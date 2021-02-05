DuBOIS — The return from its COVID-19 quarantine period proved to be a struggle for the DuBois Central Catholic Thursday night against Brockway, but the Cardinals found a way in the fourth quarter to hold off the Rovers and pull out a 45-34 victory.
The game was much closer than that 11-point final might indicate, as it was a five-point contest twice (31-26 and 33-28) in the fourth quarter. However, Brockway missed on a couple easy scoring chances to make it a closer game and DCC finally capitalized on a couple scoring chances itself down the stretch.
The Cardinals outscored the Rovers 10-6 over the final five-plus minutes to win by double digits on a night where DCC’s long layoff showed. Central Catholic overcame 24 turnovers (Brockway had 14) to in the win, which improved the Cardinals record to 4-1 on the season.
“We are grateful for the opportunity be back on the floor,” said DCC head coach Dom Varacallo. “The guys were excited to get back in the gym, and I’m thankful for the school for the work they have done to give us the opportunity to play.
When you love the game like we do, it’s like a part of you is missing when you are not able to play or practice. It was so great to be able to see our guys play the game they love tonight.’
“The important thing is we got the win,” added assistant coach Dr. Matt Varacallo. “But, we certainly learned a lot that we are going to build upon moving forward. The players learn quickly, so I have no doubt we will be back to form very soon.”
Central Catholic got off to a quick start as Dante Armanini hit a 3-pointer 51 seconds into the game, but points came at a premium for both sides the rest of the opening quarter.
Neither side scored for nearly two minutes following Armanini’s trey until Lewis painter broke the ice for the Rovers when he scored off an offensive rebound with 5:18 on the clock. Hoops by Jalen Kosko and Peyton Maurer helped DCC grab an 8-4 lead after those first eight minutes.
The Cardinals opened the second quarter with back-to-back baskets by Damon Foster and Harrison Starr to make it an eight-point game (12-4), but Brockway rallied back within three (14-11) with just over two minutes left in the half thanks to a 7-2 spurt.
Noah Adams scored five of those points, with his 3-pointer at the 2:12 mark making it a three-point game.
Both teams then missed the front-end of one-and-ones at the foul line before Adams went 1 of 2 at the stripe to make it 14-12 with 25 seconds left in the half. Adams scored six of his 11 points in the second quarter.
Central Catholic pushed its lead four (16-12) at the break on a couple late free throws by Alec Srock, who led DCC with 11 points. Srock also had six rebounds.
Kosko scored just 12 seconds into the second half for DCC, but Brockway promptly went on an 8-0 run to take its lone lead of the night at 20-18 just past the 3-minute mark of the third. he Rovers ramped up their defense during that stretch and capitalized on a couple DCC turnovers in the run. Central had eight of its 24 turnovers in the third.
Marcus Copelli book-ended the Rovers’ run with a pair of jumpers, with Painter and Jared Marchiori scoring in between. Painter led the Rovers with 13 points and nine rebounds.
Cardinal Ethan Kness finally ended the Rovers’ spurt with a pair of free throws for his lone points before Foster hit a 3-pointer to put the Cardinals back up three at 23-20.
Central Catholic never trailed again in the game as Srock scored four points in the final 1:03 of the third to give DCC a 27-24 lead entering the final quarter.
The game quickly turned in the Cardinals favor in the opening 30-plus seconds of the fourth as Starr and Loren Way scored back-to-back hoops off DCC steals to make it 31-24.
Brockway could get no closer than five points the rest of the way, as it missed a couple open looks on back-to-back trips with the score still 31-26.
Painter got it back to five again at 33-28 with a hoop with 5:15 to play, but a bucket by Kosko and 3-pointer from Armanini promptly pushed the Cardinals lead back out to 10 points (38-28) before they eventually won by 11.
Kosko had six of his 10 points in the fourth. Armanini finished with seven points and nine rebounds.
Central Catholic beat Brockway (1-4), 55-36, in the season opener for both teams back on Jan. 11.
“That’s kind of been the story of our season,” said Brockway coach Rick Clark about his team’s inability to capitalize on the turnovers they created. “We play pretty well defensively and had some success turning teams over. But, then we get some great looks and just need to finish .. and a lot of it is in the paint ... and we just don’t finish at a high enough rate to reward our defense.
“We talk about that a lot. When we force those turnovers, we need to reward ourselves on the offensive end. It’s hard to keep getting defensive stop after defensive stop.”
The loss was the second in as many nights for the Rovers (1-4) as Brockway lost, 45-38, against Sheffield Wednesday.
In that game, the Wolverines built a four-point lead after three quarters, then hit their free throws in the fourth to seal the win.
Sheffielf was 14 of 20 at the line overall but hit 9 of 10 in the fourth quarters in a decisive final eight minutes that saw Sheffield nix any hopes of a Brockway comeback with that shooting performance.
Tony Richards led that effort, going 6-for-6 in the fourth en route to scoring 13 points. Teammate Tyler Heplinger scored seven of his game-high 17 in the fourth as well, as the duo combined for 30 of the Wolverines’ 48 points and 13 of 17 in the final quarter.
Noah Adams and Marcus Copelli each scored 10 to lead the Rovers, who also got nine points from Marcus Bennett.
Central Catholic game tonight with Curwensville has been postponed, and the Cardinals Senior Night festivities will now take during Saturday’s home game against West Shamokin.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 45,
BROCKWAY 34
Score by Quarters
Brockway 4 8 12 10 — 34
DCC 8 8 11 18 — 45
Brockway—34
Aiden Bullers 0 2-2 2, Marcus Bennett 0 0-0 0, Noah Adams 3 3-4 11, Marcus Copelli 3 0-0 6, Lewis Painter 6 1-4 13, Landon Schmader 0 0-0 0, Jared Marchiori 1 0-1 2. Totals: 13 6-11 34.
DuBois Central Catholic—45
Harrison Starr 2 2-4 6, Ethan Kness 0 2-2 2, Jalen Kosko 5 0-2 10, Alec Srock 3 5-7 11, Dante Armanini 2 1-2 7, Damon Foster 2 0-0 5, Loren Way 1 0-0 2, Peyton Maurer 1 0-0 2, AJ jenkins 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 10-17 45.
Three-pointers: Brockway 2 (Adams 2), DCC 3 (Armanini 2, Foster).
WEDNESDAY
SHEFFIELD 45,
BROCKWAY 38
Score by Quarters
Sheffield 8 10 10 17— 45
Brockway 7 8 9 14 — 38
Sheffield—45
Lucas McNeal 1 1-2 3, Tyler Hepinger 8 1-4 17, Conner Johnson 1 3-4 5, Tony Richards 2 8-8 13, Connor Finch 2 0-0 4, Caden Copley 1 1-2 3, Nolan Albaugh 0 0-0 0, Mason Silvis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 14-20 45.
Brockway—38
Jared Marchiori 1 2-2 4, Marcus Bennett 4 0-0 9, Noah Adams 4 1-2 10, Marcus Copelli 4 0-0 10, Lewis Painter 2 1-2 5, Aiden Bullers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 4-6 38
Three-pointers: Sheffield 1 (Richards), Brockway 4 (Bennett, Adams, Copelii 2).