DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic boys basketball team went toe-to-toe with one of the top teams in District 9 in North Clarion Monday night at the Varischetti Sports Complex, but a bad third quarter proved to be the undoing for the Cardinals in a heartbreaking 66-64 loss.
Central Catholic controlled the contest for most of the first 12 minutes, building an 11-point lead (28-17) midway through the second quarter.
However, the ensuing 12 minutes proved to be the difference in the game as North Clarion ended the first half on a 10-2 spurt to get back within three (30-27) at the break before outscoring the Cardinals 26-13 in the third quarter to take a 10-point advantage (53-43) in the fourth.
North Clarion (17-2) scored what proved to be back-breaking baskets to end each of those quarters. The Wolves Tyler McCord-Wolbert scored on a putback inside just before the halftime buzzer, while teammate Zyler Hargenrader banked in a long-range 3-pointer as the third quarter horn sounded.
Despite that trey to end the third, Central Catholic (10-9) found its rhythm again in the final eight minutes and gave itself a couple chances to tie or win the game in the closing seconds.
A 21-point fourth quarter capped by a 3-pointer by Brandon Walker pulled DCC within one at 65-64 with 48 seconds to play. Walker scored 12 points on the night.
After the teams traded turnovers, North Clarions Devon Walters actually missed three free throws in a row when DCC was called for a lane violation on the second miss with 16.9 seconds left.
Central rushed the ball up the floor after that third miss, with senior Justin Miknis driving strong to the basket. However, McCord-Wolbert blocked the Cardinals’ shot. The Cardinals appeared to come away with the ball in a flurry that followed, but a foul was called on DCC prior to Walker corralling the ball.
North Clarion’s Jacob Bauer proceeded to hit one of two free throws with eight seconds to play, giving the Cardinals one final chance. Miknis again had the ball in his hands found another opening to the basket. But, his shot over a North Clarion player rimmed out as the Wolves held on for the two-point victory.
The ending was a tough one to swallow for a DCC squad that put together a hard-fought effort only to come up just short against a quality Wolves squad.
Miknis scored a game-high 30 points in the loss, his second second straight 30-point effort after dropping in 34 Saturday in a 73-64 win at A-C Valley Saturday.
Miknis now stands just eight points shy of becoming the Cardinals all-time leading scorer — a milestone he should reach this evening at Curwensville. Chris Marshall (2011 graduate) holds the DCC boys all-time scoring record with 1,412 points.
“We were up 11 points in the second quarter, and at some point with about four minutes left we took our foot off the gas,” said DCC coach Dom Varacallo. “Then we allowed 26 points in the third quarter and were outscored 26-13. A few of the teams we’ve played haven’t been able to come back when we’ve gotten up by 10-11. With their experience, I credit them with refocusing and inching their way back into the game.
“At the same time, I give our guys credit in the fourth quarter for never giving up. They went after it gave ourselves an opportunity to win the basketball game. Did we make a play the end ... no. Justin coming down twice with an opportunity to tie or win, we’ll take 32 having the ball in his hands any day.
“Overall, as a group we fought back and played hard. That was a winning effort. We just didn’t make one play, and that was the difference in the game.”
North Clarion jumped out to an early 4-2 lead before an old fashion 3-point play by Miknis sparked a 13-4 run that gave the Cardinals a seven-point advantage at 15-8. Miknis added two more hoops during that spurt, while Brandon Walker and Garrett Prosper also scored. Mimnis had 11 in the opening period.
Teammate Peter Downer added two baskets of his own late in the first as DCC led 19-13 after one quarter.
Miknis scored eight points in the first four-plus minutes of the second quarter, with Jonathan Kurtz adding a hoop, to help DCC push the lead to 11 at 28-17. That’s when North Clarion capitalized on a couple Cardinal turnovers to claw its way back into the game by the half at 30-27.
Walker opened the second half with the first of his two 3-pointers on the night to extend the DCC lead to six, but the Cardinals struggled to find the same offensive rhythm from there in the quarter. And, the Wolves took advantage as they started to run a little more while scoring off a couple more DCC turnovers.
Central still held a 41-39 lead with just under four minutes left in the third, but two quick hoops by Wolves Sam Minich and McCord-Wolbert gave North Clarion is first lead (43-41) since the opening minutes of the game.
Those scores jump-started a 14-2 run to close the quarter, with Hargenrader’s improbable banked in 3-pointer sending the Wolves into the fourth with a 10-point lead (53-43). McCord-Wolbert scored seven of his 19 points in the third. Logan Minich led the Wolves with 21 points.
Central promptly cut that deficit in half with five straight points to start the fourth. The teams then traded scores for most of the quarter before the Cardinals used another 7-0 spurt, cappped by Walker’s trey with 48 seconds to go, to get within a point (65-64).
The Cardinals just couldn’t get over the hump in the final minute despite the Wolves making just 1 of 4 free throw attempts. Foul shooting plagued North Clarion in the game, as it went just 12 of 23. The Cardinals made 18 of 21 at the line.
