kiersten Riley, Punxsy 109
7. Emma Covert, Moniteau 110
8. Elizabeth Sikora, Punxsy 115
9. Leah Larson, Coudersport 123
10. Olivia Schott, Smethport 128
11(t). Audrey Barrett, Brookville 129
11(t). Allison Rogers, Keystone 129
13(t). Kaitlyn Amacher, Ridgway 131
13(t). Kendall Sankey, Moniteau 131
15. Evie Bliss, A-C Valley 132
16. Brittany Ritz, Moniteau 133
17. Melissa Shunk, Moniteau 135
18. Katie Fallen, Moniteau 141
19. Kendall Findley, Cranberry 142
20. Mallory Causer, Smethport 143
21. Regan Ganoe, Brookville 145
22. Bella Martino, Punxsy 155
23. Allison Shipley, Clearfield 182