DuBOIS — For a record third straight year, the DuBois Central Catholic cross country program will display two full teams of seven or more runners, with expectations of producing state qualifiers come season’s end.
Central Catholic’s last state qualifier came two decades ago when Matt Gabler used an outstanding run at districts to reach the state meet in 1999. You have to go back even farther to find the last DCC girl to reach states — an honor that belongs to Missy Rosman (1987).
“We are very impressed by the DCC students for once again stepping up to field two full teams in this proudly demanding sport,” said coach Tom Shade
Leading the Cardinal boys will be the veteran duo of senior John Ritsick and junior J.P. Piccirillo.
Piccirillo finished 25th (20:18) at districts a year ago, while Ritsick wasn’t far behind in 31st (20:27).
“Last season, J.P. just missed the state championships by a few runners, and Johnny has been working all summer with results that are already evident,” said Shade.
Other returning veterans for the boys include Dylan Foster, Dante Armanini and Shane Paisley. They will be joined by newcomers Brenden Paisley, Aaron Gankosky, Loren Way, Angelo Piccirillo and Tristen Engle.
“We have a good mix of both returning and new teammates, and expectations are high for another season of notable performances through the postseason,” said Shade.
The Lady Cardinals also have a strong mix of experienced and first-time competitors.
“Our girls team has several good runners, veterans and non-veterans alike, who are capable of claiming the top position in meets. They have the team chemistry we like to see and will encourage each other to improve.”
The girls team will consist of Jordy Kosko, Alex Ochs, Beth Williams, JoAnne Case, Maia Cogley, Madisan Miller, Jaci Mennetti, Rachel Miller, Michaela Armanini, Paris Farley and Madisan Miscavish.
“This group of girls have made their mark in a variety of athletic endeavors already at DCC, and they bring that spirit to the program,” said Shade. “More than one of these athletes have a legitimate chance to reach states.”
Ochs is the top Lady Cardinal back, having placed 53rd (27:21) last year at districts. The only Lady Cardinal to beat her was the now graduated Emily Williams, who was 22nd (24:00) in her final high school season.
“We anticipate both school and personal milestones will be established this year,” said Shade. “The athletes on these teams are just starting their journey of growth as individuals and teammates that we hope to see blossom by November.”
Central Catholic opened its season Saturday at the Lock Haven’s Bear Mountain River Run Invitational, with Ritsick (28th, 17:26) and Jaci Mennetti (29th, 22:11) posting the best finishes ever by a DCC boy and girl, respectively, at the event.
The only other DCC runner, boy or girl, to place in the Top 100 was Jordy Kosko (24:00), who placed 69th. The Cardinals, missing two of its top runners, finished 19th in team standings, while the Lady Cardinals were 15th.
Other Cardinals to compete were Brenden Paisley (107th), Shane Paisley (134th), Dylan Foser (141st), Armanini (189th), Gankosky (192nd) and Way (207th).
On the girls side, Mennetti and Kosko were followed across the line by teammates Case (115th), Williams (124th), Miscavich (133rd), Ochs (141st), Armanini (149th), Madisan Miller (153rd) and Rachel Miller (158th).
Central Catholic returns to action today at Punxsutawney in a meet that also featured DuBois and Elk County Catholic.
ROSTER
Seniors: Alex Ochs, John Ritsick, Madisan Miller, Rachael Miller, Madisan Miscavish, Tristen Engle, Jordy Kosko, Maia Cogley, Shane Paisley, Dylan Foster, Jaci Mennetti. Juniors: JoAnne Case, Beth Williams, Dante Armanini, Michaela Armanini, J.P. Piccirillo; Loren Way, Paris Farley. Sophmore: Aaron Gankosky. Freshmen: Brenden Paisley, Angelo Piccilrillo.