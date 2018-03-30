CURWENSVILLE — With eight letterwinners back for the 2018 season, the Curwensville baseball team looks to be in good shape for 2018.
The Golden Tide return Tri-County Sunday/Courier Express Second Teamers Bryce Timko and Avery Francisco, as well as Noah VonGunden, Zach Brewer, Jeremiah Farley, Ralph Evans, Josh Terry and Christian Bakaysa.
“We have eight players returning and each one of them bring it every day,” said Tide head coach Tom Harzinski. “They push each other at practice. The eight letterwinners are great leaders and role models for are program.”
There are also some pretty good ball players in the group too. One of those is Timko, who had a 1.33 ERA last season despite a 3-4 record. The Tide senior struck out 62 batters and gave up just seven earned runs in 36 2/3 innings of work.
He, along with VonGunden, will see the bulk of the work in Curwensville’s rotation.
“No doubt about it Bryce is our number one, and we are looking for him to be are ace on the mound,” said Harzinski. “But it’s going to take are whole rotation to accomplish our goals.
“Noah VonGunden is a solid number 2 and is throwing well. You will also see Avery, Christian, Terry, Broc Heitsenrether and Jake McCrarken on the mound.”
The Tide also have back one of the area’s top hitters in Francisco, who hit .500 last year with 30 hits and 19 RBIs. Timko batted .322 with 19 hits and 14 RBIs.
“Bryce and Avery had good years last season, and they will this year,” Harzinski said. “Our hitting should be fine this year. We are looking for our lineup to hit top to bottom.”
Harzinski also thinks that the defense is much stronger this year. The Tide were in several close games last year and many were decided on unearned runs.
“That was a major issue last season,” said Harsinski. “We have got back to doing our basic fundamental fielding drills. We have played two games this year and our defense is looking good. We can’t be giving extra outs to our opponents.”
The team spent a few days down at the Cal Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach, playing two games and getting some much needed practices in outside.
The Tide did suffer a loss in South Carolina, as junior Jeremy Irwin suffered a season-ending knee injury. But, Harzinski said overall the trip was helpful for his team.
“We have a lot back from last season and they want to be successful. And I also think our team chemistry is a strong strength. We just got back from Myrtle Beach, and the team has come back as a bonded group.”
Curwensville also has a nice leadership system going with its seniors, including Timko, who has seen plenty of action in the last four years.
“We have three great seniors back in Josh Terry, Bryce Timko and Zach Brewer,” said Harzinski. “They are very seasoned players and great leaders. All three of them come every day and work hard to accomplish team goals, they are three great pieces to this team.”
Terry will again start in centerfield, while Timko will play first when he doesn’t pitch. Brewer looks to back up Timko at first.
Francisco moves into the catcher role, while Evans will take over at second base. Farley will play third with VonGunden as the team’s shortstop.
McCracken is slated to start in left, while Bakaysa will play right.
Harzinski is being assisted by Isaac Graham, Chris McCracken and Bryan Warren. The junior varsity will be run by Derek Dixon and his assistants Jake Hendershot and Jake Terry.
Curwensville (1-1) returns to action on Wednesday, traveling to Elk County Catholic.
ROSTER
Seniors: Zach Brewer, Josh Terry, Bryce Timko. Juniors: Christian Bakaysa, Cole Bressler, Ralph Evans, Jeremiah Farley, Avery Francisco, Brock Heitsenrether, Jeremy Irwin, Noah VonGunden. Sophomore: Adam Kunkle. Freshmen: Jake McCracken, Chase Graham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.