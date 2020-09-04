CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville girls golf team hosted an Allegheny Mountain League meet Thursday at Eagles Ridge Golf Club and came up short against its other four league foes.
DuBois and Punxsutawney each shot a 215 for the best team score of the day to best the Lady Tide, who had a 275. Brockway (253) and Brookville (254) also collected wins against Curwensville.
Punxsy’s Lizzie Sikora collected individual medalist honors with a 48, which was two shots better than Brockway’s Miranda Mancini. DuBois’ Sarah Henninger carded the third best round of the day with a 51.
Henninger was one of five Lady Beavers to shot in the 50s in their win. Alexas Pfeufer backed up Henninger with a 53, while Jordy Watt was right behind her with a 54. Sophia Seduski rounded out the DuBois scoring with a 57. Anna Weible had a 59 but did not factor in the team scoring (Top 4).
After Sikora, Punxsy had three golfers in the 50s in Maeve Hanley (52), Kiersten Riley (57) and Bella Martino (58).
As for Brockway, Maria Werner carded the Lady Rovers second-bets round with a 57. Julia Werner (72) and Sara Werner (74) also played on the day.
Brookville was led by Rilee Kelley’s 60, with Regan Ganoe (63), Audrey Barrett (63) and Taryn Hoffman (68) also scoring for the Lady Raiders.
Skylar Pentz led the Lady Tide with a 62, while Megan McCracken shot a 69.
Abby Elensky (70) and Taylor Simcox (74) closed out Curwensville’s scoring.
The league is back is action Tuesday at DuBois.
DuBois—215
Sarah Henni
nger 51, Alexas Pfeufer 53, Jordy Watt 54, Sophia Seduski 57. Others: Anna Weible 59, Isabella Geist-Salone 60, Rylee Werner 61.
Punxsutawney—215
Lizzie Sikora 48, Maeve Hanley 52, Kiersten Riley 57, Bella Martino 58. Others: Neveah Parente 64, Katherine Crago 65.
Brockway—253
Miranda Mancini 50, Maria Werner 57, Julia Werner 72, Sara Werner 74.
Brookville—254
Rilee Kelley 60, Regan Ganoe 63, Audrey Barrett 63, Taryn Hoffman 68. Others: Karlee Stiver 68, Kat Kelly 74.
Curwensville—275
Skylar Pentz 62, Megan McCracken 69, Abby Elensky 70, Taylor Simcox 74. Others: Izzy Stephens 74.