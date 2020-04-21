CLARION – The National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Division I Coaches Group announced the 2020 Division I All-Americans on Friday.
Clarion wrestlers Greg Bulsak and Brock Zacherl, a Brookville graduate, both earned All-American status, with the pair landing on the Second Team. Punxsutawney grad Kaleb Young, a junior at Iowa, also named to the First Team.
Each year the NWCA recognizes the outstanding work of the Division I student-athletes by naming the All-Americans based on their achievements in the national championship.
However, this year the championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the NWCA went deeper — eight on First Team, four on Second Team and four Honorable Mention. All-American honors were based on each wrestler’s overall body of work through the conference tournaments and up to the national championships.
Bulsak and Zacherl are the first All-Americans under head coach Keith Ferraro’s tenure, and the first Golden Eagles to earn All-American honors since James Fleming did it in 2013.
It is also the first time two Clarion wrestlers have earned All-American honors in the same year since 2012, when Fleming and future Olympian Bekzod Abdurakhmonov both made the podium at nationals.
For Zacherl, the honor comes as the culmination of a stellar Clarion career in which the Brookville graduate qualified for the NCAA Championships four times. Zacherl finished his career with an impressive 114-17 record that included a 59-2 record in dual matches. Perhaps the most impressive number attached to Zacherl’s career is his undefeated record in home matches, as he compiled a 44-0 record in varsity matches as a Golden Eagle. Zacherl finished his career ranked 14th in all-time wins at Clarion.
The Mid-American Conference (MAC) runner-up at 149 pounds in 2020, Zacherl compiled a 22-4 overall record this year and was consistently ranked among the best 149-pounders in the country. He was set to enter the NCAA Championships as the 11th seed in the field.
Zacherl placed seventh at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational in December after taking fourth there a year previous, and went on to post an 11-0 record in MAC duals for the year.
Bulsak’s junior year was the best of his Clarion career, as the South Park native firmly entrenched himself in the national conversation as a dominant 197-pounder.
He became Clarion’s first-ever MAC Champion when he blitzed the field in DeKalb, winning three matches on the first day of the tournament before claiming the gold. The real eye-opener for the country came at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational when Bulsak took sixth place, including three pins over nationally-ranked opponents and a win over top-10 Jay Aiello of Virginia.
Bulsak finished the year with a 27-5 overall record, including a 10-1 record in MAC duals and a team-best nine wins by fall on the year. He was set to enter his third NCAA Championships as the 10th seed in the 197-pound bracket.
Young, a former PIAA champion along with Zacherl, was one of 10 All-Americans named from the powerful Hawkeyes squad and nine of them were First team picks.
Along with Young were Spencer Lee, Austin DeSanto, Max Murin, Pat Lugo, Alex Marinelli, Michael Kemerer, Jacob Warner, and Tony Cassioppi — were named first-team All-Americans. Abe Assad was named a Second Team All-American.
While Young had a disappointing 0-2 finish at the Big Ten Championships, he did receive an at-large berth and landed the No. 8 seed at 157. He was ranked as high as No. 2 nationally earlier in the season. He’s 48-19 going into his senior year.