CLARION — After Elk County Catholic’s strong opening round performance in a win over Imani Christian Academy, it will take on yet another WPIAL (District 7) opponent in Cornell in the PIAA Class A second round Tuesday at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium at 7:30 p.m.
The Crusaders are coming off a 56-34 win over Imani Christian, the sixth-place team out of the WPIAL, as Tuesday will mark their third consecutive game at Tippin, along with a 53-36 win over Cameron County in the District 9 title game.
For Cornell, the WPIAL runner-up, it bounced back from a 63-51 loss to Vincentian Academy in the D-7 title game with a resounding 74-29 win over Saltsburg (District 6 third-place) in Friday’s opening round.
The Raiders run to the district title game included an 84-65 victory over Imani in the quarterfinals.
Last season, ECC (27-1) saw its season come to an end in the second round with a 63-57 defeat at the hands of Vincentian Academy, as the Royals then defeated Cornell 59-49 in the quarterfinals before finishing as the PIAA Class A runner-up.
The win over Imani marked the fifth consecutive season the Crusaders have won their opening game, as three of its last four runs in the state playoffs have come to an end in round two.
The lone exception was the 2016-17 season in which ECC had an undefeated regular season before suffering its first loss to District 10’s Kennedy Catholic, the eventual state champion, in the quarterfinals.
This year in the second round, the Crusaders will face another tough test on the defensive end of the court, as the Raiders posted the second-highest scoring average among WPIAL Class A teams this season behind Vincentian.
Cornell (19-7) averages just over 70 points per game this season, as in its rout of Saltsburg in the opening round, it had four players finish in double figures.
Zaier Harrison and Kaden DeVito led the offensive onslaught with 23 and 22 points, respectivley, while Jeavontae King-Walden added 12 and Isaiah Langston chipped in 10.
Elk County Catholic certainly showed why it finished with the lowest points allowed average in D-9 this season in the opening round, as it kept its scoring average against under 35 for the year.
After Imani got off to a hot start shooting, hitting four three-pointers in the opening frame, the Crusaders shut down a Saints squad that entered the game averaging nearly 70 points per game, holding it to two points in the second quarter and only four made field goals in the second half in the 22-point victory.
While Cornell has scored 70-plus points in half (13 of 26) of its games this year, the Crusaders have not allowed more than 53 points in a game this season.
Regis Wortman leads the way on the offensive end for ECC, as the senior who entered the PIAA playoffs averaging just over 14 points per game exploded for 25 in the win over the Saints.
A handful of other players contribute to the scoring for the Crusaders, as Mark Kraus follows with 10.6 points per game on the year.
Both teams relied on dominant second quarters to power their way to opening round wins, as ECC outscored Imani 13-2 in the second after facing a 13-all tie after the opening quarter, while the Raiders used a 25-1 edge in the second frame to pull away from Saltsburg after leading by six (18-12) after eight minutes of play.
The winner will move on to Friday’s quarterfinal round for a matchup with the winner of a second round contest between District 6 champion Bishop Carroll and Shade, the District 5 runner-up.