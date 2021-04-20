BROCKWAY — Curwensville junior Joslynne Freyer had herself quite the game in the circle Monday afternoon against the Brockway Lady Rovers, tossing a five inning no-hitter and striking out 13 en route to a 10-0 win.
“She’s been working at it for a lot of years,” Curwensville head coach Allen Leigey said. “She’s a junior — so we’ve got her for another year. She’s finally putting things together ... She was being real efficient with her pitches and we were throwing lots of different pitches. We weren’t sticking straight fastball. We were screwball, drop ball, slow curve — a lot of that — that we’re sort of gravitating her to that from just being a fastball pitcher against really good teams.”
Freyer struck out all but two of the recorded outs — four of which were looking.
“I think we just need to put the ball in play more,” Brockway head coach Tom Buzzard said. “Too many strikeouts. We’ve been no-hit a couple times this year and we struggle with anyone that throws hard. So we’ve just got to work on that. Curwensville’s pitcher is very good and their defense is solid. We knew we had to put the ball in play and we just didn’t.”
While Freyer was dominant in the circle, the Lady Golden Tide were led by Abby Pentz at the plate. The senior leadoff hitter was 4-for-4 on the day with an inside-the-park home run in the second inning and three RBIs on the day.
“Abby Pentz, she just physically beat them herself with the way she struck the ball and ran the bases,” Leigey said.
Pentz led the game off with a single and took second on a passed ball. Logan Sheeder then hit an RBI single off of Brockway pitcher Taylor Rhed to make it a quick 1-0 Curwensville lead. A few batters later, Teagan Harzinski had an RBI single to put up the Golden Tide 2-0.
Curwensville got going again in the top of the second, as Pentz hit her inside-the-park home run to the left/center field gap, bringing in Taylor Simcox — who had reached base on an error — to give the Golden Tide a 4-0 lead.
Freyer then struck out the side in the bottom of the second inning — two of which were looking.
“We’ve got to get better with our approach at the plate,” Buzzard said. “Some of our girls have trouble adjusting — like choking up or positioning in the batter’s box — things like that, we need to work on.”
Two more Curwensville players crossed the plate in the top of the third after Mackenzie Wall and Harzinski led off with singles. Harzinski later scored on a Brockway error and Rylee Wiggins hit a two-out double. But as Wiggins got a little greedy and went for third, she was thrown out. However, prior to being tagged out, Madi Butler crossed the plate to make it 6-0 Curwensville.
More of the same was in the bottom of the third, with Freyer remaining dominant. After the first eight outs of the game being strikeouts, Brockway’s Morgan Lindemuth was the first Rover to put the ball in play, grounding out to Sheeder at second.
The Golden Tide scored three more in the top of the fourth inning as Freyer helped her own cause with a fielder’s choice and an RBI off of new pitcher Gabby Hertel to make it 7-0. After another run scored on an error, Harzinski was out trying to stretch a single into a double — but not before Wall scored to make it 9-0.
Brockway got baserunners on in the bottom of the fourth inning, as Amanda Decker drew a leadoff walk and Freyer later hit Stephanie Stage and Madelynn Heckman. But with a full count, two outs and the bases loaded, Freyer got out of the jam and struck out Rhed to end the inning.
Curwensville added its 10th run of the game in the top of the fifth with two outs, as Pentz legged out an infield single that scored Butler.
With the 10-run rule looming, Freyer struck out the side in the bottom of the fifth to give Curwensville the 10-0 win in five innings.
“We played pretty well,” Leigey said. “My girls are finally figuring out they can compete with most teams. We were pretty good today.”
Leigey said he was happy with the all-around effort and “overall, it was a great day” as they moved to 5-2 on the year.
“We played pretty well as a team in most facets of the game,” Leigey said. “We bumbled up a couple things that ... we need to clean up, work on and get better. Overall, I’m happy with my group of girls. They get along and we fight through mistakes.”
While Brockway took the loss and falls to 3-6 on the year, Buzzard said there were positives that he saw and knows what they’ll need to work on in upcoming games to get in the win column.
“Our pitchers were throwing strikes today — not too many walks,” Buzzard said. “That’s killed us in the past. Fielding-wise, we had a couple of errors. But for the most part, the balls that we could get, we were getting to and making plays on them. We’ve got to get better throwing the ball to the right base. But we still got a couple of outfield assists with getting the ball in quick. So our fielding wasn’t too bad. We’re improving on that.”
BROCKWAY 0,
CURWENSVILLE 10, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Brockway 000 00 — 0
Curwensville 222 31 — 10
Brockway—0
Morgan Lindemuth 3b 3000, Amanda Decker 2b 0000, Savanna Ross ph 0000, Grace Stewart ss 2000, Stephanie Stage lf 1000, Zoe Moore cf 2000, Madelynn Heckman rf 1000, Taylor Rhed p-1b 2000, Eliza Powell dp 1000, Alyssa Dietz dp 1000, Gabby Hertel 1b-p 2000, Lily Heilbrun c (flex) 0000. Totals: 15-0-0-0.
Curwensville—10
Abby Pentz cf 4343, Logan Sheeder 2b 4011, Joslynne Freyer p 3111, Mackenzie Wall ss 3110, Teagan Harzinski 1b 3132, Shyanne Rudy 3b 3000, Madi Butler c 3200, Rylee Wiggins rf 2011, AJ Swatsworth ph 0000, Taylor Simcox dp 1200, Kaylie Shaw ph 1000, Breanna Babcock lf (flex) 0000. TotalsK 27-10-11-8.
Errors: Brockway 5, Curwensville 0. LOB: Brockway 4, Curwensville 4. 2B: Wiggins. HR: Pentz. HBP: Stage (by Freyer), Heckman (by Freyer).
Pitching
Brockway: Taylor Rhed-3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Gabby Hertel-2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Curwensville: Joslynne Freyer-5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 13 SO, 2 HB.
Winning pitcher: Freyer. Losing pitcher: Rhed.