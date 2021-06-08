DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals baseball team led the Eden Christian Academy Warriors 4-0 after two innings and 7-4 after four innings Monday at Showers Field for the first round of the PIAA Class A state tournament. But the Warriors would bounce back, scoring four unanswered — including one in the top of the seventh to break a 7-7 tie — to beat the Cardinals 8-7.
“The A-team showed up the first three innings and the Bad News Bears showed up for us the last four innings,” DCC head coach Adam Fox said of his squad. “I told these guys, I said ‘Don’t leave this game saying we should’ve beat this team.’ And we left this game saying we should’ve beat this team. We were the better team — we just didn’t play that way. We threw our approaches out the window the second half of the game.”
After starting pitcher Carter Hickman was able to handle Eden in the top of the first, the Cardinals struck first for a 2-0 lead after one inning thanks to a two-RBI single by Damon Foster.
The Cardinals would put up two more runs in the bottom of the second as Matt Pyne hit a single to right field to give DCC a 3-0 lead. One batter later, Hickman helped his own cause with an RBI single to right for a 4-0 lead.
Eden would finally answer with a three run inning of its own in the top of the third. Luke Vittone hit a double deep off the center field wall that scored one run, but the throw to the plate got an Eden runner out to soften the damage. Roberto Farfar then hit an RBI single to right to cut the DCC lead to 4-3 and Elias Szenyeri smacked one to left to cut the lead to 4-3.
But the Cardinals would bounce right back and get its four-run lead once again, as Zach Spellen hit an RBI single to left to go up 5-3. Two batters later, Hickman got plunked in the head by Warriors pitcher Logan McNelis with the bases juiced for a 6-3 lead. That would be the end of the day on the mound for McNelis, as he was replaced by Christian Cropper — who immediately walked Dante Armanini to send the DCC lead to 7-4 before settling down to record the final out of the inning.
For the Cardinals, that would be all the runs that were scored and Cropper allowed just three more hits the rest of the way.
“We were swinging at that kid’s (Cropper) off-speed,” Fox said. “Hats off to him — great job and he filled up the zone and threw strikes. We just gave in and that’s not us. That’s not our approach and those guys know it. Those guys are leaving chomping at the bit knowing they should’ve won that game.”
Eden tied things up in the top of the fifth, first with a solo homer by Andrew Prouty to right field near the foul line that cut the DCC lead to 7-5. After a Szenyeri double, number eight hitter and catcher Malachi Manges went yard just over the 312-foot sign in left to tie things up at 7-7.
From there, it was futility at the plate for both teams scoring runs until Eden broke the tie in the top of the seventh, as Farfan hit a triple with one out down the right field line before pitcher Kaden Brezenski was relieved for Cartar Kosko. One batter later, Szenyeri hit the game-winning single to right to plate Szenyeri for Eden’s first lead of the game at 8-7. Kosko was able to get out the inning without allowing anymore runs as the Cardinals were down to one last at-bat.
Spellen was able to draw a walk with one out before Pyne hit a bloop single into left. But with two outs, Armanini hit a liner down the first base line but a diving Brian Feldman snagged it and stepped on first to end the game with a Warriors 8-7 victory.
“That’s how it goes and that’s baseball,” Fox said. “If that last ball that Dante hits is a quarter of an inch up more on the barrel, that game’s over and we have Pyne at first and he scores easy. But the kid made a great play at the end of the game and again, kudos to them, they’re moving on.”
Fox said he was pleased with how his team started against McNelis — who was hitting up to 86-miles-per-hour on the radar gun — but was disappointed with their inability to take advantage of Cropper’s off-speed pitching.
“I’ve got to give our guys credit,” Fox said. “I know McNelis came in and had 70-some strikeouts facing about 120 batters. And our guys absolutely turned him around all game. That’s the thing — they know how to hit. That’s where we were disappointed as a coaching staff and as a team when our approaches failed at the end of the game and we were swinging at a lot of curve balls early in the counts and getting ourselves out.”
Fox also said the pitching combination of Hickman, Brezenski and Kosko would’ve benefitted if they were able to throw Brandin Anderson.
“We didn’t have Brandin,” Fox said. “Brandin’s shoulder has been bugging him. If we had Brandin, I have no doubt in my mind that we could’ve closed the door with that. But that’s what you deal with — you need other guys to step up and hats off to Eden. They fought back and they have good hitters. They put the ball in play and they did what they needed to do. We just didn’t score.”
With the Cardinals season coming to an end at 10-12, it also ended the careers of seniors Armanini, Foster and Spellen.
“We have three seniors and those kids have been around since we won our district title four years ago,” Fox said. “So they’ve been with me since I started. They’ve contributed and been a part of this group since day one. I’m going to miss those guys and they’re great kids. We’ve got Dante Armanini, we threw him in the mix when he was a freshman. Damon Foster started as a freshman. And Zach Spellen’s been a huge part of this team the whole way through. All three of those guys showed huge leadership here in the playoffs and brought us to where we are. I can’t say enough about those seniors and I’m going to miss them. Best of luck to them in the future — two of them are going to play college ball and Zach’s got his own business. So they’re great guys and those are the kind of kids we want in our program.”
Although this season didn’t end as Fox and his team would’ve liked it to have — as they didn’t accomplish some of the goals they set out to do — he said the future does look good for the 2022 season.
“As far as the team goes, we had some goals,” Fox said. “And I knew at the beginning of the year with the schedule we were playing, I told them the theme of our year was we were going to be chasing .500. And we fell up short. We got into the playoffs and we got into the state playoffs. We won a district title but we still fell short of our goals. We hold these kids to a high standard and I’d like to think we run a pretty tight ship and a good program. We prepare kids for the next level. That’s what this is about and I think a lot of these kids learned this year. Our sophomore class and our junior class, they’re going to be pretty good. And we’ve got some freshmen coming in that are pretty good. The future’s really bright and I think as far as the stuff we needed to accomplish this year with the non-season last year and where they got to, it’s pretty impressive and I’m really happy with the group.”
EDEN CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 8,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 7
Score by Innings
Eden 003 130 1 — 8
DCC 223 000 0 — 7
Eden Christian Academy—8
Jared Bees cf 5110, Brian Feldman 1b 3011, Luke Vittone ss 3111, David Kelly 3b 3100, Andrew Prouty dh 4111, Roberto Farfan rf 3121, Elias Szenyeri lf 4132, Malachi Manges c 3112, Raymond Stierer 2b 2100, Logan McNelis p (flex) 0000, Christian Cropper p (flex) 0000. Totals: 30-8-10-8.
DuBois Central Catholic—7
Matt Pyne cf 4121, Carter Hickman p-2b 4132, Neel Gupta cr 0000, Dante Armanini lf 4121, Brandin Anderson 1b 3000, Andrew Green pr 0000, Damon Foster ss 2122, Kaden Brezenski 3b-p-3b 3010, Ben Gritzer c 4110, Cartar Kosko rf-p 4110, Zach Spellen 2b-3b-rf 3111. Totals: 31-7-13-7.
Errors: Eden 1, DCC 0. LOB: Eden 8, DCC 9. 2B: Szenyeri, Vittone, Feldman. 3B: Farfan. HR: Prouty, Manges. SAC: Foster. HBP: Vittone (by Hickman), Kelly (by Hickman); Hickman (by McNelis). SB: Vittone, Stierer; Pyne 2, Hickman, Gupta.
Pitching
Eden: Logan McNelis-2 2/3 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO, 1 HB; Christian Cropper-4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO.
DCC: Carter Hickman-3+ IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO, 2 HB; Kaden Brezenski-3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; Cartar Kosko-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Cropper. Losing pitcher: Brezenski.