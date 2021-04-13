DuBOIS — There was no shortage of offense for the DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals varsity softball team in between the rain showers at Heindl Field Monday, as they took down the Punxsutawney Lady Chucks 17-2 in four innings.
The Cardinals tallied 14 hits in the game, with home runs from Chelsea Busatto and Mia Meholick.
“I was happy with the way we hit the ball — especially coming off the last game where we didn’t hit it so well,” DCC head coach George Heigel said. “When we hit, we’re a pretty good team.”
Shyanne Lundy and Busatto each had three RBIs, and six of the nine in the starting lineup — Kayley Risser, Emma Suplizio, Melia Mitskavich, Madison Hoyt, Lundy and Busatto — had at least two hits.
Before the bats got rolling, Punxsy jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead as the game started in a steady rain. But, a big double play ended the Lady Chucks’ momentum when a bases loaded comebacker by Maddi Shiock was snagged by DCC pitcher Morgan Tyler, who in turn got the out at home and catcher Meholick threw it to Lundy at first to get Shiock out.
“A big key in the game, I thought, was in the first inning double play ball,” Heigel said. “Mo (Tyler) made a nice play — the ball shot up the middle and she was able to get her glove on it (to throw home). Mia (Meholick) then made a nice throw to first base. That was a key defensively.”
The Cardinals quickly answered down 2-0 in the bottom of the first with a leadoff triple by Risser. Lundy then brought in two run to tie it up with a shot into right field. One batter later, Busatto went deep for a solo home run to right to give DCC a 3-2 lead and a lead they would not relinquish for the rest of the contest.
Heigel said a three-hour practice that focused on hitting the night before ended up translating to victory on the diamond Monday.
“I was happy we squared up the ball some,” Heigel said. “We didn’t hit flares and I was real happy with Chelsea. She had a nice game and was stroking the ball well.”
By the time the second inning was over, DuBois Central Catholic held an 8-2 and they added nine more runs in the bottom of the fourth. The nine-run fourth inning was highlighted by Mia Meholick hitting a solo homer to the right/center gap to kick things off.
“It was good to see her get off the schneid there,” Heigel said of Meholick.
The bottom of the fourth also saw two rain delays. Jessy Frank endured the first delay in the middle of her at bat and came back after the delay with a two-run single to put the Cardinals up 13-2.
After the second delay, Suplizio had an RBI single to go up 15-2. Four consecutive walks after Suplizio gave the Cardinals the 17-2 mercy rule final.
Tyler got the win on the mound for the Cardinals, pitching four innings and allowing five hits on two runs, with four of those hits coming in the first inning alone.
While the bats were the big story, Heigel said he was pleased defensively — particularly in the outfield.
“We made some nice plays in the outfield today,” Heigel said. “A ball at the wall that (Kayley) Risser caught, she broke on it nice. Emma Suplizio made a nice play in right field. Outfield play is important.”
Heigel also raved about Lundy’s play at first base, stating although she’s not had a ton of experience at the spot, she’s been digging balls out of the dirt and scooping up everything that comes her way for the most part.
With the win, DCC moves to 5-0 on the season and travels to Brockway on Tuesday.
“Overall, it’s a nice win against a AAA school and one that’s always got a pretty good program,” Heigel said. “If our three-four (hitters) can drive in runs for us, we’ll be in good shape.”
PUNXSUTAWNEY 2,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 17, 4 innings
Score by Innings
Punxsy 200 0 — 2
DCC 440 9 — 17
Punxsutawney—2
Riley Presloid ss 3120, Sydney Hoffman 2b 3110, Kendal Johnston p-3b 1010, Elliott Ferrent 1b 2011, Sara Weaver lf 1001, Maddi Shiock c 2000, Alli Meko cf 2000, Ciarra Toven dp-p 1000, Madilyn Fye rf 1000, Kaylee Guidice rf 1000, Brooke Skarbek 3b (flex) 0000. Totals: 17-2-5-2.
DCC—17
Kayley Risser cf 3320, Emma Suplizio rf 4221, Mia Meholick c 2311, Shyanne Lundy 1b 3223, Chelsea Busatto lf 3223, Melia Mitskavich dp 3222, Madison Hoyt 3b 3122, Lauren Davidson 2b 2100, Jessy Frank ss 2112, Emily Joseph ph 1000, Morgan Tyler p (flex) 0000. Totals: 26-17-14-14.
Errors: Punxsy 6, DCC 1. LOB: Punxsy 6, DCC 3. 2B: Lundy. 3B: Hoyt, Risser. HR: Busatto, Meholick. SB: Frank, Meholick, Risser.
Pitching
Punxsy: Johnston-3 1/3 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 10 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO; Toven-0 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 6 BB, 0 SO.
DCC: Tyler-4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Tyler. Losing pitcher: Johnston.