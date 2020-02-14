ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team jumped out to an early lead on visiting Brockway in Thursday night’s AML semifinals and never looked back in a 57-20 victory.
After the teams traded scores to open the game, the AML North Division champion Crusaders scored nine straight points to end the opening quarter to lead 11-2. Elk County then ran away from Brockway in the second quarter, outscoring the Rovers 18-2 to take a commanding 29-4 lead into the break.
The second half produced more of the same as ECC pushed its lead to 29 (38-9) after three quarters before eventually winning by 27 points to reach Saturday night’s AML finals.
Elk County had 11 of the 12 players who hit the floor score. Mark Kraus came off the bench to score a game-high 13 points, including three 3-pointers, while Isaac Wortman had 10. Leo Gregory and Mason McAllister each added six, while Will Uberti chipped in five.
Defensively, ECC held the Brockway duo of Alec Freemer (13.9 ppg) and Jon Wood (8.0 ppg) to just nine points. Wood led the Rovers with five, all of which came in a 48-second span in the final four minutes of the game. Freemer;s four points also came after the break.
“I thought we did a really nice job on their two scorer (Freemer and Wood),” said ECC coach Aaron Straub. “We played them very well and keyed on those guys they both are extremely good on the offensive end.
“We tried to take away Wood’s penetration and take away Freemer’s 3-point shot. For the most part, I thought we did a really nice job with that. I felt that was the key.
“We also did a really nice job rebounding and didn’t give up any second shots. And to be fair, they shot it poorly and that’s usually a formula for not having a very good night if you don’t put the ball in the hoop. We’ve been priding ourselves on our defense, and it was pretty good tonight.”
Wortman was the lone Crusader with multiple baskets in the first quarter and four four points, while Kraus hit the first of his three treys.
Kraus caught fires in the second quarter, hit two more threes en route to scoring eight of ECC’s 18 points in the frame. Uberti added four of his five points. Brockway’s lone score in the second quarter came from Lewis Painter at the 4:53 mark with ECC holding an 18-2 lead.
The teams traded scores to open the third before ECC put together an 8-0 spurt to end the quarter to push its lead to 38-9. Wortman had back-to-back hoops in the final two minutes.
Both teams emptied the benches in the fourth.
McAllister scored all six of his points in the final eight minutes, while Mykey Incorminias had all four of his. Joe Wolfe hit a 3-pointer for the Crusaders, while Wortman, Jordan DePrator and Luke Jansen also had hoops.
Outside of Wood’s five points, Brockway got baskets from Freemer and Chad Bennet in the fourth, while Derek Gelnette hit a pair of free throws.
Next up for ECC is a showdown with Johnsonburg in Saturday night’s finals — slated for 8 p.m. at St. Marys Area High School. The Rams knocked off South Division champ Ridgway, 51-32, in the other semifinal Thursday night.
Austin Green powered the Rams with 14 points, while Gabe Watts and Eric Christoff each had nine. Zack Zameroski, Matt Dush and Dan Park all had eight points for Ridgway (16-7), which was the defending AML champ.
The Crusaders (22-1) swept the Rams (16-7) in the regular season, winning 65-53 at Johnsonburg on Dec. 10 and 50-32 at home on Jan. 25.
Brockway finished off its season with a 6-17 record.