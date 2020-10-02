After weeks of hard work, the format for the District 9 football playoffs is finalized and was released Wednesday by D-9 Football Chairman Bob Tonkin.
A little extra work was needed this year with the district split into two leagues — Southern League and IU9 League — because of the Intermediatre Unit 9’s decision to create a bubble for its schools to play in because of COVID-19.
The PIAA also has made changes to the state playoffs in hopes of having the postseason finished the weekend after Thanksgiving this year.
What all that means at the District 9 level is fewer teams in some of the four classifications that area schools compete, with the district playoffs beginning the weekend of Oct. 23-24. That constitutes Week 7 for the Southern League teams and Clearfield, which plays in the Mountain League, and Week 6 for the IU9 schools.
In Class A and 2A, four teams will by for District 9 crowns, with the semifinals being played Oct. 23-24 and the finals the weekend of Oct. 30-31. All games will be hosted by the higher seed this year unless that higher seed cannot do so for some reason.
The Class A playoffs will feature four teams — two each from the Southern League (Curwensville, Keystone, Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley) and IU9 League (Cameron County, Coudersport, Elk County Catholic, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany and Smethport).
Once those four teams are determined, they will be seeded using the following criteria: 1. Overall record; 2. Head-to-head matchups; 3. Power rating.
Since Sheffield canceled its season, there postponed games vs. opponents will be counted as “no plays” and any games school picked up to replace that matchup will not count as a win or loss for seeding purposes. Since Keystone played and beat Sheffield in Week 1, it gets credit for that victory.
The District 9 champion opens the state playoffs against the District 5 champ the weekend of Nov. 6-7.
The Class 2A D-9 playoffs will have a slightly different look than Class A because of a bigger split in the number of teams in the two leagues.
The Southern League, comprised of Brockway, Brookville, Central Clarion, Karns City and Moniteau, will get three teams in the postseason, while the IU9 League will have one representative between the pair of Ridgway and St. Marys. Those two meet tonight at Dutch Country Stadium in a game that could go a lon gway in deciding who makes the playoffs.
The same criteria (1. Overall record; 2. Head-to-head matchups; 3. Power rating) will be used in each league to determine the playoffs team, then that same criteria will be used to seed the four teams after they are know.
Like Class A, the 2A semifinals will be Oct. 23-24, with the title game the weekend of Oct. 30-31. The D-9 champ advances to play the District 10 champion on Nov. 6 or 7.
Moving up, the playoffs for 3A and 4A get more complicated with District 9 being part of a subregional in both classifications.
The Class 3A subregional involves nine teams from Districts 5, 6, and 9. All three districts will crown champions before moving into the actual state playoffs. In District 5 and District 9, the seeding process will use the PIAA Tanking System and those points will them be divided by the number of games.
District 9 will hold its championship game the weekend of Oct. 23-24 and feature the Top 2 ranked teams among the trio of Clearfield, St. Marys and Punxsutawney. Bedford and Somerset are the lone 3A teams in D05 and will vy for its title the same weekend.
The champs from D-5 and D-9 will then play each other the following weekend (Oct. 30-31) at a District 9 site, with the winner of that game moving on to play the District 6 champ in the subregional finals on Nov. 6-7. Four teams — Huntingdon, Penn Cambria, Tryone and Westmont-Hilltop will battle for the District 6 crown.
The subregional champ advances to the state quarterfinals against the District 10 champion.
Up in Class 4A, DuBois and Bradford are the lone schools in a subregional that includes Districts 6 (Bellefonte, Johnstown, Juniata) and 8 (Carrick, University Prep). Unlike Class 3A, there will no separate district titles game in 4A.
Only the top two teams using the PIAA ranking System divided by games played will make the postseason and battle for the subregional title on Oct. 30 0r 31 at the higher seed. Teams must play a minimum of four games to be postseason eligible.
The District 6/8/9 subregional champion will then play the winner from D-10 the weekend of Nov. 6-7.