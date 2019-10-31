ST. MARYS — Rematches in the District 9 playoffs are not uncommon, but when Elk County Catholic and Smethport meet on the gridiron in the Class A quarterfinals Friday night at Dutch Country Stadium, it will be their second clash in as many weeks.
The two teams met on the same field last week in the final game of the regular season, as it was the Crusaders (5-4) coming away with a 18-0 victory on the road to earn the fourth seed and a home playoff game while Smethport (5-4) dropped to the fifth seed.
Last Friday night’s contest was ruled by defense, as it was ECC’s defense that had the upper hand in keeping the Hubbers off the board while the Crusader offense was able to do all the scoring it needed to in order to win in a 10-point second quarter.
Sam Kaul continued his impressive season out of the backfield, as the junior back surpassed 1,000 yards on the year with 169 yards and a pair of scores in the win.
Kaul, who got the scoring started with a 73-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, now has 1,148 yards for the year, good enough for second among area players, on 127 carries for 12 touchdowns.
The back later added a 4-yard rushing score late in the fourth quarter after a 34-yard field goal in the closing seconds of the first half by Stephen Bobby gave ECC a 10-0 lead.
Elk County Catholic held the visitors to just 180 yards of total offense while forcing four turnovers on the night, all coming by way of fumble recoveries.
The Crusaders, who have won three of their last four after dropping to 2-3 on the year, have relied heavily on their ground game to lead them to wins this season.
Offensively, ECC is second among Tri-County teams in rushing yards per game with 224.6 behind only Clarion, as more than two-thirds of its 319 yards per game come in the ground game.
On the other side of the ball, while the Crusaders are fifth in the area with 145.7 rushing yards allowed per game, it is their passing defense that has been key this season.
Opposing teams are only passing for 85.3 yards a game against ECC, the leading average among Tri-County teams, as its 231 total yards allowed per game are third in the area.
The Hubbers started the season 5-1, but have since lost three in a row including last week’s shutout loss to ECC as the game was their second in a row where they were unable to get on the board.
Smethport also features a run-heavy offense, as it is led by quarterback Noah Lent along with Braedon Johnson, as the duo accounted for 172 of the team’s 180 yards in last week’s meeting.
For the season, Lent leads the team in rushing yards with 731 on 160 carries for seven touchdowns, while Johnson follows with 580 yards on 107 carries and three scores.
Lent is also 41-of-95 passing for 486 yards and seven touchdowns along with six interceptions, as 258 of those yards and three of the scores have gone to Johnson on 21 catches.
Elk County Catholic will be looking for its first win in the District 9 playoffs since a 30-6 triumph over Union in 2012, as it has since lost five straight playoff games, including a 26-0 home defeat as the fourth seed at the hands of fifth-seeded Curwensville at home last season.
Curwensville then went on to lose 28-0 to top-seeded Smethport in last year’s Class A playoffs, as the Hubbers won each of their first games by a a 28-0 scoreline before being stunned 44-7 by sixth-seeded Coudersport in the title game.
Friday nights game will kickoff at 7 p.m. as the winner will then take on No. 1 seed Coudersport, who has a quarterfinal bye, in the semifinals next week.