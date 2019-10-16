RIDGWAY — With the District 9 Cross Country Championships just 10 days away, the Brockway, DuBois Central Catholic, Elk County Catholic and Ridgway squads all got an extra race in on the district course Tuesday at the Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School.
The event was originally scheduled to be a tri-meet at Brockway but was moved to Ridgway, with DCC being a late addition to compete. And, the four teams got great conditions to run in — weather they would all love to have for the D-9 meet next Saturday (Oct. 26).
Tuesday’s meet was dominated on the boys’ side by ECC, which placed six runners in the Top 10 en route to sweeping Brockway (19-36) and DCC (16-44). Ridgway had just three runners, including senior Drew Young who was honored before the race, and didn’t score as team.
The girls race saw each school place a runner in the Top 4.
Elk County’s Ben Hoffman was the overall winner, besting DCC’s Johnny Ritsick by 30 seconds (17:30-17:50). Then next three runners across the finish line were Crusaders Joe Wolfe (18:17), Isaac Wortman (18:56) and Alex Miller (19:08) — in that order in third through fifth, respectively.
Brockway’s Micah Williamson (19:22) placed fifth, while ECC’s Adam Straub (19:35), DCC’s Brenden Paisley (20:10), Brockway’s Tanner Pearce (20:16) and ECC’s Julian Funaki (20:49) rounded out the Top 10.
Brockway’s Anthony Glasl (21:07) was 11th, while teammate Alex Pearce (22:02) came in 15th. In between those two, DCC’s Shane Paisley (21:34) and Dylan Foster (21:55) were 12th and 13th, with ECC’s Jacob Ingram (21:58) crossing in 14th.
On the girls’ side, Ridgway’s Adria Magnusson ruled on her home course, as she crossed the finish line in 22:23 to beat runner-up Jaci Mennetti of DCC by 32 seconds. Magnusson was 17th overall in the combined boys-girls varsity race.
Brockway’s Chloe Benden (23:14) took third in the girls event, beating ECC;s Chelsea Hunt to the line by seven seconds.
The next four girls across the line were all Lady Rovers, as Brockway swept the girls meet team-wise. Central Catholic was the only other school with a full squad.
Lady Rover Mariah Alanskas (25:11) finished fifth and was followed by Sylvia Pisarchick (26:08), Emily Calliari (26:15) and Kayley Benden in sixth through eighth place. Central Catholic’s Maddie Miscavich (27:48) and Brockway’s Alexis Allen (28:36) rounded out the Top 10.
Brockway also got an 11th-place from Brooke Franci (28:37) and 14th by Sarah Koehler (30:48), while DCC’s Alex Ochs (29:07) and Michaela Armanini (30:01) were 12th and 13th, respectively.
Lady Crusader Mara Lecker (31:15) was 15th.
In the junior high event, Ridgway’s Eli Schreiber won the overall winner with a time of 10:39, besting second-place finisher Lucas Polaski of ECC by 50 seconds.
Elk County’s Aaron Lanzel (12:06) and Alan Singer (12;17) were third and fourth in the boys race, while Brockway’s Jed Manno was fifth.
In the girls’ race, ECC’s Grace Neubert came away the winner, with her time of 11:37 being the third fastest overall. Teammate Sophia Bille was right behind her in second place (11:50) and was the fourth fastest overall.
Lady Crusaders MacKenzie Bille (12:34) and Gianna Bille (12:37) were third and fourth in the girls race. Brockway’s Zoe Puhala (12:55) rounded out the Top 5.
All four varsity teams are now off until the D-9 Championships.
The Northwest PA Middle School Championships are slated for this Saturday in Kane.