CLARION — Shae Bloom, a member of the Clarion University wrestling team, tragically passed away on Thursday.
Bloom, a Curwensville graduate who was 22 years old, was a junior Business Management major and an active member of the Golden Eagle team.
Information regarding memorial services are not available at this time.
“The Clarion University family is deeply saddened to learn of the death of junior Shae Bloom,” said Clarion President Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson. “The coaches, faculty, staff and students are supporting one another during this sad time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.”
“Shae was a talented and hard-working young man who embodied the exceptional spirit of being a student-athlete at Clarion,” said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Wendy Snodgrass. “This is a heartbreaking loss for our community. Our sincere condolences go out to his family, teammates, coaches and fellow student-athletes.”
“Shae Bloom was absolutely one of the toughest kids I’ve ever had the privilege to coach,” said head coach Keith Ferraro. “He set an example for all of his teammates by being ready to stand up to any challenge that came his way. Shae was a part of our family and we are devastated by his loss.”
Members of the Clarion wrestling team were informed of Bloom’s passing on the Thursday evening. Counseling services have been made available to students, faculty and staff.
Bloom was a redshirt sophomore on the Golden Eagle wrestling team and had just finished his second year competing with the team. In 2018-19, he recorded a 15-6 overall record and a 2-1 record in dual matches before suffering a season-ending injury midway through the year.
An accomplished high-school wrestler, Bloom compiled a 140-21 record in his prep career and was a four-time PIAA qualifier. He spent his freshman and sophomore years at DuBois before returning to Curwensville to compete his junior and senior seasons.
Bloom twice placed fifth at the PIAA Championships, doing so as a junior and senior, and won four district and two regional championships. Bloom was also a placewinner at FloNats and earned All-American honors as a high school junior at the Disney Duals.