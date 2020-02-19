HYDE — “The reason for the season” is upon us when it comes to high school wrestling, and the District 9 Class AA Championships shape up to be an exciting two-day tournament this weekend at Clearfield Area High School.
And, for the first time since 2012, the Brookville Raiders don’t enter a D-9 postseason event as the defending team champions. That honor went to Brockway last year, as the Rovers crowned three champs on its way to capturing their first individual tournament team crown in 16 years.
By doing so, Brockway ended Brookville’s five-year run as champs at the event, although the Raiders are still the Brookville actually placed third last year behind Kane, its lowest finish since being fifth in 2010 following a 1-15 dual meet season.
Brookville and Brockway combined have eight of the 14 top seeds for this year’s tournament and feature the only multiple-time D-9 champs in Rovers Anthony Glasl (3) and Eric Johnson (2) and Raiders heavyweight Colby Whitehill (2).
Brookville leads all team with five top seeds, while Brockway has three. No other squad has more than one. However, with a smaller lineup this year, the Rovers face a major challenge in defending their team crown.
Based on seeding, it appears the race for the team title will be a three-school battle between Brookville, Port Allegany and Johnsonburg.
On top of its five tops seeds, Brookville has one No. 2 and one No. 3.
Port Allegany has just one top seed (returning champ Braedon Johnson), but has five No. 2s and two No. 3s. Port is the lone school in the 13-team tournament that has a full lineups (14 wrestlers) entered. The Raiders and Gators are seeded first or second in some fashion in four different weight classes.
As for Johnsonburg, the Rams didn’t have a wrestler garner a top seed but have a second seed and seven No. 3 seeds.
The potentially tight team race could be determined by a new round instituted this year. Since the Top 4 qualifiers in each weight class advance to regionals in Sharon, D-9 decided to add a fifth-place bout to have backups ready to go in the event wrestlers scratch before the regional event. Wrestlers who collect wins in those bouts, especially by fall, could add key team points.
Outside of the team race, the tournament as a whole is poised to be an exciting one with 33 of last year’s 56 regional qualifiers returning to the mats at Clearfield.
That group features nine returning champs in Whitehill, Glasl, Johnson, Brookville’s Owen Reinsel, Redbank Valley’s Ethan Wiant and Trenten Rupp, Curwensville’s Zach Holland, Port Allegany’s Braedon Johnson and Sheffield’s Ethan Finch.
Last year’s tourney featured 26 returnees and seven champions.
Port Allegany’s Bryent Johnson, who struck gold two years ago, is the only other wrestler in the tourney with a district title on his career resume.
The tournament begins Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Clearfield. Action resumes Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The parade of champions and Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled for 4:20 p.m., with the finals and consolation finals to follow at 4:45 p.m.
Here is a closer look at each weight class:
106 pounds
The eight-man bracket at 106 features seven wrestlers with winning records, all of whom have 17 or more wins.
Top-seeded Cayden Walter (25-5) of Brookville headlines the field and opens against Oswayo Valley’s Jake Rhinehart (7-12), the only entrant with a losing record. The other quarterfinal on the top half pits fifth-seeded Jake Carfley (23-80 of Curwensville against fourth-seeded Alex Bechakas (21-6) of Kane.
The bottom half has a quarterfinal matchup of area wrestlers as third-seeded Wyatt Shaffer (25-7) of Johnsonburg takes on sixth-seeded Cole Bish (27-4) of Redbank Valley. The winner will most likely face Port’s Chase Wimer (17-4), the second seed, in the semifinals.
113 pounds
The field at 113 features a pair of past champions in Brookville’s Reinsel and Port’s Bryent Johnson.
Reinsel (30-4), who won at 106 last year as a freshman before reaching states, is the top seed. Johnson (20-2) was the D-9 champ at 106 two years ago and finds himself the second seed behind Reinsel, who beat the Gator 10-0 in the finals of the D-9 Team Tournament earlier this month.
The only other local wrestler in the bracket is Redbank sophomore Ridge Cook (24-8), the third seed who will likely face Johnson in the semifinals.
120 pounds
Brookville and Port find themselves atop the 120-pound field as well, with Raider freshman Brayden Kunselman (27-5) garnering the top seed and Gator Scott Fuller (18-5), the second seed. Kunselman beat Fuller, 6-1, at team duals.
Kunselman is one four area wrestlers in the top half. He opens against Sheffield’s Chris Gossert (5-10), with the winner getting eighth-seeded Caleb Stiles (8-12) of Curwensville in the quarters. The other quarterfinal in that half has No. 4 Collin Porter (16-12) of Johnsonburg taking on No. 5 Alex Carlson (11-12) of Redbank Valley.
Fuller is joined in the bottom half by Brockway sophomore Mark Palmer (12-5), a returning state qualifier who has dealt with the injury bug this season. Palmer could only earn a third seed in the field and could face Fuller in the semifinals.
126 pounds
A pair of returning champs — Port’s Braedon Johnson (20-4) and Redbank’s Rupp (17-9) — are in the field at 126.
Johnson, the top seed, looks destined for a semifinal matchup with Kane sophomore Harley Morris (19-7), the fourth seed who opens against Curwensville’s Nik Fegert (13-14). Johnson pinned Morris in last year’s 120-pound final.
Rupp drew the third seed in the bottom half and faces Johnsonburg’s Cole Norlin (14-13) in the quarters. The winner gets either second-seeded Josh Popson (13-17) of Brookville or seventh-seeded Adam Stine (7-15) of Brockway in the semifinals. Popson beat Rupp, 10-6, earlier this season.
132 pounds
Brockway’s Glasl (28-1) headlines the field at 132 as he looks to join the exclusive club of wrestlers to win four D-9 titles. The Rovers appears to have a clear path to the semis, where he will face either Redbank’s Dalton Bish (21-8) or Ridgway’s Tyler Merritt (13-10).
Port’s Isaiah Caden (24-6) is the two seed on the other side of the bracket and faces Brookville’s Parker Fleming (8-10) in the quarterfinals. The winner of that bout will likely face third-seeded Nolan Shaffer (29-4) of Johnsonburg in the semifinals.
138 pounds
Curwensville’s Holland (27-0). last year’s champ at 145, is the top seed at 138 this weekend and opens against Brockway’s Garrett Park (8-10). Redbank’s Gage Snyder (12-11) is the four seed and could face the Golden Tide senior in the semis.
The bottom half has an interesting quarterfinal contest pitting third-seeded Dalton Stahli (23-8) of Johnsonburg against sixth-seeded Gary Emerick (24-6) of Ridgway. The winner should get a semifinal showdown with second-seeded Elie Petruzzi (23-2) of Port Allegany.
145 pounds
Redbank’s Wiant (30-0) has moved up two weights this year after winning at 132 as a junior and is the top seed at 145. He is one of five wrestlers in the field with a winning record and should face either fourth-seeded Montgomery Tanner (22-8) of Port Allegany or Brockway’s Tanner Morelli (No. 5, 14-11) in the semifinal round.
The bottom half the draw looks to be a two-man battle between second-seeded Lane Hilliard (12-4) of Kane and Kaden Dennis (25-7), the No. 3 seed from Johnsonburg. The two didn’t meet in the regular season.
152 pounds
The field at 152 is nearly a full one with 12 competitors and is led by top-seeded Jake Wickett (26-6) of Ridgway. The Elker faces Cameron County’sLuiz Patricio inhis opening bout.
The only other area entrant in the top half of the draw is Brookville’s Wyatt Kulik (24-8), the fifth seed who wrestles Port’s Ethan Debockler in the opening. Kulik and Wickett could meet in the semifinals.
Johnsonburg’ freshman Aiden Zimmerman (26-5) is the third seed and finds himself in the bottom half. The Rams meets Clarion’s Peyton Means (2-5) in the first round. Brockway’s Linkin Nichols (15-8), the seventh seed, squares off against second-seeded Colton Gietler (17-5) of Oswayo Valley, with the winner likely facing Zimmerman in the semis.
160 pounds
The 160-pound bracket is fully loaded with 13 entrants and is headlined by top-seeded Noah Bash (21-7) of Brockway and Johnsonburg’s Cole Casilio (31-3) the second seed. Bash upended the Ram, 6-2, during the regular season.
Bash opens against Ridgway’s Hunter Wall (10-13) in the quarterfinals, and if seeds hold, would have No. 4 Cutter Boggess (16-8) of the Clarion in the semis with a berth in the finals on the line.
Casilio will likely battle Kane’s Nate Asp (No. 7, 23-7) in the quarterfinals. The other quarter in the bottom should see No. 6 Wyatt Griffin (15-8) of Brookville take on third-seeded Taro Tanaka (16-11) of Port Allegany.
170 pounds
Kane’s Teddy Race (26-2) finds himself at the top of the bracket at 170 and looks to have a clear path to the semis, where the Wolves senior would face either Brockway’s Seth Stewart (No. 4, 19-9) or Port’s Isaak Baumgarner (19-7).
The bottom half of the draw appears to be a two-man battle between second-seeded Jake McCracken (22-6) of Curwensville and Johnsonburg’s Isaac Zimmerman (25-9), the third seed. McCracken has already pinned the Ram twice this season.
182 pounds
Sheffield’s Finch (25-6), last year’s 170-pound champ, has moved up to 182 this year and garnered the top seed over Kane senior Cameron Whisner (26-0), who faces Brockway’s Weston Smith (7-11) in the first round.
Brookville’s Elliot Park (No. 4, 23-12) and Redbank’s Hudson Martz (No. 5, 15-9) find themselves in the top half with Finch and should meet each other in the quarters for the right to battle the Wolverine in the semis. Park beat Martz, 12-3, earlier in the year.
The bottom half also has a quarterfinal matchup of area competitors as third-seeded Tyler Watts (28-3) of Johnsonburg squares off against sixth-seeded Duane Brady (19-8) of Curwensville. Watts pinned Brady in the regular season. The winner of that bout should wrestle Whisner for a spot in the finals.
195 pounds
Brockway’s Johnson (27-1) looks to be the cream of the crop at 195, as he looks to defend his title at the weight and capture his third D-9 crown in as many years. The Rover has a bye into the semis where he wrestles either Port’s Derek Kallenborn (No. 4, 17-9) or Kane’s Dakota Neal (No. 5, 10-11).
The second seed is Redbank junior Aiden Gardner (20-4), who faces Coudersport’s Matthew Fleniken (7-8) in the quarterfinals. With a win, the Bulldog will get either Brookville’s Cole LaBenne (No. 3, 4-3) or Curwensville’s Nick Holbert (No. 6, 6-9) in the semifinals.
Johnson actually hasn’t faced anyone in the bracket, having split his time between 195 and 220 all year depending on which weight gave him the better matchup.
220 pounds
Brookville’s Nathan Taylor (30-5) has put everything together a junior and parlayed his strong season into a top seed at 220 as he looks to reach regionals for the first time. The Raider has a bye into the semis, where he gets the winner of bout between Curwensville’s Brennen Moore (No. 4, 16-9) and Redbank’s Ray Shreckengost (No. 5, 14-9).
In the bottom half, Coudy’s Cale Ayers (23-1) is the second seed and looks to be on a collision course with Port’s Justin Young (No. 3, 16-40 in the semifinals. Young was a runner-up at 195 last year, while Ayers was third at 220.
285 pounds
Two-time defending District 9 and reigning state heavyweight champion Whitehill (30-0) casts a big shadow over the field as the top seed at 285. The Raider has just one other wrestler with a winning record on his side of the bracket in Kane’s Shawn Nystrom (No. 4, 20-8) and the two should meet in the semifinals.
The bottom half at heavyweight features a quartet of wrestlers with 18 or more wins.
Second-seeded Kobe Bonanno (24-4) of Redbank Valley meets Cameron County’s Timmy Hasselman (No. 7, 18-8) in one quarterfinal, while the other should see Brockway’s Gavin Thompson (No. 3, 20-10) battle sixth-seeded Jacob Kunselman (21-7) of Ridgway.