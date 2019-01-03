BROCKWAY — DuBois Central Catholic pulled away in the fourth quarter to secure a 58-46 victory over Brockway on the road Wednesday night.
Last time the two teams met, just six days prior at the DuBois Holiday Tournament, it was the Rovers who led by three points heading into the final quarter of play and secured a 59-52 victory.
This time out, the Cardinals were the ones in front by three points entering the fourth quarter, as they doubled up Brockway in the fourth quarter, 18-9, to secure the 12-point victory.
“What happened tonight was preceded by three great days of practice, DuBois Central Catholic head coach Dom Varacallo said. “That all equated to a W on their home floor, which is very hard to do.”
The head coach noted that his team was focused on doing the little things and playing strong on the defensive end of the court.
Varacallo said his team did a much better job of boxing out and keeping the Rovers off the offensive glass, something they struggled with in their first meeting.
Brockway head coach Rick Clark said his team’s inability to grab offense rebounds was due to their poor shot selection throughout the game.
“When we rushed a couple shots, guys weren’t in position to get to the rebound,” Clark said. “When we got them tonight they were longer rebounds off of longer shots.”
Central Catholic opened the game on a 5-0 run, as both teams got off to slow starts offensively, on a pair of baskets from Justin Miknis.
Brockway cut into the lead slightly to close out the quarter thanks to the shooting of Alec Freemer, who drained a pair of three-pointers in the opening quarter.
The Cardinals took a 10-7 lead into the second quarter, as both offenses began to hit their stride after a slow start in the first.
The Rovers opened the second quarter on a 6-3 run to tie the game at 13, as Marcus Copelli hit a pair of shots early in the quarter and Miknis drilled a three for DCC.
Another three-pointer for the Cardinals, this time from Josh Solnosky, quickly stretched the lead back out to five at 18-13.
On the ensuing possession, Freemer hit a three from the corner despite being fouled on the play and stepped the line to finish off the four-point play and cut the deficit to one.
The final three minutes of the first half saw both teams taking several trips to the free throw line, as the two sides combined to attempt 12 free throws down the stretch in the second quarter.
In the end, the Rovers held a slight 15-14 edge in the frame as DCC took a 24-22 lead into the half.
Varacallo said his team did well staying focused in the second quarter, which got a little chippy at times.
“We just kept fighting,” Varacallo said. “You can’t get caught up in all the external factors, especially on the road.”
Both offenses stayed hot in the third quarter, as the two teams traded the lead back-and-forth early in the second half.
After a basket from Zane Puhala gave the Rovers a 29-27 lead at the 5:29 mark of the third quarter, a three-pointer from Brandon Walker gave the Cardinals the lead back at 30-29.
That proved to be the last lead change of the night, as DCC held onto the lead for the remainder of the game on its way to the victory.
Harrison Starr also hit a three-pointer in the quarter, becoming the sixth different Cardinals player to hit a shot from beyond the arc in the game.
“I didn’t think we had the same defensive intensity that we had when we played them in the tournament,” Clark said. “Some lapses and miscommunications on the defensive end gave them (DCC) some easy buckets.”
Clark added that his team was hurt throughout the game by bad passes and missed opportunities.
The final quarter of play turned into a bit of a foul fest, as 15 of the 27 points between the two teams in the fourth came from the free throw line.
After an old-fashioned three-point play from Miknis gave DCC a six-point lead, Copelli responded with a three-point play of his own to bring the score to 45-42 with just over five minutes remaining in the game.
From that point on, the team’s combined to make just three shots from the floor, two for Brockway from Puhala and Freemer, and one for DCC by Jonathan Kurtz.
Freemer finished the game with 14 points to lead the Rovers behind his trio of made three-pointers, while Puhala and Copelli each chipped in 13 points.
Puhala also added a game-high 11 rebounds to finish the night with a double-double.
Jon Wood added six points for the Rovers, but fouled out early in the fourth quarter, as Freemer also fouled out in the closing minutes of the fourth.
“We played with a decent rhythm in the first half, but we were out of sync in the second half,” Clark said.
In the final five minutes of the game, DuBois Central attempted 19 free throws, making 11 of them to secure the victory.
Miknis led the way down the stretch as the senior drew fouls on five consecutive possessions and went 6 of 10 at the line in the closing minutes to help close out the win.
Miknis finished the game 8 of 15 from the line on his way to scoring a game-high 21 points and also pulled down a team-high eight boards.
Starr added 10 points on 5 of 6 shooting from the line, while Kurtz finished the night with nine points and Solnosky finished with six.
As a team, DuBois Central Catholic attempted 32 free throws on the night and made 18 of them.
“We had a mission to come here and get a win and we fulfilled that mission,” Varacallo said. “I’m very proud of our guys, but we’ve got a huge game Friday against Elk County (Catholic).”
Central hits the road to face Elk County Catholic Friday, while Brockway is also back in action Friday as they host Curwensville.
