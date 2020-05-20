CURWENSVILLE — Moving to a new town can be tough for anyone.
For Curwensville’s Briana Swindell, sports helped make that transition easier.
“I moved to PA from New Jersey the summer before 10th grade,” she said. “Joining the basketball team right away allowed me to make new friends and be in my comfort zone in a place that I initially felt uncomfortable.”
Swindell, who lives with her sister Elaine Newkirk, started playing sports in middle school. She began with basketball in sixth grade and was a three-time letterwinner for the Lady Tide.
She picked up softball in middle school was looking to pick up her third letter in the sport this season. Swindell was also a two-time letterwinner in golf, a sport she began playing as a junior.
Swindell said her favorite sport is basketball.
“I can’t necessarily think of a specific reason, but all I know is that as soon as I started playing, I loved it,” she said. “I enjoy the offensive aspect to the sport, including shooting and dribbling. I simply love how there are many ways to execute a play and score.”
Swindell was fourth in Progressland in free throw shooting with a 70 percent average.
She said she enjoys sports because there is an individual aspect and a team aspect.
“What I like best about sports is that even in sports that you have to perform as an individual, you have to play as a team to win,” said Swindell. “I also am grateful that sports gave me many lasting teammates and friends.”
Swindell said her favorite sports memory came during her senior year of basketball.
“My favorite game was my 3rd to last basketball game of my high school career,” she said. “That week, the team decided to make it a spirit week for our last three games. That night it happened to be Kobe Bryant Remembrance night, and the energy in the gym was crazy. We were down, the game got close, we gained the lead and pulled out with a win.”
Swindell is also involved in Yearbook Club, National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society. She also attends the Clearfield County Vo-Tech were she is in the digital arts program.
She said some nights were tough trying to get her activities in and school work done.
“Some nights I would have to cram in homework but I always found a way to get it done,” Swindell said.
She said she was saddened to see the way her senior year ended so abruptly.
“It is a very unfortunate situation,” said Swindell. “I am saddened, as are all of the other seniors in America, that it is almost certain that we won’t be able to fully enjoy the end of our school year.
“I am glad that I got to finish my golf and basketball season, but as for softball, that was not the case. Before softball season started, I contemplated if I was going to play or not. I decided to play and I was just getting back into the groove, remembering how much fun had playing the game with my teammates. This is all hard to process but I do believe that everything happens for a reason.”
Swindell says she looks up to her sister as her role model.
“My big sister because she shows me how to treat others with respect and truly show that you care about them,” she said. “This taught me to show great sportsmanship not only in sports, but in life as well.”
Swindell plans to attend Presbyterian College in South Carolina where she will major in mathematics.