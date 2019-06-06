CRESSON — The DuBois Central Catholic and Claysburg-Kimmel softball teams square off today at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Aloysius College in a PIAA Class A quarterfinal rematch 364 days in the making.
Friday marks one-year to the day that the now two-time defending District 6 champion Lady Bulldogs abruptly ended DCC’s season when they handed the Lady Cardinals a heartbreaking 5-4 loss in the state quarterfinals at St. Francis University.
Claysburg then lost, 6-1, in the semifinals to eventual state runner-up Williams Valley.
Today’s game site may be different — with Mt. Aloysius being a short 5-mile drive from St. Francis — but most of the players on the field won’t be.
Central Catholic returns eight defensive starters and their designated player from a year ago, while Claysburg (19-4) had seven defensive starters, their DP and a ninth plater who saw action in last year’s meeting.
The Lady Cardinals jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first a year ago against C-K starter Olivia Bushore. The Lady Bulldogs had a quick hook for their Bushore after she walked Maddie Nasuti to open the second and went to Madison Knisely, who shut down DCC the rest of the way.
Knisely allowed just five hits and one run, on a solo home run by Mia Meholick in the 7th, over the final six innings.
Mikalynn Bauman, who has since graduated, did the biggest damage in that win for Claysburg going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Ashley Wruble was 2-for-3 for DCC.
As for Knisely, she overcame being injured in the batter’s box during Claysburg’s four-run bottom of the sixth that proved to be the difference in the game to finish off the win.
Oddly, Knisely, a senior now, hasn’t thrown an inning this year for the Lady Bulldogs, with sophomore Bushore handling a bulk of the work load. Bushore is 14-2 with a 1.72 ERA, 105 strikeouts and 32 walks in 89 1/3 innings.
Freshman Sierra Walters serves as her backup and is 5-2 with a 2.20 ERA, 35 strikeouts and 14 walks in 47 2/3 innings of work.
So, conventional wisdom says Bushore should get the start, with time telling if DCC hits her like they did a year ago or if the Lady Bulldog can slow down a Lady Cardinal squad that sports a .514 team average and 10 full or part-time starters with an average of .424 or better.
Wruble, a senior, leads that group with an astounding .654 average (51-for-78) with 43 RBIs, 47 runs and 22 extra-base hits (9 doubles, 7 triples, 6 homers).
Freshman Avery Sickeri also is over .600 at .606 (43-for-71) with 31 RBIs, 45 runs and 15 extra-base hits (7 doubles, 4 triples, 5 homers).
Junior Maia Cogley (.576, 34-for-59), senior Carley Semancik (.529, 37-for-70) and sophomore Mia Meholick (.513, 40-for-78) are all regular starters hitting over .500 on the season, while junior Shayleigh Gulvas is just under that mark at .494 (41-for-83).
Meholick has 41 RBIs and 22 extra-base hits (11 doubles, 4 triples, 7 homers), while Gulvas and Semancik each have 33 RBIs and 11 and doubles, respectively. Semancik also had four homers and Gulvas two.
Senior Alyssa Bittner (.429, 30-for-70) and junior Jordy Kosko (.424, 25-for-59) round out the regular starters. Kosko has 29 RBIs, nine doubles and 29 runs, while Bittner has 22 RBIs, seven doubles and 24 runs.
The sophomore duo of Chelsea Busatto (23-for-46, 23 RBIs) and Shyanne Lundy (19-for-31, 13 RBIs), who share the DP duties, have hit a combined .546 on the season.
When it comes to DCC’s pitching, the Lady Cardinals have ridden the duo of Wruble and freshman Morgan Tyler all season. Tyler went the distance in DCC’s state opening win 14-4, 6-inning, win against Leechburg, but both could see action today.
Wruble sports a 12-0 record on the season with a 1.88 ERA, 52 strikeouts and 12 walks in 52 innings. Tyler is 9-0 with a 1.04 ERA, 97 strikeouts and 15 walks in 53 2/2 innings.
Whoever starts, they will face a Claysburg squad that sports a .397 team average.
Sophomore Harleigh Cavender (.514, 36-for-70) is the lone Lady Bulldog hitting over .500, while junior Emily Claar (.494, 38-for-77), senior Jazmin Kennedy (.486, 34-for-70) and sophomore Haileigh Reed (.482, 40-for-83) are all just under that mark.
Reed leads the team in RBIs (55), doubles (9) and home runs (10), while Cavender had 45 RBIs, eight doubles, three triples and seven homers.
The meeting is the third all-time between the schools in the state playoffs, with Claysburg also beating DCC, 8-2, in the first round of the state playoffs back in 2014. The Lady Cardinals have reached the state semifinals twice during that time.
That matchup started DCC’s current run of five state playoff appearances in six. Meanwhile, the Lady Bulldogs are in states for the ninth time in the last 11 years, having made the state semis four times.
The victor will again venture into the semifinal round on Monday and play the winner of a quarterfinal game between Clarion and two-time defending state champ West Greene.