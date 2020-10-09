ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic used a dominant third quarter to pull away from visiting Port Allegany on its way to a 60-28 victory Thursday night.
A back-and-forth second quarter ended with the Gators scoring on the final play of the first half to trim ECC’s lead to 30-20 heading into the break.
After Port Allegany won the opening toss and elected to receive, it was the Crusaders starting with the ball to begin the second half.
Facing a 3rd-and-3 from its own 45-yard line on the opening drive of the third quarter, Nick Crisp broke through up the middle for a 55-yard touchdown just 1:51 into the half.
Mason McAllister then connected with Bryan Schatz on the two-point pass to push the lead to 38-20.
The Gators responded with a methodical drive, working their way all the way down the field before eventually facing a goal-to-go situation.
A pair of runs for the visitors netted them nine yards, putting the ball at the 1-yard line.
After a fumbled snap was recovered at the line of scrimmage by quarterback Drew Evans, the 4th-and-goal play saw ECC jump offside, moving the ball inside the 1-yard line.
The Gators were then flagged for a false start, as Evans’ pass into the end zone on fourth down intended for Peyton Stiles was broken up by Ryan Schatz for a turnover on downs.
The Crusaders offense carried the momentum of the big stop into the ensuing play, as Sam Kaul got around the left side of the line on the first play and tore down the near sideline for a 95-yard touchdown.
McAllister connected with Ryan Schatz on the two-point conversion to stretch the lead to 46-20 at the 4:24 mark of the third quarter.
Elk County Catholic’s defense stood tall once again on the following drive, as Lane Dellaquilla and Dominic Zambanini stood Evans up at the line of scrimmage on a 4th-and-1 play for a turnover on downs in Gators’ territory.
A second consecutive one-play scoring drive saw McAllister step up in the pocket and deliver a strike to Kaul, who came back to the ball to make the catch at the goal line for a 24-yard score.
Raivis Bobby connected on the extra-point as the hosts’ lead had quickly ballooned to 53-20 with 1:58 left in the third quarter.
The Crusaders made it 30-unanswered points when Bobby scored on a 14-yard touchdown and converted the extra-point just 1:13 into the final quarter to stretch the lead to 60-20.
Port Allegany scored the final points of the game on a 2-yard carry by Blaine Moses with 4:09 left in the game to bring the final score to 60-28.
While the Crusaders’ defense came up with two big stops in the second half, it opened the game by forcing two crucial turnovers to spark the offense.
The Gators opening drive showed promise, as Evans connected with Trey Ayers for what was going to be a first down in ECC territory, but Kaul came up with a big hit on the play, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Joe Tettis for a turnover.
Elk County Catholic’s offense then went 68 yards on 13 plays, with Kaul finishing off the drive on a five-yard rushing score as he hauled in a two-point pass from McAllister to make it 8-0 at the 4:37 mark of the first quarter.
Port Allegany’s second drive also ended in a turnover, as Evans’ pass was deflected at the line and intercepted by Crisp, who returned the ball all the way to the Gators’ 2-yard line.
Three plays later, Crisp punched it in from two yards out to make it a 14-0 game with 1:42 to go in the opening quarter.
The Gators responded with an 11-play scoring drive of their own to make it a one-score game, before Bobby returned the ensuing kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown to stretch the lead back to 22-8 with 8:57 remaining in the first half.
The teams then traded lengthy scoring drives as McAllister connected with Kaul on an 8-yard touchdown pass to make it 30-14 with just 47 seconds left in the half.
Port Allegany then went 59-yards down field as Evans connected with Noah Archer for completions of 19, 21 then 19 yards, with the third going for a touchdown on the final play of the half to cut the deficit to 30-20 heading into the locker room.
Elk County Catholic then used big plays on offense and key defensive stops to pull away in the third quarter.
Both offenses put up big numbers on the night, as the Crusaders outgained the visitors 404-378.
For ECC, 333 of those yards came in the ground game on 35 carries, led by Kaul with 148 yards on nine totes, while Crisp rushed the ball 17 times for 92 yards.
McAllister was efficient in the passing game, going 5-of-9 for 71 yards and a pair of scores, while Gators’ quarterback Evans was 13-of-21 for 179 yards and two touchdowns along with the one interception.
Elk County Catholic (2-2) is back in action Oct. 16 as it hosts Otto-Eldred.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 60,
PORT ALLEGANY 28
Score by Quarters
Port A 0 20 0 8 — 28
ECC 14 16 23 7 — 60
First Quarter
ECC—Sam Kaul 5 run (Sam Kaul pass from Mason McAllister), 4:37
ECC—Nick Crisp 2 run (run failed), 1:42
Second Quarter
PA—Trey Ayers 22 pass from Drew Evans (Noah Archer run), 9:08
ECC—Raivis Bobby 72 kick return (Bryan Schatz pass from Mason McAllister), 8:57
PA—Noah Archer 2 run (pass failed), 4:38
ECC—Sam Kaul 8 pass from Mason McAllister (Joe Tettis pass from Mason McAllister), 0:47
PA—Noah Archer 19 pass from Drew Evans (run failed), 0:00
Third Quarter
ECC—Nick Crisp 50 run (Bryan Schatz pass from Mason McAllister), 10:09
ECC—Sam Kaul 95 run (Ryan Schatz pass from Mason McAllister), 4:24
ECC—Sam Kaul 24 pass from Mason McAllister (Raivis Bobby kick), 1:58
Fourth Quarter
ECC—Raivis Bobby 14 run (Raivis Bobby kick), 10:47
PA—Blaine Moses 2 run (Blaine Moses run), 4:09
PA ECC
First downs 16 12
Rushes-yards 39-199 35-333
Comp-Att-Int 13-21-1 5-9-0
Passing Yards 179 71
Total Plays-Yards 60-378 44-404
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Punts 0-0.0 0-0.0
Penalties-Yards 2-10 5-27
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Port Allegany—Naoh Archer 14-48, Blaine Moses 21-155, Drew Evans 2-(-1), Team: 2-(-3).
Elk County Catholic—Nick Crisp 17-92, Sam Kaul 9-148, Raivis Bobby 4-59, Naoh Cherry 5-34.
PASSING
Port Allegany—Drew Evans 13-of-21, 179 yds., 2 TD., 1 Int.
Elk County Catholic—Mason McAllister 5-of-9, 71 yds., 2 TD., 0 Int.
RECEIVING
Port Allegany—Trey Ayers 5-70, Peyton Stiles 2-21, Noah Archer 6-88.
Elk County Catholic—Joe Tettis 2-31, Sam Kaul 3-40.
INTERCEPTIONS
Port Allegany—None.
Elk County Catholic—Nick Crisp.