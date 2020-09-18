ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic scored on its first three possessions of the game, using a strong rushing attack to secure a 32-6 victory in its season opener Thursday night.
The Crusaders, who were also able to find success through the air to open up the running game, got a pair of 100-yard rushing nights from Sam Kaul and Nick Crisp.
Kaul carried the ball 11 times on the night for 137 yards, while Crisp chipped in 102 yards on 20 carries.
Elk County Catholic won the pregame coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff, a decision which paid off.
The home side started the opening drive from their own 6-yard line after a penalty on the kick return set them back, as they marched 94 yards in 14 plays for the opening score.
Mason McAllister kept the drive alive on a 3rd-and-6 by connecting with Bryan Schatz for a 9-yard pickup, as a pair of big rushes set ECC up with a goal-to-go situation.
The first big gainer was a 28-yard carry on a draw play by Kaul up the middle, as later Crisp got around the right side of the defense for a 24-yard gain.
On a 3rd-and-goal from the 1-yard line, McAllister called his own number, breaking the plane on a quarterback sneak to put ECC on the board.
The extra-point was wide left, as the Crusaders led 6-0 with 5:37 remaining in the first quarter.
After the ECC defense forced a quick three-and-out, the offense got back to work, starting their second drive on their own 35.
This time the Crusaders needed just seven plays to find the end zone, as Crisp took a carry up the middle from one yard out before McAllister connected with Joe Tettis on the 2-point conversion to make it 14-0 with 1:14 remaining in the opening quarter.
While the ground game finished off the drive, it was a 34-yard connection from McAllister to Tettis that set ECC up on the Raiders’ 3-yard line.
McAllister finished the game with 95 yards through the air on 8-of-14 passing for a pair of touchdowns.
After Cameron County’s first play on the ensuing drive resulted in an 18-yard gain, ECC’s defense held them to a net of minus-2 yards on the next three plays to force a second punt on as many drives.
The Crusaders’ offense continued to roll, going 53 plays on five plays to find pay dirt for the third consecutive drive.
A 21-yard touchdown connection between McAllister and Bryan Schatz capped the drive, as the score was set up by an 18-yard carry from Crisp.
The score gave ECC a 20-0 advantage with 8:21 to go in the first half.
Cameron County responded with its lone scoring drive of the night, marching 52 yards on 10 plays to get on the board.
The drive was kept alive on two separate occasions by penalties on the Crusaders defense, the first of which a defensive pass interference on an incomplete pass on 3rd-and-8, as later ECC jumped offside on a 3rd-and-1 play.
Dylan Rieder would finish off the drive for Cameron County with a 3-yard score as a blocked extra-point left the score 20-6 with 3:28 remaining in the second quarter.
The Crusaders quickly recaptured the momentum, scoring just over two minutes later to push their lead back to three scores.
Crisp sparked the 59-yard drive with a 39-yard rush, while McAllister found Kaul in the near flat, as he broke a pair of tackles on his way to the end zone for a 13-yard score with just over a minute left in the half.
Elk County Catholic would take a 26-6 lead into the half after outgaining the Raiders 280-50 in the opening 24 minutes.
The Crusaders opened the second half with a lengthy drive, but eventually stailled in the red zone, as their defense would force a turnover on downs, bringing the offense back onto the field on their own side of the 50 at the 40-yard line.
After ECC’s first two rushing plays netted minus-5 yards, it appeared Cameron County was beginning to find an answer for the ground attack.
The Crusaders’ then handed off to Kaul on on a draw play on 3rd-and-15, as he broke through the middle for a 65-yard score.
The touchdown brought the lead to 32-6 with 1:22 left in the third quarter and proved to be the final score of the night as ECC secured the 26-point victory to open the season.
Elk County Catholic visits Smethport Sept. 25.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 32,
CAMERON COUNTY 6
Score by Quarters
CC 0 6 0 0 — 6
ECC 14 12 6 0 — 32
First Quarter
ECC—Mason McAllister 1 run (kick missed), 5:37
ECC—Nick Crisp 1 run (Joe Tettis pass from Mason McAllister), 1:14
Second Quarter
ECC—Bryan Schatz 21 pass from Mason McAllister (kick blocked), 8:21
CC—Dylan Rieder 3 run (kick blocked), 3:28
ECC—Sam Kaul 13 pass from Mason McAllister (run failed), 1:22
Third Quarter
ECC—Sam Kaul 65 run (kick blocked), 1:22
Fourth Quarter
No scoring
CC ECC
First downs 11 13
Rushes-yards 39-159 43-266
Comp-Att-Int 2-13-0 8-14-0
Passing Yards 22 95
Total Plays-Yards 52-181 57-361
Fumbles-Lost 3-1 1-0
Punts 2-35.0 1-24.0
Penalties-Yards 2-20 6-47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Cameron County—Eyan Smith 4-5, Dylan Rieder 15-89, Lathan Reed 11-55, Connor Nolan 7-11, Jameson Britton 1-4, Team: 1-(-5).
Elk County Catholic—Sam Kaul 11-137, Nick Crisp 20-102, Mason McAllister 5-25, Raivis Bobby 3-7, Luke Ginther 1-(-3), Bryan Schatz 1-(-2).
PASSING
Cameron County—Connor Nolan 2-of-13, 22 yds.
Elk County Catholic—Mason McAllister 8-of-14, 95 yds., 2 TD.
RECEIVING
Cameron County—Gannon Horning 1-7, Devin Fowler 1-15.
Elk County Catholic—Ryan Schatz 1-(-2), Bryan Schatz 3-38, Joe Tettis 1-34, Sam Kaul 2-18, Nick Crisp 1-7.
INTERCEPTIONS
Cameron County—None.
Elk County Catholic—None.