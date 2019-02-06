BROOKVILLE — Squaring of against against one of the top teams in District 9 for the second time in span of five days, the Brookville boys basketball team grinded out another hard-fought loss Tuesday as Elk County Catholic escaped the Raiders with a 57-53 overtime win.
The Crusaders, ranked No. 2 in the state in Class A in the latest Sunbury Daily Item rankings, improved to 19-0 while the Raiders fell to 11-8 with their fourth straight loss. The Raiders lost at home to Coudersport, the No. 8 team in Class 2A last Friday.
In this one, the Raiders trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half before getting back to within two at 32-30 by halftime.
From there, neither team led by more than four points.
The last points of regulation came on Alex Breindel’s basket that tied it at 50-50 with 3:41 left. For most of the last two minutes, the Crusaders had the ball but couldn’t score.
In overtime, the Crusaders never trailed, but the Raiders, down 54-53, had a chance to go ahead with 10 seconds when David Cable’s baseline floater out of the left corner bounced off the rim.
Carter Lindemuth rebounded and was fouled. He hit the first free throw and missed the second, but Briendel tipped in the miss to set the final.
Regis Wortman led the Crusaders with 15 points, while Breindel scored 11 points. Brennan Klawuhn finished with 10 points, while Lindemuth chipped in nine.
The Raiders got a huge game from Aaron Park, who scored 17 points and grabbed 18 rebounds. Jace Miner scored 12 points and Logan Byerly finished with 10 points.
It wasn’t the only game that went into extra time at Brookville. The Crusaders needed two overtimes to win the junior varsity game.
Both teams are in action Friday. Elk County hosts cross-town rival St. Marys, while the Raiders visit Bradford.
