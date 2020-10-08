At the midway point of the season in the Intermediate Unit 9 bubble, the three Tri-County Area teams are now preparing for Week 5.
Elk County Catholic hosts Port Allegany today at 7 p.m., while both St. Marys welcomes Kane and Ridgway hosts Bradford in Johnsonburg with both games kicking off Friday at 7 p.m.
The Dutchmen look to continue their undefeated season, while the Elkers and Crusaders are both looking to bounce back from Week 4 losses.
Here is a closer look at this week’s games:
Port Allegany (0-3)
at Elk Co. Catholic (1-2)
Coming off back-to-back road losses, the Crusaders return home looking to bounce back against a winless Gators team.
Elk County Catholic opened its season with a resounding home win over Cameron County, before hitting the road and suffering losses to Smethport and Coudersport.
For Port Allegany, the season has opened with three straight losses to Coudersport, Otto-Eldred and Smethport, as it has been outscored by a total of 107 points in the three defeats.
Tonight’s game will be a clash of styles on the offensive side of the ball, as ECC relies heavily on its ground game, while most of the Gators’ success has come by way of the passing game.
Sam Kaul is at the heart of that ground attack for the Crusaders, as the back leads all Tri-County Area rushers with 406 yards on the year on 35 carries, picking up 11.6 yards per rush.
Sophomore quarterback Drew Evans has thrown for 506 yards and two touchdowns on 39-of-77 passing this year for Port Allegany, but has thrown five interceptions on the season.
Evans will go up against a stout ECC secondary, which leads the Tri-County Area with just 59.7 passing yards allowed per game this year.
The Crusaders lead all area teams with 203.3 rushing yards per game this year.
Kane (1-2)
at St. Marys (3-0)
The Dutchmen will look to continue their undefeated season coming off a resounding win over Ridgway in Week 4.
St. Marys got off to a slow start in its road game with the Wolves two weeks ago before coming away with a 23-7 victory.
While Christian Coudriet continues to lead the Dutch offense at quarterback, last week’s win over the Elkers proved they are more than just a arial-attack offense.
James Davis had a big game on the ground last week, surging his way into third in the area with 242 rushing yards on the year on 41 totes.
For Coudriet, the junior sits third in the area with 711 passing yards on 59-of-93 passing this season, as he has shown vast improvement in his touchdown to interception ratio this season from his sophomore campaign, as he currently sits at 10 to two.
As a team, the Dutch are among the best in the area in forcing turnovers defensively and limiting offensive giveaways, as they are second among Tri-County teams with a plus-four turnover ratio.
On the other side, Kane’s balanced offense is led by Zuke Smith behind center, who has thrown for 401 yards on 30-of-77 passing for four scores and one interceptions, while the senior has also rushed for 126 yards on 17 carries.
Bradford (0-3)
at Ridgway (2-1)
The Elkers will look to bounce back form their first loss of the year as the get a winless Bradford squad at Memorial Stadium in Johnsonburg Friday night.
The teams met just two weeks ago in Bradford, as Ridgway came away with a resounding 45-14 victory.
Both squads have struggled to get into a consistent offensive rhythm, as the Elkers sit ninth out of 10 Tri-County Area teams in total offense with just 171.6 yards per game this season.
On the other side of the ball, the Owls have scored just 11.3 points per game in their opening three losses, as their ground game has only totaled 67 yards on the year.
Ridgway’s offense is led by quarterback Ben Briggs, who has thrown for 260 yards and one score along with one pick on 19-of-33 passing this year.
Wil Howard has been Briggs’ big-play target in the passing game, as he has caught four passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, an average of 23.4 yards per reception.