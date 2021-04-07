JOHNSONBURG — The DuBois Central Catholic softball team used a dominant pitycher performance by Morgan Tyler and a balanced offensive attack to upend host Johnsonburg, 8-0, Tuesday at Knothole Park.
Tyler tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out 16 Ramettes while walking two.
Julia Jones had two of Johnsonburg’s three hits and was the lone Ramette to move past first base in the game. She was stranded at third in the first after her first hit and stood at second in the sixth as Tyler recorded a pair of strikeouts to end the inning.
With Tyler silencing the Johnsonburg bats, her offense slowly built her a lead throughout the game.
Central Catholic scored twice in the first, which proved to be the only runs they would need.
Emma Suplizio got tihngs rolling with a one-out triple and scored on a double by Mia Meholick. Shyanne Lundy followed with a single that plated Meholick to make it 2-0.
The Lady Cardinals tacked on two more in the second on a two-out, two-run single by Suplizio that brought home Lauren Davidson (singled) and Kayley Risser (walked).
Risser had a RBI single in the fourth to make it a 5-0 game, while Jessy Frank singled in the fifth and later scored on an error to push the lead to 6-0. Lundy added a RBI double in the seventh before scoring DCC’s eighth and final run.
Lundy led the DCC attack, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Emma Suplizio was 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Melia Mitskavich also went 2-for-2 for the Lady Cardinals.
Central Catholic (3-0) hosts Cranberry on Thursday.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 8,
JOHNSONBURG 0
Score by Innings
DCC 220 110 2 — 8
J’burg 000 000 0 — 0
DuBois Central Catholic—8
Kayley Risser cf 3111, Emma Suplizio dp 4122, Mia Meholick c 4211, Shyanne Lundy 1b 4132, Chelsea Busatto lf 001, Jessy Frank ss 4110, Madison Hoyt 3b 4000, Lauren Davidson 2b 3110, Rose Whipple ph 1000, Emily Joseph rf 1000, Melia Mitskavich rf 2120, Morgan Tyler p (flex) 0000. Totals: 33-8-11-7.
Johnsonburg—0
Jenna Pavlock cf 3000, Julia Jones p 1010, P. Delhunty c 3000, Julie Peterson lf 3010, Alexa Mohney ss 3000, Mackenzie Freeman 3b 3000, J. Kasmierski 1b 3010, Shelby Sorg rf 3000, Maria Casilio 22b 000. Totals: 24-0-3-0.
Errors: DCC 0, J’burg 4. LOB: DCC 6, J’burg 5. 2B: Meholick, Lundy. 3B: Suplizio. SB: Davidson, Frank, Lundy, Meholick, Risser 2, Suplizio 2. CS: Hoyt.
Pitching
DCC: Morgan Tyler-7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 16 SO.
J’burg: Julia Jones-7 IP, 11 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tyler. Losing pitcher: Jones.
In other softball action Tuesday:
St. Marys 2,
DuBois 0
ST. MARYS — St. Marys posted its second shutout win in as many days to open the season Tuesday as the Lady Dutch upended visiting DuBois, 2-0.
Kendall Young made it two complete-game efforts in a row, as the Lady Dutch sophomore has now tossed 14 shutout innings to begin her varsity career. She allowed just four hits while striking out 11 Lady Beavers and walking none.
The DuBois duo of Aleigha Geer and Allie Snyder also put together a strong combined effort in the circle, but the Lady Dutch managed to push across single runs in the first and second innings to pull out the win.
Geer wound up the loser, allowing the two earned runs on five hits in four innings of work. Snyder tossed two innings of scoreless, no-hit relief, striking out three.
Just like in Monday’s 6-0 win against Elk County Catholic, St. Marys got the only run it needed in the bottom of the first.
This time around, it was Olivia Eckels getting the Lady Dutch going with a one-out double. She then scored on a two-out single by Kara Hanslovan to make it 1-0.
St. Marys pushed that lead to 2-0 in the second when Shannon Kaiser singled home Janelle Krug, who had walked, with two outs.
The Lady Dutch managed just two base runners the rest of the way following the second inning. Young led off the third with a walk, and Lindsey reiter reached on an error to start the fourth.
DuBois struggled to get anything going, though, and never had a runner get past second base.
Morgan Pasternak hit a two-out double in the first, but was stranded there. Snyder and Lakin Smith hit back-to-back singles in the second with two outs, but Young ended that threat by getting Jaden Swatsworth to fly out.
DuBois’ last runner came in the third when Lauren Walker singled with one out and stole second. However, she too was left standing there.
Young retired the final 14 batters she faced.
Both teams are back in action today.
St. Marys (2-0) travels to Brookville, while DuBois (0-2) hosts Bradford.
ST. MARYS 2,
DuBOIS 0
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 000 0 — 0
St. Marys 110 000 x — 2
DuBois—0
Sarah Henninger c 3000, Lauren Walker 1b 3010, Morgan Pasternak cf 3010, Saige Weible rf 3000, Taylor Smith 3b 3000, Aleigha Geer p 2000, Rachel Radaker plf 1000, Allie Snyder lf-p 3010, Lakin Smith 2b 2010, Jaden Swatsworth ss 2000. Totals: 25-0-4-0.
St. Marys—2
Shannon Kaiser lf-rf 3011, Olivia Eckels ss 3110, Kendall Young p 2000, Kara Hanslovan 2b 3011, Gianna Surra c 3000, Lindsey Reiter 1b 3010, Janelle Krug 3b 1100, Lauren Mosier cf 2000, Jianna Gerg rf 2010, Danielle Rolley lf 0000. Totals: 22-2-5-2.
Errors: DuBois 1, SMA 0. LOB: DuBois 4, SMA 4. 2B: Pasternak; Eckels. SB: Walker.
Pitching
DuBois: Aleigha Geer-4 IP, 4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Allie Snyder-2 IP, 0 H,) R, 0 BB, 3 SO.
SMA: Kendall Young-7 IP, 4H, 0 R, 0 BB, 11 SO.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Geer.