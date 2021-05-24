ALTOONA — The DuBois Area Middle School track and field program dealt with uncharacteristically low numbers this past season as it had just 28 combined athletes between the boys and girls squad.
That didn’t stop DuBois from having a strong season, one that culminated in eight athletes — four girls, four boys — qualifying to compete in the Middle School Track and Field Championships held at Mansion Park in Altoona on Saturday, May 15.
Three of those athletes — Sydney Graham, Jaxson Hanzley and Carter Vos — placed at the Championships to headline DuBois’ day.
Graham captured a silver medal in the girls long jump with a personal-best leap of 14 feet, 11 inches. Cambria Heights’ Brielle McMillen won the event with a jump of 15-6 1/2.
Graham also competed in the 100 and 200 dashes at the event.
Hanzley also won a silver medal on the boys’ side in the 400 dash, crossing the line in 55.22 seconds. Hollidaysburg’s Isaac Yarnell won gold with a 53.89. Hanzley also won a fifth-place ribbon in the 200 dash (25.15).
He fell just short of placing (top 8) in the 100 dash as he posted the ninth-fastest time (12.42) while also competing in the long jump.
Vos placed third in the boys high jump after clearing 5-0, with the top two jumpers — State College’s Max Bodner and Altoona’s Branson Adams each going over 5-6. Vos also competed in the 300 hurdles.
Other Lady Beavers to compete at the Championships were Ariel Carney in the discus and shot put and Breanna Smiley in the 100 dash and their 4x100 relay team of Smiley, Sarah Hickman, Carney and Graham.
On the boys’ side, Beaver Alec George ran the 800, while Jay Parekh competed in the 1,600.
The DuBois Middle School program is led by head coach Cory Yarus and his assistant coach, Lindi Beers.
St. Marys and Johnsonburg also had athletes compete in Altoona.
The Lady Dutch got a silver medal from its 4x800 relay squad, while Gabriella Pistner won bronze medals in the 800 (2:35.99) and 1,600 (5:50.94) and added a fifth-place ribbon in the 3,200 (13:32.01).
Emma Garstka added a fifth-place finish in the 100 hurdles (18.32), while the Lady Dutch 4x400 relay team placed sixth. Rebecca Gnan also was eighth in the 400 dash (1:07.03). Names of the relay runners were not available as part of the official results.
Johnsonburg’s best finish was a fourth by Maddy MacAfee in the 300 hurdles.
The Ramettes 4x100 relay quad of Gianna Zimmerman, Zoey Grunthaner, Marlee Cherry and MacAfee finished sixth (54.99), while its 4x400 relay team of Natalie Dunworth, Hailee McDermott, Cherry and MacAfee was seventh (4:48.25).
Dunworth added an eight-place finish in the javelin (83-2).
Like DuBois, St, Marys and Johnsonburg also had other athletes compete on top of those who were placewinners.