With the governor’s directive closing all schools and postponing the Spring sports season, Curwensville head baseball coach Tom Harzinski had an idea.
Why not have his baseball players get involved with a little community service project they could do from their own homes involving the residents at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehab Center.
“I was just sitting at home, and said to myself our players need to be doing something,” Harzinski said. “A lot of the residents and employees are born and raised in Curwensville, and have supported local athletics. So, I just thought it was good idea to show them our support for them!
“That evening I called my assistant varsity coach Ike Graham and we tried to figure out all the logistics. The next day, I called Ridgeview to see what they thought about this idea. I talked with Martin Maloney the administrator at Ridgeview, and he was excited for this opportunity.”
The athletes also quickly got on board.
“When I first heard coach bring it up, I thought it was a great idea,” said player Chase Graham. “I took it very personal because my gram had spent some time up there. I was up visiting her most of the summer and I met many of the residents and staff, which made me anxious to let them know that we as a team are thinking of them.”
Harzinski said once he talked to Ridgeview’s Maloney, they decided the best way to move forward with the project was to email the letter.
“This way it keeps the residents as safe as possible,” he said.
Then, Harzinski talked to the Curwensville Area High School administration including athletic director and softball head coach Allen Leigey.
“After talking to Mr. Leigey, he wanted to jump on board with his softball team,” Harzinski said. “He was all for the project.”
The softball players were also happy to help out.
“It was important to write the letter, because through these times, it’s easy to feel alone or down,” player Bailey Bloom said. “The residents from Ridgeview are more impacted than most of us. It was something little I could do to brighten the days of others.”
Harzinski said that only communication they have with their players right now is the Remind App. So they have to rely on that to spread the information.
“We had over 15 letters sent in less than 24 hours,” Harzinski said.
One of those letters was from sophomore softball player Joslynne Freyer.
“I was happy to do it,” she said. “I hope that they would know that even though it may feel like this is never going to end, that life will soon go back to normal and that they are not alone.”
The teams haven’t seen each other in person since March 13, the day of the governor’s directive that shut down schools in the state.
It’s been a weird time for the students as well, including Bloom, who is a senior.
“Being a senior during this time is hard and confusing,” she said. “So many questions are unanswered. It’s hard to think that I will not get a last day, senior season of softball or even roam the halls with friends that will go away to college. I try to see the bigger picture and just hope for the best.”
Hope is the one theme many of the letters took on, including that of Jake Mullins.
“A lot of the residents of the Ridgeview Nursing Home have lived in Curwensville for most of their lives,” he said. “They have supported our school, our local activities, our sports teams and fundraisers. We are forever thankful for that.
“My hope is that by providing a few letters of encouragement, that they will know how much we support the residents and staff as they strive to remain safe and healthy during this pandemic.”
Harzinski and Leigey would like to take both their teams to meet with the residents and staff once it is safe to do so.
“I would like to thank our administration for working with us on this project,” said Harzinski. “Mr. (Bill) Hayward, Mr. Leigey, and Mr. (Ron) Matchock thank you.”