ST. MARYS — Despite losing nine seniors off of last season’s District 9 Class A champion squad, expectations were still high for Elk County Catholic as it prepared to embark on the 2020 season.
Now, it is not as much a question if the Crusaders will defend their D-9 title, but more of a question if they will even get the chance to, as the entire season is now in doubt due to COVID-19 forcing the indefinite closure of schools.
Elk County Catholic lost a handful of starters off a 2019 team that finished the year 16-9 after making a surprise run to a district title and into the PIAA quarterfinals before seeing its season come to an end with a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Bishop McCort, which then lost to eventual state champ West Middlesex in the semifinals.
Head coach Tommy Slay said last season was a process of learning how to work as a unit and understanding team goals.
“The guys have seen what is possible and now trust our process,” Slay said. “They believe, I am confident as the D-9 champions we remain hungry for the upcoming season.”
The senior class from last season featured Bryce O’Leary, Michael Malize, Brennen Klawuhn, Hunter Cashmer, Alec Weller, Dan Wimer, Brady Schneider, Alex Fedus and Ryan Fritz.
Of that group, five were typical starters in Wehler (shortstop), Cashmer (pitcher/outfield), Klawuhn (catcher), Fedus (first base) and Fritz (outfield).
Slay noted it will be tough to replace last season’s seniors, but feels his team proved in the preseason that they have the right tools to do so.
Fritz, Klawuhn, Fedus and Wimer appeared in all 25 games last season, as the only returnee this season to do so was Tylor Herzing, who is back for his senior season.
At the plate, Wehler’s precedes will certainly be missed as he led the team in hits (25), RBIs (15) and was second in runs scored with 17 last season.
While the Crusaders lose a few of their top hitters from last season, the pitching staff will have even more of a different look this year.
The team loses two of its top three pitchers in Cashmer and Schneider, as the duo accounted for 88 2/3 of the team’s 157 1/3 innings pitched in 2019.
Cashmer led the team with 51 strikeouts while posting a 5-4 record, while Schneider finished the season with a 3-3 mark on the hill.
This season’s pitching staff will be led by senior Taylor Boland, who threw 43 2/3 innings last season, posting a perfect 5-0 mark on the mound behind 41 strikeouts and a 2.40 ERA.
Despite losing two prongs of their ‘triple threat’ from last season, Slay is confident in his pitching staff this year.
“We have options this year and I think we will be equal to, if not slightly better in certain situations than last year,” Slay said.
The head coach said he has four pitchers primed to be starters and three more who can take the mound in relief.
While ECC loses its top hitter from last season, it does return Tylor Herzing and Will Uberti, who tied for second on the team in hits with 25, while Boland was fourth on the team with 19 hits.
Herzing led the team last year with 18 runs scored, while Uberti was third with 14 and Isaac Brock also returns for his senior campaign after scoring 11 runs last season.
The trio are a part of a another nine-member senior class this season, as the rest of the roster features three juniors, four sophomores and four freshmen.
Slay says he expects Uberti, Boland, Brock, Herzing and Nathan Roberts to all have strong seasons and be the team’s leaders on and off the field.
The second-yer head coach also added some of the underclassmen on the team are showing leadership qualities which is a good sign for the team in years to come.
“Leadership is not classification or position bound, you either have it or you don’t,” Slay said. “Many of our underclassmen go unnoticed, but they too play a vital role in the team chemistry.”
As for the halted season, Slay said he does not feel there will be any form of meaningful season this year.
“It is a shame for our seniors, but really for every young man on our roster,” Slay said. “That being said, there is a real issue going on in the world and real lives and livelihoods have been impacted.”
“In the grand scheme of things, I think our 2020 season is not our highest priority. It’s really hard to think about baseball when you can’t buy toilet paper.”
The head coach noted that for the team to focus on the community might be their most significant win of the season and said baseball will live on.
“I look forward to getting this team back together and just being around the guys,” Slay said. “I think we all just want a little normal back.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Stephen Bobby, Taylor Boland, Will Uberti, Tylor Herzing, Isaac Brock, Nathan Roberts, Logan Hanes, Jared Emmert, Conner Stebich. Juniors: Mark Kraus, Eddie Messineo, Gavin Leckey. Sophomores: Dominic Zambanini, Joey Geci, Luke Ginther, Tommy Slay. Freshmen: Joe Tettis, David Anderson, Isaac Dellaquila, Adam Straub.