BROCKWAY — After holding just a three-point lead after the opening quarter, Elk County Catholic outscored host Brockway by 11 points in both the second and third quarters as it pulled away to a commanding 63-29 victory on the road Thursday night.
The big momentum swing came through the middle portions of the second quarter, as after Alec Freemer drained a three-pointer to get the Rovers within two at 13-11 with 6:57 to go in the first half, ECC (7-0) went on a 12-0 run over the span of 4:51 to gain control of the game.
After Freemer’s trey, the Crusaders responded with a pair of threes of their own just 31 seconds apart, the first from Regis Wortman followed by another from Carter Lindemuth the next trip down the court as in the blink of an eye the visitors stretched their lead to eight.
After a more than two minute scoreless draught by both teams, Leo Gregory scored on the inside on a possession on which ECC grabbed three offensive rebounds, while Regis Wortman and Isaac Wortman followed with a pair of fast-break scores of Rover turnovers to cap the run.
The teams traded scores in the final minute of the half as the Crusaders took a 27-13 lead into the locker room.
Elk County Catholic head coach Aaron Straub was pleased with his team’s defensive performance, especially in limiting Brockway’s Freemer and Jon Wood.
“The thing about those two guys is, Wood can create his own shots with penetration and if you give Freemer anything he’s going to knock it down, we lost him one time tonight and he hit a three on us,” Straub said.
In the early going of a high-paced third quarter of play Brockway (1-5) began to battle back behind the play of Marcus Copelli in the paint.
Copelli, who finished with a team-high 10 points in the loss, drew fouls on three consecutive possessions and was able to covert all six free throws.
After a pair of foul shots by Gregory on the other end, Marcus Bennett drew a foul on the inside while scoring and finished off the three-point play at the foul line to get the Rovers within 10 at 34-24 with 3:42 to go in the third quarter.
The home side’s momentum quickly went to the wayside as ECC closed out the quarter on a 15-0 run in the final 3:24 to take a 25-point advantage into the final quarter of play.
Mason McAllister came off the bench to spark the run with buckets on back-to-back trips down the court while Lindemuth added his second three-pointer of the night during the stretch.
“Copelli did a nice job, because we didn’t stay in front of him and we fouled him three straight times,” Straub said. “We did a nice job of creating some turnovers and got some run outs and that’s gotta be our game.”
Elk County Catholic continued to build on its lead in the final quarter as it got strong play from several players off the end of its bench as Charlie Briendel and Luke Jason each scored in the closing minutes as part of a 6-0 run to close out the game and the 34-point win.
The game got off to a back-and-forth start in the first quarter, as Will Uberti got the Crusaders on the board at the 6:52 mark before Ben Hoffman doubled the lead with a bucket with 5:18 to play in the quarter.
The Rovers responded with an 8-0 run, as Lewis Painter got the run started with a basket on the inside followed by a three-point play on the next trip down the court.
Freemer then went 1-of-2 at the free-throw line before a score from Jared Marchiori gave Brockway a 8-4 lead before ECC closed the quarter on a 7-0 run to take the lead for good.
Regis Wortman followed Marchiori’s score with a lay in just 10 seconds later, before Mark Kraus drained a three-pointer off a Rover turnover to give the visitors a 9-8 lead with 2:05 left in the quarter.
Regis Wortman scored the final points of the quarter with 1.8 seconds remaining while drawing a foul and while he was unable to finish off the three-point play, ECC still took a 11-8 advantage into the second quarter.
Gregory and Regis Wortman finished tied for a team-high in points with 11 for the Crusaders, while McAllister added eight and Isaac Wortman and Lindemuth chipped in six points apiece.
Elk County Catholic got 29 points off the bench in the victory, as 11 Crusaders got in on the scoring in the win.
“I thought we played pretty well in the first half, handling the pressure, breaking the pressure and getting some good looks,” Brockway head coach Rick Clark said. “I thought our defense was pretty good in the first half limiting their looks.”
“They capitalized on a couple of our mistakes and that’s what we talked about, they capitalize on your mistakes and that’s what they wait on and try to get a couple in a row and make their run and they did that late in the first half and in the second half.”
Elk County Catholic is back in action Saturday at home against Punxsutawney at 5:30 p.m., while Brockway returns to the court Dec. 27 as it takes on Brookville on the opening night of the Brookville Holiday Tournament.