The DuBois Central Catholic boys looked to be in trouble down by 10 points after three quarters to Clarion Thursday evening, but the Cardinals put together an impressive fourth-quarter comeback that ended in thrilling fashion when senior Harrison Starr drained a three-quarter court shot at the buzzer to give DCC a 65-64 victory.
The Cardinals got the ball one final time under Clarion’s basket trailing 64-62 with around 1.5 seconds remaining. Senior Dante Armanini inbounded the ball, but his pass was deflected by Bobcat Beau Verdill towards the left side of the court.
Starr came sprinting in from near half court and turned as he corralled the loose ball and fired a long shot that hit the bottom of the net to hand Clarion’s its second loss in less than week at the buzzer.
Brockway beat the Bobcats, 52-49, at the final horn on a running 3-pointer by Austin Schmader on Saturday.
Starr’s game-winner capped a 27-14 fourth-quarter by the Cardinals, who improved to 11-6 with the improbable victory. Clarion fell to 11-7. Starr had eight points on the night, all in the decisive fourth quarter.
The first half was closely contested.
Clarion led 14-12 after one quarter and byb a point, 31-30, at the break. The first two quarters, and the most of the game, turned into a battle between Clarion’s Cal German and DCC’s Alec Srock.
German scored 10 in the first half, while Srock — coming off a career-high 31 points in a win Tuesday — had 12 in the first two quarters. German finished with a game-high 24, while Srock led DCC with 22.
Leading by a point, Clarion seemingly grabbed control of the game with a strong third quarter, outscoring DCC 17-8 to take a 48-38 lead to the fourth. German had six points in the third, while teammate Beau Verdill had four his 16 points in the frame.
They key in the frame for the Bobcats was slowing down Srock, who had just two points in the third. The Cardinals had just three field goals overall in the third.
All that changed in the fourth though, as Srock and his teammates got rolling again. Srock and Starr both had eight points in the final eight minutes. Teammate Damon Foster hit a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth, while Armanini had five.
Foster (14) and Armanini (10) joined Srock in double figures along with teammate Jalen Kosko.
Hunter Craddock (14) joined German and Verdill in double figures for the Bobcats.
The Cardinals are back in action tonight at home against Brookville.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 65,
CLARION 64
Score by Quarters
Clarion 14 17 17 14 — 64
DCC 12 18 8 27 — 65
Clarion—64
Cal German 9 4-4 24, Beau Verdill 6 4-4 16, Christian Simko 1 1-2 3, Hunter Craddock 6 2-2 14, Ethan Burford 3 0-0 7, Aidan Quinn 0 0-0 0, Dawson Smail 0 0-0 0, Gabe Simko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 11-12 64.
DuBois Central Catholic—67
Harrison Starr 3 0-2 8, Ethan Kness 0 0-0 0, Jalen Kosko 5 1-2 11, Alec Srock 10 2-2 22, Dante Armanini 3 4-4 10, Damon Foster 5 0-0 14, Loren Way 0 0-0 0, Peyton Maurer 0 0-0 0, AJ Jenkins 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 7-10 65.
Three-pointers: Clarion 3 (German 2, Burford), DCC 6 (Starr 2, Foster 4).