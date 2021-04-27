CURWENSVILLE — The DuBois Central Catholic varsity baseball and softball teams traveled to Curwensville Tuesday afternoon and found quite a bit of success, taking down Curwensville 15-0 in three innings in baseball and 17-7 in softball.
For the baseball game, Carter Hickman led the Cardinals with four hits on the day and three RBIs — including two doubles. Pitcher Brandin Anderson also helped his cause and had three RBIs, while Matt Pyne, Kaden Brezenski and Cartar Kosko had two hits a piece.
Anderson allowed just two hits in three innings of work before the 15-run mercy rule kicked in. The Cardinals also scored 12 of its runs in the first inning, sending 17 batters to the plate during that span.
For softball, the Lady Cardinals won 17-7. Shyanne Lundy and Chelsea Busatto had four RBIs while Melia Mitskavich had three and Madison Hoyt had two. Mitskavich led the team with three hits as Emma Suplizio had two.
Lundy’s hits came via a double and a home run, while Mitskavich hit two double and Emma Suplizio roped a triple.
Inside the circle, Hoyt pitched a complete game of seven innings with four of the seven runs scored being earned. She also struck out 11 on the afternoon.
Softball
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 17
CURWENSVILLE 7
Score by Innings
DCC 304 421 3 — 17
C’ville 100 212 1 — 7
DuBois Central Catholic—17
Kayley Risser cf 5110, Emma Suplizio 3b 3420, Mia Meholick c 3500, Shyanne Lundy 1b 4324, Chelsea Busatto rf 4124, Melia Mitskavich dp 5233, Jessy Frank ss 5110, Madison Hoyt p 3012, Eva Bloom cr 0000, Lauren Davidson 2b 2000, Rose Whipple ph 1000, Emily Joseph lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 35-17-12-13.
Curwensville—7
Abby Pentz cf 4220, Logan Sheeder 2b 4131, Joslynne Freyer p 4110, Mackenzie Wall ss 3110, Teagan Harzinski 1b 4034, Shyanne Rudy 3b 4000, Madi Butler c 4120, Rylee Wiggins rf 3000, Taylor Simcox dp 3000, Mackenzie Hullihen dp 1000, Breanna Babcock pr 0100, Kaylie Shaw lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 34-7-12-5.
Errors: DCC 4, C’ville 6. LOB: DCC 5, C’ville 8. 2B: Mitskavich 2, Lundy; Pentz, Freyer, Harzinski. 3B: Suplizio. HR: Lundy. HBP: Meholick (by Freyer), Suplizio (by Freyer). SB: Busatto, Davidson, Meholick, Mitskavich, Suplizio.
Pitching
DCC: Madison Hoyt-7 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 11 SO.
C’ville: Joslynne Freyer-7 IP, 12 H, 17 R, 8 ER, 6 BB, 3 SO, 2 HB.
Winning pitcher: Hoyt. Losing pitcher: Freyer.
BASEBALL
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 15
CURWENSVILLE 0, 3 innings
Score by Innings
DCC (12)21 — 15
C’ville 000 — 0
DuBois Central Catholic—15
Matt Pyne cf 3220, Carter Hickman 2b 4243, Damon Foster ss 4111, Dante Armanini rf 2210, Brandin Anderson p 1013, Kaden Brezenski 3b 3121, Cartar Kosko lf 2221, Ben Gritzer c 3012, Zach Spellen 1b 2211, Neel Gupta cr 0200, Andrew Green cr 0100. Totals: 24-15-15-12.
Curwensville—0
Jake Mullins p-1b 2000, Spencer Hoover c 1010, Danny McGarry c 0000, Jake McCracken cf 2010, Matt Brown 1b 0000, Ayden Sutika 1b 0000, Shane Sunderlin 3b 1000, Jayson Rowles 3b 1000, Tyler Lee 2b-p 1000, Grant Swanson cr 0000, Thad Butler ss-lf 1000, Josh Shaffer dh 1000, Chase Graham rf 1000, Chris Fegert lf (flex) 0000, Tyler Libby p 0000. Totals: 11-0-2-0.
Errors: DCC 0, C’ville 2. LOB: DCC 6, C’ville 5. 2B: Hickman 2, Anderson. HBP: Kosko, Spellen; Brown, Sutika.
Pitching
DCC: Brandin Anderson-3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
C’ville: Jake Mullins-1/3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Tyler Lee-1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Tyler Libby-2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Anderson. Losing pitcher: Mullins.