DuBOIS — A pair of late runs led Curwensville to a 5-3 win over DuBois in a Jefferson County League Legion action at Showers Field Wednesday.
DuBois took the early lead with a two-out rally in the bottom of the second to score the game’s first run.
Justin Swauger and Garrett Starr each reached base on a pair of two-out infield singles in the inning. Jeremy Krise then drove a pitch back up the middle for a single, scoring Swauger to give DuBois a 1-0 lead.
Curwensville responded right away in the top of the third with a two-out rally of its own.
Chase Graham reached on a one-out error, but DuBois starting pitcher Jordan Frano responded by forcing the next batter to fly out for the second out of the inning.
Ralph Evans then reached base after being hit by a pitch, followed by another error by DuBois allowing Caullin Reed to reach base and load the bases.
Hunter Hipps followed by driving a pitch to deep right field, just over the glove of DuBois right fielder Zach Shilala for a bases-clearing, three-run double to give Curwensville a 3-1 lead.
The game remained 3-1 into the home half of the fourth, as Alex Pasternak and Anthony Kness got things started for DuBois with a pair of singles to right field.
Pasternak would later come in to score on a sacrifice fly to center field by Starr.
Krise followed with his second two-out RBI single of the game, driving a pitch to right field to score Kness and tie the game at three.
DuBois looked to take the lead in the next inning, as Ferra got things started by singling to right and stealing second to get into scoring position with nobody out.
After a groundout to short, Garrett Prosper single to right, as Ferra was waved around third on the play.
James Stiles fielded the ball in right, threw to his cutoff man at second base in Jake Mullins, who fired home to catcher Chase Graham to tag out Ferra at the plate and keep the game tied.
Frano followed with a single, which ended Curwensville starting pitcher Christian Bakaysa’s day on the mound.
Bakaysa finished the game with 4 2/3 innings pitched, allowing three runs on 10 hits.
Hipps then took the mound for Curwensville, but walked the first batter he faced in Pasternak to load the bases.
The relief pitcher responded by striking out the next batter to get out of the jam and send the game into the sixth tied at three.
Runners left on base hurt DuBois throughout the game, as the home team left a total of 10 runners on in the contest.
Hipps helped his own cause by singling in the top of the sixth, as Bakaysa reached on a dropped strike three and Stiles walked to load the bases with just one out in the inning.
Stiles was the last batter faced by DuBois starter Frano, who pitched 5 1/3 innings, surrendering just one earned run on three hits.
DuBois turned to Starr on the mound, who forced Broc Heitsenrether to hit a ground ball to short, but the throw home was high, allowing Hipps to score the go-ahead run.
Graham then grounded back to Starr on the mound, as DuBois turned a 1-2-3 double play, one of three double plays turned on the infield by the home team in the game.
The third double play came in the second, as Starr forced Evans to out as Mullins was forced out at second after leading off with a single.
DuBois looked to get out of the inning and send the game to the bottom of the seventh trailing by just one, as Reed grounded to short, but was able to reach on a throwing error.
Reed later came in to score an insurance run for Curwensville as Hipps recorded his fourth RBI of the day with a single to left field.
Down to its final three outs, DuBois looked for a seventh-inning rally, as Ferra, Dylan McCluskey and Prosper drew three straight one-out walks to load the bases.
Hipps got out of the jam by forcing a fly out on the infield and striking out the final batter to secure the victory for Curwensville.
Both teams are on the road Friday, with DuBois traveling to Punxsutawney and Curwensville to Clearfield.
