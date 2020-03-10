The District 9 League recently announced its basketball all-stars, and the Tri-County Area was well respresented as local players took home six of the eight major awards associated with the teams for boys and girls.
On the boys’ side, DuBois senior Chase Husted received the most points in voting among the league coaches to earned Most Valuable Player honors. Husted also won the Defensive Player of the Year Award.
Husted helped lead DuBois to a runner-up finish behind league champ Elk County Catholic. The Crusaders posted an 9-1 league mark, while DuBois was 8-2. The two teams split their regular season meetings.
Elk County Catholic senior Leo Wortman garnered Comeback Player of the Year honors, while Bradford’s Cam Austin was named league Rookie of the Year.
Husted was joined on the league’s overall all-star team by teammate Lennon Lindholm, a junior guard. Elk County Catholic had a trio of All-Stars in junior forwards Regis Wortman and Mark Kraus and senior guard Carter Lindemuth.
Three other area players landed in the squad in Brookville senior forward Aaron Park and junior guard Jace Miner and St. Marys senior guard Cahil Parrish.
Rounding out the boy’s all-conference team were Bradford senior guards Tyler Gigliotti and Steven Knowlton.
On the girls’ side, ECC senior Taylor Newton pulled off the same award double as Husted — taking home MVP and Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Brookville senior Kira Powell was named the Comeback Player of the Year, with Punxsutawney’s Chloe Presloid garnering Rookie of the Year honors.
Newton, the lone Lady Crusader on the league All-Star squad, was joined by a quartet of local players.
St. Marys had pair of All-Stars in senior guard Kaylee Muccio and junior guard Kyla Johnon, as did Brookville in senior forwards Marcy Schindler and Lauren Hergert. DuBois junior guard Abby Guiher also earned all-conference honors.
League champ Punxstutawney (10-0) led all teams with three All-Stars — junior guards Sarah Weaver and Riley Presloid and freshman guard Chloe Presloid.
Rounding out the girls’ squad are a pair of Bradford guards — senior Erica Marshall and junior Hannah Lary.