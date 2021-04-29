CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville softball team rapped 11 hits and took advantage of 10 Brockway errors Wednesday afternoon on the way to a 16-1, 3-inning victory over the visiting Lady Rovers.
The Lady Tide sent 19 batters to the plate in a marathon first inning, scoring 15 times in the frame.
Curwensville leadoff batter Abby Pentz batted three times in the inning, hitting singles her first two times up before flying out to center field for the third out.
Maddie Butler and Taylor Simcox joined Pentz with two first-inning base hits apiece. Curwensville totaled 10 hits as a team in the first.
The Lady Rover committed nine errors in the frame and none of the runs scored were earned.
“We came out pretty rough,” Brockway head coach Tom Buzzard. “We made quite a few mistakes in the first inning and it just kind of snowballed. We gave them a lot of outs. We should have gotten out of the inning early on.”
Pentz led off the first with a single and stole second before Logan Sheeder reached on an error.
Joslynne Freyer followed with a blast to the outfield that was misplayed. Two runs scored on the play. Freyer was credited with a sac fly and reached on the error.
MacKenzie Wall singled to plate Freyer’s courtesy runner Kaylie Shaw, and Teagan Harzinski reached on another Lady Rover error.
Harzinski was erased from the base paths when Shyanne Rudy reached on a fielder’s choice, which plated Wall.
Butler’s first base hit of the frame scored Rudy, who had moved up on a wild pitch moments before. Butler took second on an outfield error and advanced to third on a passed ball before Rylee Wiggins drew a walk.
The first of Simcox’s singles chased Butler home, bringing Pentz to the plate for the second time in the inning. She singled to score Wiggins.
Sheeder then smacked a ball to the outfield that was misplayed, allowing two more runs to score.
Freyer followed with a shot to the outfield that ended up being an inside-the-park 2-run home run.
Wall reached on an error her second time up and Harzinski knocked her in with a double.
Rudy tripled to score Harzinski and came home on the play when the throw to third was wild.
Butler hit her second single of the inning, stole second and moved to third on a passed ball before pinch-hitter Nora Young smacked a line drive that was caught by Brockway centerfielder Madelynn Heckman.
Simcox plated Butler for her second RBI single of the inning and Pentz flied out to Heckman on her third plate appearance for the third out.
“I don’t know what it is, but we’ve been hitting the ball against everybody,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “My one through six or seven have really been putting the ball in play with regularity.”
“They’re a tough-hitting team,” Buzard said. “Their top hitters are really good and they hit the ball hard. We try to work around them and get the outs where we can, but we gave them a lot of opportunities.”
Curwensville added an unearned run in the bottom of the second to make it 16-0, but to the Lady Rovers’ credit, they didn’t quit.
Brockway sent seven batters to the plate in the top of the third and pushed a run across when Morgan Lindemuth reached on a fielder’s choice. Eliza Powell, who led off the inning by drawing a walk off Pentz, scored on the play.
“They kind of pulled it together in the second inning,” Buzzard said. “That’s a nod to them for not completely folding and getting it back together. It just seems like we have an inning or two a game where we kind of fall apart.”
Taylor Rhed had Brockway’s lone hit.
Freyer, Sheeder and Pentz each tossed an inning for the Lady Tide.
Freyer and Sheeder both pitched 1-2-3 innings, while Pentz gave up a run.
Curwensville improved to 10-3, while Brockway slipped to 3-11.
The Lady Tide travel to Purchase Line on Friday.
CURWENSVILLE 16,
BROCKWAY 1, 3 innings
Score by Innings
Brockway 001 — 1
Curwensville (15)1x — 16
Brockway—1
Lindemuth 3b 2001, Decker dp 1000, Deitz ph 1000, Stewart ss 1000, Stage lf 2000, Hertel p 1000, Heckman cf 1000, Powell 2b 0100, Rhed 1b 1010, Fink rf 0000, Gelnette rf 0000, Heilburg (flex) c 0000. Totals: 10-1-1-1.
Curwensville—16
Pentz cf-ss-p 3221, Sheeder 2b-p-cf 3200, Freyer p-rf 1213, Shaw cr 0100, Wall ss-cf-ss 3211, Harzinski 1b 3111, Rudy 3b 3222, Butler c 3221, Wiggins rf 0100, Young ph-2b 1000, Simcox dp 2122, Babcock (flex) lf 0000. Totals: 23-16-11-11.
Errors—Stewart, Fink 3, Rhed, Lindemuth 2, Hertel, Heilbrun, Heckman. LOB—Brockway 3; Curwensville 3. 2B—Harzinski, Rudy. 3B—Rudy. HR—Freyer. SF—Freyer. SB—Pentz, Butler. WP—Hertel. PB—Heilbrun 3.
Pitching
Brockway: Hertel—2 IP, 11 H, 16 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Curwensville: Freyer—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Sheeder—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Pentz—1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Sheeder. Losing pitcher: Hertel.